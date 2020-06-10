 Skip to content
(NPR)   The University of Cincinnati is struggling to answer the same question that now plagues many universities around the country: Can we hate someone for being racist, but still love and embrace them for being rich?   (npr.org) divider line
mjjt
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart
20 hours ago  
Take the money and put a memorial plaque at every single toilet on the campus.

The Schotter shiatter.  Problem solved.
 
Stephen_Falken
20 hours ago  
Why on earth should someone be loved and embraced just because they're rich? Screw that noise. If someone's rich, they should be beaten and robbed, if I recall correctly.
 
hundreddollarman
20 hours ago  
Everyone's got a price
 
doremifaq
20 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: Why on earth should someone be loved and embraced just because they're rich? Screw that noise. If someone's rich, they should be beaten and robbed, if I recall correctly.


I'd settle for them being sent to rehab for their wealth addiction.
 
whidbey
20 hours ago  
I really can't understand how so many can call themselves "Christians" and yet love money so farking much.
 
Weatherkiss
20 hours ago  

hundreddollarman: Everyone's got a price


Username checks out.
 
JAGChem82
19 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Take the money and put a memorial plaque at every single toilet on the campus.

The Schotter shiatter.  Problem solved.


Considering how she let her dogs crap all over the field in Riverfront Stadium, that would probably be the most appropriate tribute to her.
 
skozlaw
19 hours ago  
Should This Ballpark Carry Her Name
No.
 
AngryDragon
19 hours ago  
Take all the racist money out of university endowments and sports stadium grants and pay it out as reparations.Put up or GTFO
 
jjorsett
19 hours ago  
Institutions may hate "the rich," but they'll seldom spit on their money if offered. Those endowment funds don't grow themselves. One of the few times I can remember it happening was when museums started turning down the Sacklers because they made their dough by peddling Oxycontin.
 
Lochsteppe
19 hours ago  

whidbey: I really can't understand how so many can call themselves "Christians" and yet love money so farking much.


As the saying goes, "Wealthiness is next to Godliness."
 
weilawei
19 hours ago  
jjorsett:One of the few times I can remember it happening was when museums started turning down the Sacklers because they made their dough by peddling Oxycontin.

That's only because it got a metric farkton of of press with people dying. It's a bad look. Doesn't stop them from finding other ways to sell themselves to other corporations.

Citizen's United was about the worst thing that ever happened to this country. That's when the corporations finished their government coup.
 
darkman2000
19 hours ago  
If churches can do, universities can do it
 
LordBeavis
19 hours ago  

skozlaw: Should This Ballpark Carry Her Name
No.


She was known as a world class scum bag in the '90s.  The university obviously knew about her exploits in 2006 when they took her $2 million.  At least the spoiled athletes at a middling athletic program got an upgraded steam room out of this evil coont.
 
weilawei
19 hours ago  

darkman2000: If churches can do, universities can do it


By any other name,

"The profession of shaman has many advantages. It offers high status with a safe livelihood free of work in the dreary, sweaty sense. In most societies it offers legal privileges and immunities not granted to other men. But it is hard to see how a man who has been given a mandate from on High to spread tidings of joy to all mankind can be seriously interested in taking up a collection to pay his salary; it causes one to suspect that the shaman is on the moral level of any other con man. But it is a lovely work if you can stomach it." -RAH
 
JAGChem82
19 hours ago  

LordBeavis: skozlaw: Should This Ballpark Carry Her Name
No.

She was known as a world class scum bag in the '90s.  The university obviously knew about her exploits in 2006 when they took her $2 million.  At least the spoiled athletes at a middling athletic program got an upgraded steam room out of this evil coont.


Marge Schott was Donald Sterling times ten in terms of being a racist and in terms of being a tight wad owner as well.

MLB (not a bunch of bleeding heart liberals) functionally kicked her out in 1996. The NBA let Sterling stay on until 2014.
 
