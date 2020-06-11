 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: Watch Drew lose to Fark's top headline writers
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-06-10 3:08:12 PM (52 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 7:24 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

A few quick notes:

Next Monday we're going to be running a no-adblock test to see what impact that has on ad revenues.  If it's minor, that'll be the end of it.  If it's substantial, we'll probably end up leaving it in place going forward.  As I mentioned in earlier NotNewsletters, ad revenues are way off due to the pandemic, and as such, we need to take action to keep the lights on going forward.  Thanks to all of you who have signed up for TotalFark, ads-free BareFark, and bought Farks2Give and the OhFark pandemic badge have done heroic work helping us keep going during these coronavirus times.  Sign up if you haven't, it helps very much!

In other news, the Fark and Schnitt podcast is going on a hiatus due to the state of the current news cycle.  We're running into a double whammy of less available weird material in the news cycle and less of a public appetite for offbeat stuff. Switching to a real news format is problematic because of the speed at which things are moving, it doesn't lend itself to a weekly format.  So we're going to hit pause for a bit until calmer times and hopefully be back soon.

The Fark Livestream continues on, however, since it's more of a daily format as well as more breaking news oriented.  Dallan and I will be live at my Twitch channel at 7 Eastern today with a roundup of what's really important today, especially the items that got overlooked by most folks.  We'll be streaming news again Thursday, time TBA.

This Friday's Livestream at probably 7 p.m. is going to be a special event - Drew and Dallan are going head to head against some of Fark's top link submitters playing Quiplash. For those not familiar, it's like Cards Against Humanity except you write the answers yourself, funniest one wins.  We're probably going to get our butts handed to us, these folks are seriously talented. You can also get an "audience" slot where you can vote for the winner, so definitely come check it out and participate.  We may have a couple audience slots open if anyone wants to jump in the game with us.  Probably happening at 7 p.m., but keep an eye out on the main page as it gets closer to time.
________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
bthom37 had to correct an assertion that Suflig shared about Drew's famous time travel tweet
eurotrader sought to clarify what the previous comment was disagreeing with
sirrerun thought that an angry cyclist looked a little familiar
Prank Call of Cthulhu praised a gentleman's weapon of choice
Shostie figured out how a creepy dad could get his desired revenge on a man for sleeping with his daughter
Colour_out_of_Space summed up the thoughts of men who are overly concerned about their daughters' virginity
Magorn figured an incel might have made himself even more incelly
lurkey had advice for people who were trying to beat off an angry archer
Palined Parenthood was not happy with the statement Nordstrom put out after their Seattle store was looted
Stands With A Tiny Fist corrected a belief about Ford Mustangs

Smart:
Butterflew figured that two of the cops being new to the job explained one officer's behavior with George Floyd
Elegy felt a little sorry for one of the officers involved in Floyd's death
Private_Citizen noted differences in two autopsy reports
Walker thought that there was a sadly appropriate warning that Floyd had coronavirus
aperson liked the idea of police officers learning something from the U.S. military
IvanTheSilent had some thoughts on the difference between police unions and other unions
BumpInTheNight started to see the appeal of Google Glass
koder had a different kind of theory about Floyd's death
Flappyhead noticed some cities that didn't experience destruction during protests
Prank Call of Cthulhu praised a gentleman's weapon of choice

CSB Sunday Morning: Allowances and the chores that came with them
Smart: basicstock cleaned for love and now loves to clean
Funny: CommieTaoist made a small error while polishing the furniture

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be. 

