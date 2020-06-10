 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln) Weeners Walking around naked in Sam's and Walmart is no way to go through life son   (1011now.com)
    More: Weeners, Lincoln man, indecent exposure charges, Walmart staff, indecent exposure, old Kyle Schuelke, N 27th Street, officers  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
No Lincoln Log jokes?

Fark, it be slippin...
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 hours ago  
But it is a way to through Sam's and Walmart.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Is this the noodle aisle?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
He's mute and was just trying to explain what he was looking for

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 hours ago  

uncleacid: Is this the noodle aisle?


Is the Mr. Noodle's brother, Mr. Noodle?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 hours ago  
As an alternative to how people usually dress there?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 hours ago  
DON'T LOOK ETHEL!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I once saw a woman wandering around Walmart wrapped in nothing but a beach towel, and you could tell she hasn't just come from the beach or something

Obviously she was the last person you want to see wearing just a beach towel
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 18 hours ago  
On Tuesday at 9 a.m., Walmart staff called Lincoln Police after a man in the store took off his clothes and while walking around was yelling.


This is a weird sentence structure to me
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 hours ago  
He looks pretty good to me. I'm fine with him going naked. Then again, considering the usual Walmart customer, I suppose it's probably best that we have some restrictions. But I'm not sure why him being naked is any worse than this:

cdn.icepop.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hey very good example of defunding the police. This is obviously a case of mental illness but who gets sent out to deal with it? The police. Because that's all we have left after defunding mental health facilities and social organizations. The cops are our hammer because every problem is a nail . Do you think cops want to go out and deal with the mentally ill? No of course not because that's not police work. That's medical work. And a trained person could deal with someone like this a lot better than the cops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 hours ago  

minnesotaboy: Hey very good example of defunding the police. This is obviously a case of mental illness but who gets sent out to deal with it? The police. Because that's all we have left after defunding mental health facilities and social organizations. The cops are our hammer because every problem is a nail . Do you think cops want to go out and deal with the mentally ill? No of course not because that's not police work. That's medical work. And a trained person could deal with someone like this a lot better than the cops.


I was going to call the grammar and punctuation police on this post, but instead, I called some grammar and punctuation mental health professionals. They'll be at your door shortly with a copy of Azar & Hagen, some chlorpromazine and a straightjacket.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 hours ago  

NobleHam: He looks pretty good to me. I'm fine with him going naked. Then again, considering the usual Walmart customer, I suppose it's probably best that we have some restrictions. But I'm not sure why him being naked is any worse than this:

[cdn.icepop.com image 601x795]


Lot going on here.

Are these two sharing the same 'outfit'? As in big guy gets pants, little person gets shirt? Note package hiding the rear view.

Also, big guy *might* be wearing a 'realistic' t-shirt, because that would make a great novelty item...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I once saw a woman wandering around Walmart wrapped in nothing but a beach towel, and you could tell she hasn't just come from the beach or something

Obviously she was the last person you want to see wearing just a beach towel


let's sex this thread up a little bit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 hours ago  

LarrySouth: NobleHam: He looks pretty good to me. I'm fine with him going naked. Then again, considering the usual Walmart customer, I suppose it's probably best that we have some restrictions. But I'm not sure why him being naked is any worse than this:

[cdn.icepop.com image 601x795]

Lot going on here.

Are these two sharing the same 'outfit'? As in big guy gets pants, little person gets shirt? Note package hiding the rear view.

Also, big guy *might* be wearing a 'realistic' t-shirt, because that would make a great novelty item...


I think they definitely needed to go to the store for more beer, or something, and did not have enough clothing to go around. So one guy got part of a shirt, the other guy got underwear and shoes, and one had to cover his junk with beer cases. (And of course the beer is Natty Light.)
 