Tyrosine
19 hours ago  
I see the universality's position: On the one hand they need funding and it doesn't look good when donations are refused. On the other hand they are expected to be ethical and a large part of that is not associating with shiatheels like Schott.

Twenty years ago while in grad school I was appointed to a committee that oversaw endowments and scholarships. Imperial Tobacco wanted to create an endowment for three full-ride scholarships for MBA students. It was a ton of money because each was to be ~$60,000/year and they were giving enough so that interest on the donation would carry the annual payout and the principal endowment should never need to be toughed. Something like $10 million, and that's a lot for a school to turn down while still having it's hand out for alumni donations.

We had to decide whether or not to accept the money. The business school obviously wanted us to accept, and if we didn't take it they were just going to offer it to another school. Ultimately we voted to turn it down. It was an expensive decision but one I've never questioned.
 
Z-clipped
19 hours ago  
We need to better fund education and the arts so that rich assholes can't be racist, money-grubbing scum their entire lives and then buy their way to a positive legacy in their twilight years.
 
ralphjr
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
19 hours ago  

Tyrosine: I see the universality's position: On the one hand they need funding


Having worked in development for a well-known university for years, I'm going to say

media.tenor.comView Full Size


University of Cincinnati has a $1.5 billion endowment.
 
phalamir
19 hours ago  

Z-clipped: Tyrosine: I see the universality's position: On the one hand they need funding

Having worked in development for a well-known university for years, I'm going to say

[media.tenor.com image 220x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

University of Cincinnati has a $1.5 billion endowment.


Yes, but universities have seen endowments as existing for their own sake, not to prime fund-raising or help with unexpected problems.  The endowment exists only to grow the endowment.  For all intents and purposes, you shouldn't even consider the endowment as part of the university's assets, because no modern university will touch a thin dime of it even after they have sold off the campus land itself and all the coeds into sex-slavery.
 
Pestifer
19 hours ago  
They could just call it the Schott Perfecto stadium....
revzilla.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
19 hours ago  
Easy solution:  pay the money back, plus investment returns equal to the CAGR of the  University's endowment fund.

Anything less makes them culpable for endorsing her behavior and world views.
 
Rapmaster2000
19 hours ago  
Ha. I knew it was Marge before I clicked.  Marge was terrible to everyone.   Racism was only one of her many flaws.
 
OgreMagi
19 hours ago  

Tyrosine: On the one hand they need funding


Do they?  Some of the major universities don't need another dime.  Take, for instance, Harvard.  They could give every single student a 100% free ride for everything and they would still be making money because their total endowments are well invested and increase well beyond their needs.

Obviously this is an extreme example and I know nothing about UC's financial state.
 
Geotpf
19 hours ago  
So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta
 
FormlessOne
18 hours ago  
The real question is "why is it so many people shamelessly accepted the money of a rich racist, only to now 'struggle' with the idea that they were compromised long before the rich racist's name went up on the building?"

Apparently, "dirty money" is no longer a "thing" in America - the money's fine, regardless of the source, so much so that the qualm isn't whether to accept the "dirty money," but whether to acknowledge the source of the "dirty money" in an overt manner.

There's a reason folks beheaded the Christopher Columbus statue in Boston. They found out he was a murdering, rapacious slaver. No qualms about "well, the statue was expensive and it does brighten up the park - should we really pull it down because it's a statue of a murdering, rapacious slaver? I mean, it's paid for...?"

Grow a pair, reject "dirty money," reject the people waving it around, and remember what it was like to have goddamned principles.
 
Psychohazard
18 hours ago  

Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta


I dare say people are complex and one should weigh their strengths against their weaknesses.

This Schott lady spoke well of Hitler.  What good did she do as a moral counterweight?
 
FormlessOne
18 hours ago  

Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta


You're talking about the only Founding Father to free his slaves. Even if you're trying to troll, there are better candidates.
 
RussianPotato
18 hours ago  

whidbey: I really can't understand how so many can call themselves "Christians" and yet love money so farking much.


