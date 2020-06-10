 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Now everybody, have you heard, if you're in the game. Then the stroke's the word, even if were waiting on the subway train   (nydailynews.com) divider line
28
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The NYPD released photos of the thrill-seeking couple Wednesday and asked the public's help identifying them and tracking them down.

Just a suggestion here:  maybe their time could be better spent reviewing discipline files to figure out who they should've gotten rid of by now.   Don't know if these guys have noticed, but they've got a significant problem in the streets right now
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
They won't be charged for obscene behaviour in public, they'll be thrown in cells because they weren't observing social distancing rules.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 hours ago  

skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.


The O is named after the terminus, but it never actually gets there.
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Russ1642: They won't be charged for obscene behaviour in public, they'll be thrown in cells because they weren't observing social distancing rules.


PRISON ORGY!!!
 
caddisfly
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Have you ever made love on a real train platform, Joel?
/she's got a thing about choo-choos
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.


Most trains only stop at one.  Every once in a blue moon, there's a local that hits a bunch of stops.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I was under the impression that the bird is the word.  But I don't keep up, I suppose things may have changed.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Naido: The NYPD released photos of the thrill-seeking couple Wednesday and asked the public's help identifying them and tracking them down.

Just a suggestion here:  maybe their time could be better spent reviewing discipline files to figure out who they should've gotten rid of by now.   Don't know if these guys have noticed, but they've got a significant problem in the streets right now


How indecent was it?  If they were completely naked and it was witnessed by a cop, I wouldn't be surprised if they were detained and given a ticket and a warning that the next time it will be worse, but to spend any resources looking for them is just stupid.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Give me the business ALL
night long

/Could be a winner
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

FrancoFile: skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.

Most trains only stop at one.  Every once in a blue moon, there's a local that hits a bunch of stops.


Depends if you're just riding like usual or if you're pulling the train
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.


They only have Don't Stops. Sorry.
 
vinn01
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If it's the midnight train, her name must be Georgia.

/goin' back to a simpler place in time
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Oh great. Now I just lost the game!
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I love it - asking people to report them on crimestoppers.... Serious crime here....
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 hours ago  

skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.


There's no O line, but you can ride the D all day long.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube 69fPof-ZTnU


/obliging
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
And just cuz these songs remind me of each other...
Pat Travers Band - Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)
Youtube U4XbV3gCm2Y
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Arkanaut: skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.

There's no O line, but you can ride the D all day long.


When do you get off?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

MythDragon: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]


I've seen that episode a zillion times, and this was the first time I've noticed the trickle of blood at the end of this clip.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Nothing says sexytime like the stank of hobo pee and sticky floors..
 
baxterdog
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]

I've seen that episode a zillion times, and this was the first time I've noticed the trickle of blood at the end of this clip.


Me neither. Oh my!
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bughunter: And just cuz these songs remind me of each other...
[YouTube video: Pat Travers Band - Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)]


Saw him in a small place in Houston in the 80s.

Dude stood not more than about 5 - 10 feet from me for almost the whole show.

Good times.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: Arkanaut: skinink: I did not know that the MTA had built an O Line. I wonder how many stops it has.

There's no O line, but you can ride the D all day long.

When do you get off?


When the neighbors call the cops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: [i.imgur.com image 336x248]

I've seen that episode a zillion times, and this was the first time I've noticed the trickle of blood at the end of this clip.


I think its either been added or changed to a more pronounced color.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With all thats been going on. Least offensive thing on the subway.
 
