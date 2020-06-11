Fark NotNewsletter: Watch Drew lose to Fark's top headline writers

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-06-10 3:08:12 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
A few quick notes:
Next Monday we're going to be running a no-adblock test to see what impact that has on ad revenues. If it's minor, that'll be the end of it. If it's substantial, we'll probably end up leaving it in place going forward. As I mentioned in earlier NotNewsletters, ad revenues are way off due to the pandemic, and as such, we need to take action to keep the lights on going forward. Thanks to all of you who have signed up for TotalFark, ads-free BareFark, and bought Farks2Give and the OhFark pandemic badge have done heroic work helping us keep going during these coronavirus times. Sign up if you haven't, it helps very much!
In other news, the Fark and Schnitt podcast is going on a hiatus due to the state of the current news cycle. We're running into a double whammy of less available weird material in the news cycle and less of a public appetite for offbeat stuff. Switching to a real news format is problematic because of the speed at which things are moving, it doesn't lend itself to a weekly format. So we're going to hit pause for a bit until calmer times and hopefully be back soon.
The Fark Livestream continues on, however, since it's more of a daily format as well as more breaking news oriented. Dallan and I will be live at my Twitch channel at 7 Eastern today with a roundup of what's really important today, especially the items that got overlooked by most folks. We'll be streaming news again Thursday, time TBA.
This Friday's Livestream at probably 7 p.m. is going to be a special event - Drew and Dallan are going head to head against some of Fark's top link submitters playing Quiplash. For those not familiar, it's like Cards Against Humanity except you write the answers yourself, funniest one wins. We're probably going to get our butts handed to us, these folks are seriously talented. You can also get an "audience" slot where you can vote for the winner, so definitely come check it out and participate. We may have a couple audience slots open if anyone wants to jump in the game with us. Probably happening at 7 p.m., but keep an eye out on the main page as it gets closer to time.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
bthom37 had to correct an assertion that Suflig shared about Drew's famous time travel tweet
eurotrader sought to clarify what the previous comment was disagreeing with
sirrerun thought that an angry cyclist looked a little familiar
Prank Call of Cthulhu praised a gentleman's weapon of choice
Shostie figured out how a creepy dad could get his desired revenge on a man for sleeping with his daughter
Colour_out_of_Space summed up the thoughts of men who are overly concerned about their daughters' virginity
Magorn figured an incel might have made himself even more incelly
lurkey had advice for people who were trying to beat off an angry archer
Palined Parenthood was not happy with the statement Nordstrom put out after their Seattle store was looted
Stands With A Tiny Fist corrected a belief about Ford Mustangs
Smart:
Butterflew figured that two of the cops being new to the job explained one officer's behavior with George Floyd
Elegy felt a little sorry for one of the officers involved in Floyd's death
Private_Citizen noted differences in two autopsy reports
Walker thought that there was a sadly appropriate warning that Floyd had coronavirus
aperson liked the idea of police officers learning something from the U.S. military
IvanTheSilent had some thoughts on the difference between police unions and other unions
BumpInTheNight started to see the appeal of Google Glass
koder had a different kind of theory about Floyd's death
Flappyhead noticed some cities that didn't experience destruction during protests
Prank Call of Cthulhu praised a gentleman's weapon of choice
CSB Sunday Morning: Allowances and the chores that came with them
Smart: basicstock cleaned for love and now loves to clean
Funny: CommieTaoist made a small error while polishing the furniture
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Hyperbolic Hyperbole told us the proper term for a group of penii
Smart: generalDisdain gave some Farking advice
Smart: generalDisdain recalled a good thing TFDers did recently
Smart: Barry McCockner explained the TotalFark discussion selfie thread process
Smart: Theeng was grateful for a small gift just when it was needed
Smart: ytterbium suggested a high school graduation gift with a $100 limit
Funny: merrillvillain has some experience with "medicinals"
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club took "smoking cloves" literally as a wee child
Smart & Funny: Madison_Smiled shared a great stitching project
Politics Funny:
Devolving_Spud showed what Donald Trump thinks of the Tennessee National Guard laying down their shields at a protest
Gramma was worried about zombies
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account found out that Sesame Street is in trouble
Diamond Joe Biden replied to Megan McCain's complaint that her neighborhood "looks like a war zone"
ultradeeg came to the only logical conclusion when the FBI didn't find evidence of antifa involvement in violence at D.C.-area protests
Politics Smart:
FightDirector analyzed Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's message to the Joint Force
King Something came up with a male name to use when applying the "Karen" meme to a man
weddingsinger noticed that a judge's decision triples down on civil rights violations
12349876 contrasted the protective gear provided to two different groups
Xai compared right wing reactions to quarantines and protests against police brutality
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba found Trump with something a former president must have left in the White House
Yammering_Splat_Vector learned that there are some things you're better off not having to assemble yourself
Abe Vigoda's Ghost discovered how lucky we are that this guy never reads anything
Circusdog320 showed us that Austin was telling the truth about those things not belonging to him
Thrakkorzog revealed the secret behind the worst Halloween candy
derpes_simplex had some insight on why Trump is so loyal to Vladimir Putin
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave an example of what can happen if you don't practice good oral hygiene
Alligator found a guy who seems to have big problems with rodents
verchad saw some signs that these protesters are stuck with each other
fdlgrl built a Texan's dream home
west.la.lawyer gave this monster something I'd be willing to fight it for
Honorable mentions:
Usually Fark Photoshop contests don't allow entries that just add text, but we had one contest that specifically asked for a title for "Trump's little black book." The top entries for adding text are from duppy and two entries from Mr.Tangent.
Caption:
From Caption this image of a dystopian future ... that is happening now:
Warthog figured this was a moment of self reflection
fragMasterFlash knew who really provided the soldiers guarding the Lincoln Memorial
LarryDan43 found out how these people ended up guarding the Lincoln Memorial
Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday took a week off. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Create your own brand logo for your username using whatever you like - MS Paint, Photoshop, pen and paper, etc.
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
common sense is an oxymoron won Farktography Contest No. 787: "June Bug" with an action shot of The Pollinator. Be sure to check out the thread for some great bug pics. Arachnophobes are warned to stay away.
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
