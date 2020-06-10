 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   According to the incident report, police with a no-knock warrant using a battering ram on your door = no forced entry   (courier-journal.com) divider line
79
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
And again, the po-leece extend a big middle finger to you.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Why is it legal for plain clothes officers to execute a no knock warrant? Even if they claim to be police, its perfectly reasonable to assume they aren't if they aren't in uniform.

This situation seems designed to execute people ; break into their homes , expect them to defend themselves, shoot them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"And it lists her injuries as "none," even though she was shot at least eight times and died on her hallway floor in a pool of blood, according to attorneys for her family "

"the most important portion of the report - the "narrative" of events that spells out what happened March 13 - has only two words: "PIU investigation." And the rest of the report has no information filled in at all. "

This is what comes out of years of police being certain they'll suffer no consequences.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
End qualified immunity.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Its almost as if these people WANT the protests to drag on.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And corporations are people.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Anyone who think this story hasn't already been written is a goddamn fool.

The cops MIGHT get fired (will probably take early retirement in 2023 when there's a threat of an actual trial), LMPD will be on the hook for a 7 or 8 figure settlement (in 2025 or '26), if Biden wins in November there'll maybe be a consent decree, and there will be a dozen similar cases we don't hear about until the next time the cops "accidentally" violently murder someone we do hear about.

// because in all the "how did it get so bad?" discourse, the answer no one will speak is "we wanted it this way"
// we happily elected "get tough on crime" legislators, and we wonder why the system is designed to stomp on people? we let them shred the 4th and 5th Amendment, let qualified immunity stand even in the face of egregious applications (the cops can't be held liable for theft from a crime scene because there's no law against cops stealing stuff), and gave them military gear with no rules on how to use it, and we expected things to NOT turn out this way?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The fact that no-knock attacks can even be authorized against any suspect not already known to be violent is proof enough that the police and courts are trying to murder people.

That they can be executed improperly without every person involved being immediately arrested is just an insult on top of that.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
She died of natural causes.

Shot 8 times? Then naturally she'd be dead!
 
Luse
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Due to the lack of details in the official report we are left with no other choice but to supplement our own. We find the defendants guilty of all charges.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
F*cking pigs. Murderous pigs. How are they not suspended? And ongoing investigation?  Against who?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 hours ago  

JonBuck: End qualified immunity.


By total coincidence (or not), the Supremes have such a case on their current docket that could do just that.  They came up with it out thin air; they can un-do it the same way if they feel like it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 hours ago  
All across the nation, various police departments are telling us, in no uncertain terms, that they will not reform themselves.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Except, it is almost entirely blank.
The four-page report

Man, I could have used help from them in 4th grade, stretching report papers out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well, technically using a battering ram to gain entry would reduce the amount of force needed, so....
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: // because in all the "how did it get so bad?" discourse, the answer no one will speak is "we Baby Bomers wanted it this way"


FTFY

The rest of us have consistently voted against this shiat.  Hell, 30% of Baby Boomers have consistently voted against this shiat.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 hours ago  

MBooda: Except, it is almost entirely blank.
The four-page report

Man, I could have used help from them in 4th grade, stretching report papers out.

[Fark user image image 400x500]


Typical police forms. That's why they need so many filing cabinets.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Geotpf: JonBuck: End qualified immunity.

By total coincidence (or not), the Supremes have such a case on their current docket that could do just that.  They came up with it out thin air; they can un-do it the same way if they feel like it.


There are a few bills for it in congress as well, one from Booker, another from Amash.
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"the three plainclothes officers used a no-knock search warrant signed by District Judge Mary Shaw"

/Noted for when I vote in November.
//Not really sure if that is an elected position.
///Still noted
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Heil.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
By they way, they can steal your cash anytime and then file charges against it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Stibium: MBooda: Except, it is almost entirely blank.
The four-page report

Man, I could have used help from them in 4th grade, stretching report papers out.

[Fark user image image 400x500]

Typical police forms. That's why they need so many filing cabinets.


They need filing cabinets for suspects to accidentally trip and hit their heads against.

/several times
 
Skleenar
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Supadope: "the three plainclothes officers used a no-knock search warrant signed by District Judge Mary Shaw"

/Noted for when I vote in November.
//Not really sure if that is an elected position.
///Still noted


To be fair to Judge Shaw, she probably was under the impression that the warrant would have been served against the actual targets of the investigation.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kudayta: Baby Bomers wanted it this way


For all of my youth, the local authority figures (parents, teachers, police, etc.) were all Baby Boomers. I had this haunting feeling for all of my youth that "If these people ever consolidate political power, we are screwed." That happened from about 1992-1998 and this country has been in decline ever since.
 
dark brew
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Skleenar: Supadope: "the three plainclothes officers used a no-knock search warrant signed by District Judge Mary Shaw"

/Noted for when I vote in November.
//Not really sure if that is an elected position.
///Still noted

To be fair to Judge Shaw, she probably was under the impression that the warrant would have been served against the actual targets of the investigation.


No, she approved the no knock warrant for Breonna Taylor's apartment. She deserves the scrutiny. Judges rubber stamping this shiat is problem that also needs reform.
 