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Smart: Hyperbolic Hyperbole told us the proper term for a group of penii
Smart: generalDisdain gave some Farking advice
Smart: generalDisdain recalled a good thing TFDers did recently
Smart: Barry McCockner explained the TotalFark discussion selfie thread process
Smart: Theeng was grateful for a small gift just when it was needed
Smart: ytterbium suggested a high school graduation gift with a $100 limit
Funny: merrillvillain has some experience with "medicinals"

Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club took "smoking cloves" literally as a wee child
Smart & Funny: Madison_Smiled shared a great stitching project

Politics Funny:
Devolving_Spud showed what Donald Trump thinks of the Tennessee National Guard laying down their shields at a protest
Gramma was worried about zombies
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account found out that Sesame Street is in trouble
Diamond Joe Biden replied to Megan McCain's complaint that her neighborhood "looks like a war zone"
ultradeeg came to the only logical conclusion when the FBI didn't find evidence of antifa involvement in violence at D.C.-area protests

Politics Smart:
FightDirector analyzed Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's message to the Joint Force
King Something came up with a male name to use when applying the "Karen" meme to a man
weddingsinger noticed that a judge's decision triples down on civil rights violations
12349876 contrasted the protective gear provided to two different groups
Xai compared right wing reactions to quarantines and protests against police brutality


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba found Trump with something a former president must have left in the White House
Yammering_Splat_Vector learned that there are some things you're better off not having to assemble yourself
Abe Vigoda's Ghost discovered how lucky we are that this guy never reads anything
Circusdog320 showed us that Austin was telling the truth about those things not belonging to him
Thrakkorzog revealed the secret behind the worst Halloween candy
derpes_simplex had some insight on why Trump is so loyal to Vladimir Putin
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave an example of what can happen if you don't practice good oral hygiene
Alligator found a guy who seems to have big problems with rodents
verchad saw some signs that these protesters are stuck with each other
fdlgrl built a Texan's dream home
west.la.lawyer gave this monster something I'd be willing to fight it for

Honorable mentions:
Usually Fark Photoshop contests don't allow entries that just add text, but we had one contest that specifically asked for a title for "Trump's little black book." The top entries for adding text are from duppy and two entries from Mr.Tangent.

Caption:
From Caption this image of a dystopian future ... that is happening now:
Warthog figured this was a moment of self reflection
fragMasterFlash knew who really provided the soldiers guarding the Lincoln Memorial
LarryDan43 found out how these people ended up guarding the Lincoln Memorial

Fartist Friday:

Fartist Friday took a week off. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Create your own brand logo for your username using whatever you like - MS Paint, Photoshop, pen and paper, etc.

About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.

Farktography:
common sense is an oxymoron won Farktography Contest No. 787: "June Bug" with an action shot of The Pollinator. Be sure to check out the thread for some great bug pics. Arachnophobes are warned to stay away.

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It's not an ad blocker so much as it is a malware blocker. Actively address that reality and ditch any auto-play garbage and I'd whitelist you.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Barry made it!   I am so proud of him
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Chris Ween: Barry made it!   I am so proud of him


Who?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Curious, this no adblock test...
I've got Fark cleared with uBlock Origin, so adblock is off here (and only here).

I do have Firefox locked down as far as content, tracking, cookie, etc settings go, and while I see the occasional 'Farkitall' banner, it provides the same overall functionality as running uBlock.

Is this going to require us to change browser settings for the site to function? If so, will that still be the case if we have BareFark?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Freakin' Barry.
 
SteelBoots [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I signed up for Barefark.  I'm close to signing up for Total Fark. I think. I might.. I should...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
If a promise with Barefark sort of like Ars did with Ars Pro, I'd be more interested... No tracking, no scripts, No 'like' buttons, and a very clean (small) page.

https://arstechnica.com/staff/2018/03​/​ars-pro-now-free-of-trackers-for-subsc​ribers/

For Fark:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: [i.imgur.com image 600x386]


What he said.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I mentioned a while back that the free version of Pandora had hardly any ads with the shutdown stuff. They've since come back stronger than ever. Maybe it will happen here.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Long time BareFarker here so I've got no skin in this game. Looking forward to the Quiplash though!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

sennoma: If a promise with Barefark sort of like Ars did with Ars Pro, I'd be more interested... No tracking, no scripts, No 'like' buttons, and a very clean (small) page.

https://arstechnica.com/staff/2018/03/​ars-pro-now-free-of-trackers-for-subsc​ribers/

For Fark:
[Fark user image image 850x840]


That sort of crap is exactly why I built a Pi-Hole
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 628x353]


Pope gets tough on  people taking Mass more than once a day, double-dippers in Holy Water Font.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

envirovore: Curious, this no adblock test...
I've got Fark cleared with uBlock Origin, so adblock is off here (and only here).

