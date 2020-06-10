 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Looks like them Duke boys are at it again   (kare11.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Hastings police are trying to determine what led to a pickup going airborne, flying 50 or 60 feet ad crashing onto iconic Todd Field."

I'm gonna hazard a guess and say the driver was part of the causal chain.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user image

as reported by KARENbc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"The driver of a pickup crashed through a fence and then went airborne over the bleachers, flying 50 or 60 feet before crashing onto Todd Field below. "

Omg, is Todd okay?
 
the0ther
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Coo coo coo
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Was Roscoe P. Coltrane in hot pursuit, perchance?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's Iceland, or the Philippines, or Hastings, or, or this place
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
To be reenacted in a Farmers Insurance ad by the end of the year.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Smokey and the Bandit (8/10) Movie CLIP - Oh, Look, a Football Game! (1977) HD
Youtube fygiSfJjTLc
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
What I learned from that show was Hazard County needed serious infrastructure improvements.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I would guess heart attack. Both hands off the steering wheel to grab his chest, body stiffens and legs straighten, pressing on accelerator. I had a coworker die that way about a decade ago. Went through a tee intersection, jumped the curb, stopped in the side of a school. Dead before the dust settled.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Don't show pictures of the scene! Now everybody's gonna want to try it!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 hours ago  

gameshowhost: "Hastings police are trying to determine what led to a pickup going airborne, flying 50 or 60 feet ad crashing onto iconic Todd Field."

I'm gonna hazard a guess and say the driver was part of the causal chain.


iconic seems a bit of overstatement.
 
calufrax
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Photo of the driver, taken shortly before the incident:


cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 13 hours ago  
That's just screams trumper!!!!!
 
Boudyro [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Al Tsheimers: I would guess heart attack. Both hands off the steering wheel to grab his chest, body stiffens and legs straighten, pressing on accelerator. I had a coworker die that way about a decade ago. Went through a tee intersection, jumped the curb, stopped in the side of a school. Dead before the dust settled.



My grandpa had a crash like that, he had a thing they never could pin down where he'd just black out. They thought it might have been a heart arrhythmia or some such. It only hit him like two or three times in his entire life - one of which is probably what killed him, but this particular instance did exactly what you said. He launched his pick-up off the top of a steep hill and into a house.

He had one of those one in a million stories where wearing his seatbelt would have killed him. The crash drove the steering wheel into the front seat, if he had been held by the belt the steering wheel would have gone through his chest. Instead he fell over limp towards the passenger side and only got some bruised ribs out of the whole mess.

Ad this was when he was fairly young. I don't think I was in the world yet, and only know about through mom/ grandpas telling me about it. shiat can sneak up on you.
 
oohpah
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I thought it may have been in Texas.  "Images from the scene suggest that the playing surface itself did not suffer significant damage"

/  I used to live in a town named Hazard
//  I live one block west of Eddy street
//  Hastings is a town 20 miles south
//// ultra Fark, different state
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like a drunk who happens to be a family member of the police chief or the mayor or something.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Denjiro: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fygiSfJj​TLc?start=121]


I was going to say, that sounds more like a Bandit/Frog kind of move.

That's actually one of the best SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) movies ever made.
 
Windsor [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably a low blood sugar diabetic seizure. My ex-wife did something similar into a water catch basin. They couldn't say who she was or what the medical reason was because of HIPAA privacy laws.
https://www.grandforksherald.com/news​/​2183652-grand-forks-woman-hospitalized​-after-driving-pond
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: That's just screams trumper!!!!!


I live on a flat straight residential street.  3 years ago at 8 in the morning an 18 year old drove his chevy suburban at about 60 miles an hour though my yard, and hit the biggest tree in the yard.  Tore all the bark off one side of the tree, and absolutely destroyed the suburban.  Tow truck dug big gouges in the grass pulling it out of the yard.  Probably not a Trumper.
 
