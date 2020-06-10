 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida Judge: Sure I lied in an attempt to see my son in jail but I was out of town when my judicial assistant filed an injunction against the person he is accused of shooting. Besides I never got to see him in jail, so it shouldn't count   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 hours ago  
What happened to who with the what now?
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sounds legit.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?


The spiders crawling on you are getting itchy.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?


Indica or sativa? mg?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Declassify Issue: GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?

Indica or sativa? mg?


Lower-grade sativa (my guy's "bottom shelf" product). 80mg
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?


Yeah.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?


"Confused? You won't be, after this week's episode of...Soap."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Judges think they're above the law?
 
UseLessHuman
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"The judge claimed that most of those other allegations were simply mistakes of error and judgment. " OH? AND WHAT WAS YOUR JOB TITLE AGAIN? Mistakes of error and what? error and???
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Put the son and the judge in a locked concrete room with a drain in the floor.  Neither may exit until one of them has eaten the other.  Put 20 fast food mustard packets in the room for flavoring.  No utensils.  If neither will consume the other, never open the room.  Fill it with concrete.  Stream the whole ordeal on youtube.  In 4k.  Problem solved.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I checked to see if the judge's name was Karen. It's not, its Barbara.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

40 degree day: Judges think they're above the law?


Judge Dredd told me he was the law.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Judge should be given the option of now serving as her son's lawyer through to judgement or requiring her own.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What happened to who with the what now?


They wouldn't let her see her son because as a judge she had received death threats and they didn't feel like ensuring her safety. So then she lied and just told them she was his lawyer.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Well, patriarchy and feelings.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 13 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Put the son and the judge in a locked concrete room with a drain in the floor.  Neither may exit until one of them has eaten the other.  Put 20 fast food mustard packets in the room for flavoring.  No utensils.  If neither will consume the other, never open the room.  Fill it with concrete.  Stream the whole ordeal on youtube.  In 4k.  Problem solved.


That is the most racist thing I have ever read on this site.

You do know that the judge and her son are African-Americans, right?

This kind of blatant racism offends me, and I am offended for everyone else that should be offended by the offensive nature of your post.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This is the sort of thing that should result in a sternly worded letter.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 hours ago  

bingethinker: I checked to see if the judge's name was Karen. It's not, its Barbara.


Karen has become a rank, not just a name.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: GWSuperfan: Okay, is anyone else having trouble following the headline, or is it just that the edible kicked in for me?

"Confused? You won't be, after this week's episode of...Soap."
[Fark user image image 250x191]


Damn. I'm slightly younger than this reference. Not by much. LOL.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 hours ago  

bingethinker: I checked to see if the judge's name was Karen. It's not, its Barbara.


Their just as bad.  But better in bed.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Trump Luvr: AmbassadorBooze: Put the son and the judge in a locked concrete room with a drain in the floor.  Neither may exit until one of them has eaten the other.  Put 20 fast food mustard packets in the room for flavoring.  No utensils.  If neither will consume the other, never open the room.  Fill it with concrete.  Stream the whole ordeal on youtube.  In 4k.  Problem solved.

That is the most racist thing I have ever read on this site.

You do know that the judge and her son are African-Americans, right?

This kind of blatant racism offends me, and I am offended for everyone else that should be offended by the offensive nature of your post.


User name checks out. JFC.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Why isn't she her son's lawyer? Wasn't the father on Fresh Prince the kids' lawyer as well as being a federal judge?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BolloxReader: Why isn't she her son's lawyer? Wasn't the father on Fresh Prince the kids' lawyer as well as being a federal judge?


Because when I think of the finer points of the legal system, I think of 90s NBC sitcoms. On the other hand, Florida.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Trump Luvr: AmbassadorBooze: Put the son and the judge in a locked concrete room with a drain in the floor.  Neither may exit until one of them has eaten the other.  Put 20 fast food mustard packets in the room for flavoring.  No utensils.  If neither will consume the other, never open the room.  Fill it with concrete.  Stream the whole ordeal on youtube.  In 4k.  Problem solved.

That is the most racist thing I have ever read on this site.

You do know that the judge and her son are African-Americans, right?

This kind of blatant racism offends me, and I am offended for everyone else that should be offended by the offensive nature of your post.


Sorry.  I am woke.  I didn't even realize they were humans.  TFA didn't state their preferred pronouns, race, species, sexuality, or baryonic state.  As such, I default to them being made of non baryonic matter/energy, since the majority of this universe is non baryonic matter or energy.

That is why whenver I am interviewed by the news I make sure to give them the complete rundown of my state.  Well, our state, since I identify as you.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She shouldn't have done this, she should face consequences, but that said I totally understand, as a parent, why the hell she did it.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: She shouldn't have done this, she should face consequences, but that said I totally understand, as a parent, why the hell she did it.


She can't be trusted to be anything other than a parent.  But she chose to try and be a judge.  She failed.  At both jobs.  She and her line have no honor.  Only cannibalism can restore honor to her line.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BolloxReader: Why isn't she her son's lawyer? Wasn't the father on Fresh Prince the kids' lawyer as well as being a federal judge?


Municipal judge. In an alternate reality, if I was born 10 years earlier and in that TV show, I could've voted for/against Uncle Phil.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sheriff and all his men can't keep a visitor safe in his jail?

Her son is going to have loads of fun in jail then, especially now that his relationship to a judge with death threats has been has been highlited
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They wouldn't let her see her son, who was in jail. She tried to find a way to see her son. The first couple of attempts were straight up, but they denied her, and the technology didn't work for a virtual visit, and they still didn't let her see her son, so she lied to try and see him. That too failed.

I mean, she shouldn't be a judge, and there's more implied than just the visitation, but I can't raise myself to being angry about it. Just more evidence that the justice system in America sucks balls generally.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BolloxReader: Why isn't she her son's lawyer? Wasn't the father on Fresh Prince the kids' lawyer as well as being a federal judge?


I don't believe any of the kids ended up in federal court.  I believe that is the issue, she's in criminal court, in the level her son will be facing.  Basically, she's direct coworker to the judge he'll see.

maddermaxx: They wouldn't let her see her son, who was in jail. She tried to find a way to see her son. The first couple of attempts were straight up, but they denied her, and the technology didn't work for a virtual visit, and they still didn't let her see her son, so she lied to try and see him. That too failed.

I mean, she shouldn't be a judge, and there's more implied than just the visitation, but I can't raise myself to being angry about it. Just more evidence that the justice system in America sucks balls generally.


TBF, he wasn't have any visitation allowed.  There is no right to visitation.  I can understand her emotions, yet at the same time, her job is requiring her to set aside emotions.  If she acts like this on the bench, she's not a good judge.

Also, having her assistant file an injunction, and blaming the assistant for the whole thing, unbench this judge.  No one should have to work for her if she's going to throw them under the bus like that.
 