I do have Firefox locked down as far as content, tracking, cookie, etc settings go, and while I see the occasional 'Farkitall' banner, it provides the same overall functionality as running uBlock.

Is this going to require us to change browser settings for the site to function? If so, will that still be the case if we have BareFark?


Unfortunately, I have no idea about that type of stuff. Please contact dev through Farkback for technical questions.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.


Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
What if I've got Barefark and run an ad blocker built into my browser (which says it blocked 2 ads)?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.

Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?


Have you been watching the news lately?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The shiatty conservative fake news ads make it through the ad blocker just fine.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
meme.xyzView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Epic Fap Session: The shiatty conservative fake news ads make it through the ad blocker just fine.


Those are post from... just stay out of the pol tab.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.

Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?


We do keep an eye out for them, but if you read the FArQ page I linked, it explains why Fark can't really go through all the ads before you see them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: Epic Fap Session: The shiatty conservative fake news ads make it through the ad blocker just fine.

Those are post from... just stay out of the pol tab.


When you click on the poltab, there should be a "Are you sure?" box. (With a checkbox to never ask again)
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.


Would you like us to run around with a mask and lick stuff at random and see if we get COVID-19 as well?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 hours ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.

Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?

We do keep an eye out for them, but if you read the FArQ page I linked, it explains why Fark can't really go through all the ads before you see them.


So once we get hit hit by malware served up by an ad here, then we report it. Gotcha.

Maybe you guys should consider taking more active of a role. I mean a platform that creates a lot of hands-off passive income is awesome, but sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and work at it.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Destructor: real_headhoncho: Epic Fap Session: The shiatty conservative fake news ads make it through the ad blocker just fine.

Those are post from... just stay out of the pol tab.

When you click on the poltab, there should be a "Are you sure?" box. (With a checkbox to never ask again)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: Would you like us to run around with a mask and lick stuff at random and see if we get COVID-19 as well?


No, not at random.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: [i.imgur.com image 600x386]


Its not like the ads are jacking off in front of you.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Chris Ween: real_headhoncho: [i.imgur.com image 600x386]

Its not like the ads are jacking off in front of you.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Does anyone want to tell him?
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.

Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?

We do keep an eye out for them, but if you read the FArQ page I linked, it explains why Fark can't really go through all the ads before you see them.

So once we get hit hit by malware served up by an ad here, then we report it. Gotcha.

Maybe you guys should consider taking more active of a role. I mean a platform that creates a lot of hands-off passive income is awesome, but sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and work at it.


You may find other sites a better fit then.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Chris Ween: Barry made it!   I am so proud of him


I'd like to thank all of the little people who made this possible. I'd like to thank the academy. My producer, Badafuco, thanks bud. Earthworm Jim Jones, I couldn't have done it without you. Beeblebrox, Brawndo, AMF, OMW, okay, they're playing me off. Uh! You like me! You really, really liked me once. Just one time all week. But that's okay, because...[commercial]
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Smart:
Butterflew figured that two of the cops being new to the job explained one officer's behavior with George Floyd
Oddly enough, this one ended up getting 187 votes.
 
puffy999
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Keyser_Soze_Death: DisseminationMonkey: Anyone who runs into bad ads, please report them. Here's how you can help Fark track down bad ads, and information about what kinds of ads we allow and don't allow.

Serious question: Shouldn't you guys be policing that?

We do keep an eye out for them, but if you read the FArQ page I linked, it explains why Fark can't really go through all the ads before you see them.

So once we get hit hit by malware served up by an ad here, then we report it. Gotcha.

Maybe you guys should consider taking more active of a role. I mean a platform that creates a lot of hands-off passive income is awesome, but sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and work at it.

You may find other sites a better fit then.