No, no.  It's fine to LOVE money.  It's only the love OF money that's wrong.  Loving the physical cash you have is fine.  Loving the abstract concept of money in general is bad.

/readthefarkingbible
 
FormlessOne
18 hours ago  

Psychohazard: Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta

I dare say people are complex and one should weigh their strengths against their weaknesses.

This Schott lady spoke well of Hitler.  What good did she do as a moral counterweight?


I have no problem with people buying salvation as recompense for their transgressions.

Schott didn't do that. She continued to be a bigoted asshole until the day she died, wheezing, on life support. She wasn't just a racist - she was a well-rounded bigot. She wasn't fond of non-whites, but she wasn't fond of LGBTQ folks, too. If her actions later in life are any indicator, she felt no remorse, no empathy, no real awareness of her bigotry. She performed these benevolent acts to improve her social standing and tax position.

Fark Marge Schott.

The thing I find amusing as that the friggin' stadium's had her name on it for 16 years, but only now they're thinking about the optics of this - I mean, it's not like she praised Hitler & denigrated the Black and Asian community last week. Farking hypocrites, thinking "....well, maybe now we could use the excuse of racial unrest to finally pull her name off it without guilt or blowback...?"
 
camarugala
18 hours ago  
Should've added googly eyes.
 
Shirley Ujest
18 hours ago  
Too bad we cannot crowd source the $, buy the stadium as a collective, rename it the George Floyd Memorial Stadium
 
vert0
18 hours ago  

Shirley Ujest: Too bad we cannot crowd source the $, buy the stadium as a collective, rename it the George Floyd Memorial Stadium


Yep thats the answer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
17 hours ago  

vert0: Shirley Ujest: Too bad we cannot crowd source the $, buy the stadium as a collective, rename it the George Floyd Memorial Stadium

Yep thats the answer.


Then pregnant women would be offended.

/ducks
 
loki see loki do
17 hours ago  
Racism? Yep. She had a little display of Nazi memorabilia at her place. Big shiatty mansion in Indian Hill, where the cops are Rangers. Skinny ass cow in the field so the property qualified as a farm. Watered down the liquor she served guests.  None of that stopped players from hanging out with her. She was a longtime holdout of an older, rottener casual racist age. Not sure you should rename something you took the money for because times and sensibilities evolve. That was also what the university was when they took it. Goddamned hypocrisy to say I'm more enlightened now and she's dead after the fact.

Marge loved baseball, beer, cheap scotch, Cincinnati, and her asinine St Bernards. She didn't tip worth a damn. She was profane, ignorant, and honestly rotten. But somehow lovable. Tough call.
 
Z-clipped
17 hours ago  

phalamir: Z-clipped: Tyrosine: I see the universality's position: On the one hand they need funding

Having worked in development for a well-known university for years, I'm going to say

[media.tenor.com image 220x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

University of Cincinnati has a $1.5 billion endowment.

Yes, but universities have seen endowments as existing for their own sake, not to prime fund-raising or help with unexpected problems.  The endowment exists only to grow the endowment.  For all intents and purposes, you shouldn't even consider the endowment as part of the university's assets, because no modern university will touch a thin dime of it even after they have sold off the campus land itself and all the coeds into sex-slavery.


No need to tell me.  Seen it first hand.
 
bglove25
17 hours ago  

Psychohazard: Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta

I dare say people are complex and one should weigh their strengths against their weaknesses.

This Schott lady spoke well of Hitler.  What good did she do as a moral counterweight?


Raised a bunch of money for local hospitals, schools and the zoo.  Doesn't outweigh her bad qualities.
 
bglove25
17 hours ago  

loki see loki do: Racism? Yep. She had a little display of Nazi memorabilia at her place. Big shiatty mansion in Indian Hill, where the cops are Rangers. Skinny ass cow in the field so the property qualified as a farm. Watered down the liquor she served guests.  None of that stopped players from hanging out with her. She was a longtime holdout of an older, rottener casual racist age. Not sure you should rename something you took the money for because times and sensibilities evolve. That was also what the university was when they took it. Goddamned hypocrisy to say I'm more enlightened now and she's dead after the fact.

