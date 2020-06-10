 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Freakin' jump ropes, how do they work?   (slate.com) divider line
15
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
That's not Slate-splainin', that's just an ad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
If you haven't jumped rope since you were a teenager, it's a lot more tiring than you remember.  I'd rather run 3 miles than jump rope for 10 minutes.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 hours ago  
When I was trying to learn double-unders I had no idea how hard regular jump rope was!

/double unders suck until you learn how to do them
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Malcolm Mclaren Presents Double Dutch.wmv
Youtube FZ4jMSCBswY
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 hours ago  
As Chris Cornell, oh wait...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FZ4jMSCB​swY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Frankie Smith - Double Dutch Bus (Official Music Video)
Youtube fK9hK82r-AM
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FZ4jMSCB​swY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dangit i wanna double dutch ya post but fark wont let me
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
JumpLA, which teaches people to jump rope.

"I am a motivational speaker for cats and my husband teaches jump rope. We have a budget of $1.5 million."
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 14 hours ago  
You farmer can make light of this but fact is I got go jump rope in 27 min
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Missy Elliott - Gossip Folks (Feat. Ludacris)
Youtube U31UxDJuoPw
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for their hard-hitting expose' on Alphabet blocks.

//I still think they're secretly dice, encouraging gambling in our most vulnerable youth...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Cheap". Sure.
"Fun". I guess.
"Effective". Yeah.

Missing from that list "Easy".

/we had a JKD instructor who during warm ups would set up the rope-skipping segment with "welcome to the three longest minutes of your life."
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

morg: JumpLA, which teaches people to jump rope.

"I am a motivational speaker for cats and my husband teaches jump rope. We have a budget of $1.5 million."


Shame about her steamboat, which had a little bell
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Why jump rope when you can push it?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've never been able to get them to work. Must be some trick to it.
 