Jeff!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't go anywhere these days without Brave.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who the f*ck is Drew?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

here to help: Who the f*ck is Drew?


This guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DisseminationMonkey: here to help: Who the f*ck is Drew?

This guy:

[Fark user image 315x496]


That's disgusting.

Reported.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I suspect TPTB (the powers that be) aren't going to appreciate a post like this one, but because Fark is considering blocking people who use an ad-blocker (an essential tool in today's internet of malware-laden ads), perhaps now is the time.

Drew, you've aired your financial dirty laundry for years now, going back a decade, maybe even more.  The story is always the same -- not enough revenue, coupled with pleas to buy TF/BF/whatever. Revenue is only half of the picture, though, when it comes to running a business, and it's the easiest part of the picture.  Any yahoo can bring in money, but how you manage that money is what's critical.  Managing money means balancing revenue against expenses.

What are Fark's expenses that seem to make it so difficult to "keep the lights on?"  Is it the nuts and bolts of the site itself?  Probably not.  Huge sites like Amazon and Google are expensive because they rely on server farms and countless salaried employees to maintain them.  Fark, though, isn't that.

No, the main expense for keeping Fark running is almost certainly Drew,or more accurately your salary.  It doesn't take a whole lot of internet sleuthing to find the Drew Curtis Wiki page, which states that Drew draws a salary of $60,000 from Fark.  Now, that's almost certainly no longer accurate, with the reference being from 2008, but the point is that it takes 12,000 monthly TF subscriptions at $5 a pop, spread throughout the year, just to pay Drew.

And if, by saying the above, you think I begrudge you that salary, I don't.  You're an entrepreneur making a living from your website.  More power to you.  You have every right to do that, and I wish I'd thought of it first.  It's disingenuous, though, to phrase it as how expensive it is to keep Fark running.  Especially when the recurrent theme from you and your mods is that it's the community's responsibility to report malware-laden ads.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Colonel_Angus: I suspect TPTB (the powers that be) aren't going to appreciate a post like this one, but because Fark is considering blocking people who use an ad-blocker (an essential tool in today's internet of malware-laden ads), perhaps now is the time.

Drew, you've aired your financial dirty laundry for years now, going back a decade, maybe even more.  The story is always the same -- not enough revenue, coupled with pleas to buy TF/BF/whatever. Revenue is only half of the picture, though, when it comes to running a business, and it's the easiest part of the picture.  Any yahoo can bring in money, but how you manage that money is what's critical.  Managing money means balancing revenue against expenses.

What are Fark's expenses that seem to make it so difficult to "keep the lights on?"  Is it the nuts and bolts of the site itself?  Probably not.  Huge sites like Amazon and Google are expensive because they rely on server farms and countless salaried employees to maintain them.  Fark, though, isn't that.

No, the main expense for keeping Fark running is almost certainly Drew,or more accurately your salary.  It doesn't take a whole lot of internet sleuthing to find the Drew Curtis Wiki page, which states that Drew draws a salary of $60,000 from Fark.  Now, that's almost certainly no longer accurate, with the reference being from 2008, but the point is that it takes 12,000 monthly TF subscriptions at $5 a pop, spread throughout the year, just to pay Drew.

And if, by saying the above, you think I begrudge you that salary, I don't.  You're an entrepreneur making a living from your website.  More power to you.  You have every right to do that, and I wish I'd thought of it first.  It's disingenuous, though, to phrase it as how expensive it is to keep Fark running.  Especially when the recurrent theme from you and your mods is that it's the community's responsibility to report malware-laden ads.


You need to change your name to "Karen".
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone else remember Livejournal polls?

TFD would be slightly more interesting if we could post an actual poll and then let the comments fly.
 
Zafler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No adblock and still not curating ads? Welp, guess I won't be welcome here anymore. Shame, I've been using this website for damn near 20 years now.

BTW, I only started using adblock here after the second time I had to do a full restore from some crap I didn't even click on locking up my cpu in less than 2 months. At the time this was literally the only site I had white listed. No more problems after that in the 5 or so years and a new computer since.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.