That KY Girl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

JonBuck: End qualified immunity.


Did you watch John Oliver's June 7th ep? He made A LOT of valid and interesting points about eliminating qualified immunity.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I'd really like to know how filing a false police report - by a police officer - is NOT a termination offense.
 
dbeshear
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Luse: Due to the lack of details in the official report we are left with no other choice but to supplement our own. We find the defendants guilty of all charges.


Sentence: Firing squad. Let the sentence fit the crime.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Judge Shaw's term is up in 2023.   She'll go up for reelection in November 2022.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'd really like to know how filing a false police report - by a police officer - is NOT a termination

felony offense?

Fixed.

/though termination would be a welcome change to the current policy of a shoulder shrug
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'd really like to know how filing a false police report - by a police officer - is NOT a termination offense.


Police unions are incredibly powerful
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: And corporations are people.


Buildings matter too.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'd really like to know how filing a false police report - by a police officer - is NOT a termination offense.


Or perjury. I mean, it will be used in court right?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 hours ago  
amoeba.comView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'd really like to know how filing a false police report - by a police officer - is NOT a termination offense.


Well, at least a perjury charge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fire them all and defund.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Louisville uses body cams.  But, surprising everyone, none of the officers who did this no-knock raid in the middle of the night happened to have one.

/I'm as shocked as you are.
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The report may as well just say "Hey Louisville citizens, our police departments are not nearly on fire enough."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: And corporations are people.


See that's the thing. Corporations are people, but we are citizens and therefore don't have the rights that people have.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why aren't criminals reinforcing the doors so battering rams don't work or give enough time to react?  Sliding chains at the top and bottom of the door require the door to be hit several times.  If the chain stretches with each hit rather than breaking off the mounting points and it will take several hits to get it open.  Good hinges attached into steel between the stud and the door frame takes a lot of force to break through.  Proper reinforcement makes shaped charges dangerous to the people attempting to use them.  It took one steal bar in a door that killed a cop to end the practice of using an axe. Billions of people live in parts of the world where properly securing the door is the only way to keep your stuff and your family safe.  Many of those doors can deal with quite a bit of abuse before they cave in.

The second the police break your door and it doesn't open, it is no longer a "no knock" warrant.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

RedVentrue: HotIgneous Intruder: And corporations are people.

See that's the thing. Corporations are people, but we are citizens and therefore don't have the rights that people have.


When you have a baby, create a new John Doe Inc and make the kid the trustee of it.  Then everything the kid does can be done by the corporation.  When they kid gets caught shoplifting when they are 13, it wan't the kid, it was improperly leveraged corporate buy out by John Doe Inc.   Kid's 1st job interview in high school "Well I've been a CEO for 16 years".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Why aren't criminals reinforcing the doors so battering rams don't work or give enough time to react?  Sliding chains at the top and bottom of the door require the door to be hit several times.  If the chain stretches with each hit rather than breaking off the mounting points and it will take several hits to get it open.  Good hinges attached into steel between the stud and the door frame takes a lot of force to break through.  Proper reinforcement makes shaped charges dangerous to the people attempting to use them.  It took one steal bar in a door that killed a cop to end the practice of using an axe. Billions of people live in parts of the world where properly securing the door is the only way to keep your stuff and your family safe.  Many of those doors can deal with quite a bit of abuse before they cave in.

The second the police break your door and it doesn't open, it is no longer a "no knock" warrant.


4th generation builder of stuff. The probablem with the chains is that: A) the screws are usually short and have low diameter threads. This means that they won't hold up to any kind of force. And B) most  interior apartment doors are hollow-core and the type of screw doesn't matter. Even if you solve A and B, you have C) the apartment complex will be unlikely to approve door modification.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Problem*
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm sure that in the current environment this is going to fly right under the radar.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Besides, chains aren't about actual security. They are basically a placebo to help the resident sleep at night.
 
overthinker
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I think of the saying "The road to hell is paved with good intentions, but heaven is full of good works."

And this is why I wait for those 'good' cops who are willing to play the game to get the point across. Start harassing politicians, perform civil forfeiture seizures against judges, and etc. to emulate all the bad behavior against they very numbskulls who didn't just let the system get this way, but paved the road that makes it so awful. I know that won't ever happen, but I can dream. :/
 
sleze
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Who signed it?  Lying (and getting caught lying) on a Police Report basically gets you banned from being a cop, right?
 
dark brew
‘’ 15 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Why aren't criminals reinforcing the doors so battering rams don't work or give enough time to react?


Because Breonna Taylor wasn't a criminal?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

dark brew: Skleenar: Supadope: "the three plainclothes officers used a no-knock search warrant signed by District Judge Mary Shaw"

/Noted for when I vote in November.
//Not really sure if that is an elected position.
///Still noted

To be fair to Judge Shaw, she probably was under the impression that the warrant would have been served against the actual targets of the investigation.

No, she approved the no knock warrant for Breonna Taylor's apartment. She deserves the scrutiny. Judges rubber stamping this shiat is problem that also needs reform.


Anyone who approves a no-knock warrant needs to be looked at.
 