Marge loved baseball, beer, cheap scotch, Cincinnati, and her asinine St Bernards. She didn't tip worth a damn. She was profane, ignorant, and honestly rotten. But somehow lovable. Tough call.


I was just reading up on her, she didn't even like baseball that much. She was just vaguely "pro-Reds" but could barely bother to learn the names of her players.  I think she loved Kamchatka Vodka, Carlton 120s, a weird 1950s version of Cincinnati and her St. Bernards.  

Looking at the details, she makes Mike Brown look like a big spender and I'm a little sick having even thought that phrase.
 
jaytkay
17 hours ago  
Rename the place "We Took Racist Marge Schott's Money LOL Stadium"
 
169th Cousin
16 hours ago  
LARGE MARGE STADIUM
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
16 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta

You're talking about the only Founding Father to free his slaves. Even if you're trying to troll, there are better candidates.


If you steal something, and the years later go back and pay for it, you're still a thief.
 
Crewmannumber6
16 hours ago  
Compromise: name it the Racist Piece Of shiat Embarrassment Marge Schott Stadium.

/everyone's happy
 
rainbowbutter
16 hours ago  

bglove25: loki see loki do: Racism? Yep. She had a little display of Nazi memorabilia at her place. Big shiatty mansion in Indian Hill, where the cops are Rangers. Skinny ass cow in the field so the property qualified as a farm. Watered down the liquor she served guests.  None of that stopped players from hanging out with her. She was a longtime holdout of an older, rottener casual racist age. Not sure you should rename something you took the money for because times and sensibilities evolve. That was also what the university was when they took it. Goddamned hypocrisy to say I'm more enlightened now and she's dead after the fact.

Marge loved baseball, beer, cheap scotch, Cincinnati, and her asinine St Bernards. She didn't tip worth a damn. She was profane, ignorant, and honestly rotten. But somehow lovable. Tough call.

I was just reading up on her, she didn't even like baseball that much. She was just vaguely "pro-Reds" but could barely bother to learn the names of her players.  I think she loved Kamchatka Vodka, Carlton 120s, a weird 1950s version of Cincinnati and her St. Bernards.  

Looking at the details, she makes Mike Brown look like a big spender and I'm a little sick having even thought that phrase.


FSM's sacred alfredo!  i knew she was a horrible person, but this...
this...
hold me!
 
Not_Todd
14 hours ago  
Marge was like an earthy aunt you loved but found embarrassing. If they change the name they're going to lose a lot of alumni donations.
 
NephilimNexus
10 hours ago  
After publicly praising Adolf Hitler in a 1996 ESPN interview,
In 2006, the Bearcats named their baseball stadium after Schott, following a foundation gift of $2 million to the school's athletic programs.

I wonder how she managed to amass so much...

Fark user imageView Full Size

... oh, right.
 
Don Gato
9 hours ago  

darkman2000: If churches can do, universities can do it


♪♪ Even places banning Jews do it... ♪♪
 
JerryHeisenberg
6 hours ago  

RussianPotato: whidbey: I really can't understand how so many can call themselves "Christians" and yet love money so farking much.

No, no.  It's fine to LOVE money.  It's only the love OF money that's wrong.  Loving the physical cash you have is fine.  Loving the abstract concept of money in general is bad.

/readthefarkingbible


Schrodinger's Bible
 
DerAppie
6 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Geotpf: So, we are going to rename everything named after racists?  I'll start-what are we going to call Washington State and Washington DC?  George Washington was a slave owner, of course-sounds like a racist to me.

/me be trolling
//sorta

You're talking about the only Founding Father to free his slaves. Even if you're trying to troll, there are better candidates.


Letting go is easy once you're dead. You don't get points for giving away your stuff if you're pining for the fjords.
 