SoCalCub
‘’ 18 hours ago  

gameshowhost: pastramithemosterotic: I once saw a woman wandering around Walmart wrapped in nothing but a beach towel, and you could tell she hasn't just come from the beach or something

Obviously she was the last person you want to see wearing just a beach towel

let's sex this thread up a little bit

[Fark user image 500x494]


what is this I don't even
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

gameshowhost: pastramithemosterotic: I once saw a woman wandering around Walmart wrapped in nothing but a beach towel, and you could tell she hasn't just come from the beach or something

Obviously she was the last person you want to see wearing just a beach towel

let's sex this thread up a little bit

[Fark user image image 500x494]


I'm in!

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
jj86
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: DON'T LOOK ETHEL!!


But it was too late....
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

minnesotaboy: Hey very good example of defunding the police. This is obviously a case of mental illness but who gets sent out to deal with it? The police. Because that's all we have left after defunding mental health facilities and social organizations. The cops are our hammer because every problem is a nail . Do you think cops want to go out and deal with the mentally ill? No of course not because that's not police work. That's medical work. And a trained person could deal with someone like this a lot better than the cops.


If they determine that he's a danger to himself or others, which is usually the case, then they have to...wait for it...call the police.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

MBooda: minnesotaboy: Hey very good example of defunding the police. This is obviously a case of mental illness but who gets sent out to deal with it? The police. Because that's all we have left after defunding mental health facilities and social organizations. The cops are our hammer because every problem is a nail . Do you think cops want to go out and deal with the mentally ill? No of course not because that's not police work. That's medical work. And a trained person could deal with someone like this a lot better than the cops.

I was going to call the grammar and punctuation police on this post, but instead, I called some grammar and punctuation mental health professionals. They'll be at your door shortly with a copy of Azar & Hagen, some chlorpromazine and a straightjacket.


I was a guy like that...Took off my clothes and ran down a street in 5 o'clock traffic. I was 20 and learned a lot from that, wisdom. When flapping my arms and not flying as I had hoped, I gave up and sat by the side of the road waiting until the cops showed up. They were gentlemen in how they handled me until they shoved me into the cop car and dragged me in to a cell naked with a bare spring cot to sleep on. I occupied the rape book photo's for at least 5 years after. I know that because a GF of mine got raped and looked at the rape photos and there I was, 5 years later.  I was nuts back then and some tell me I am kinda weird today but you know what? I would not change a thing about my my life. Wisdom comes from making bad choices and learning from them. I am still learning.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 hours ago  
That's reminds me, I need to pick up some bath salts next time I'm in the beauty products aisle.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
HandInGlove_ [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
But was he at least wearing a mask?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 16 hours ago  

lycanth: minnesotaboy: Hey very good example of defunding the police. This is obviously a case of mental illness but who gets sent out to deal with it? The police. Because that's all we have left after defunding mental health facilities and social organizations. The cops are our hammer because every problem is a nail . Do you think cops want to go out and deal with the mentally ill? No of course not because that's not police work. That's medical work. And a trained person could deal with someone like this a lot better than the cops.

If they determine that he's a danger to himself or others, which is usually the case, then they have to...wait for it...call the police.


Sure, but most of the mentally I  encounter in my crazy town are harmless.  A few weeks ago, while going to the corner store, a naked guy sitting on the sidewalk asked me for a cigarette. He was lucid but clearly nuts (see what I did there). Anyway I see this sorta thing so often I just keep strolling after exchanging pleasantries.

An army of social workers, escorted by a cop if need be, can handle this better than just a cop.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

SoCalCub: gameshowhost: pastramithemosterotic: I once saw a woman wandering around Walmart wrapped in nothing but a beach towel, and you could tell she hasn't just come from the beach or something

Obviously she was the last person you want to see wearing just a beach towel

let's sex this thread up a little bit

[Fark user image 500x494]

what is this I don't even


That's practically what Hai Karate smells like, right there.
 
the0ther
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sounds like something I'd do
 
Dakai
‘’ 5 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: He's mute and was just trying to explain what he was looking for

[i.pinimg.com image 450x450]


Impotence got you down?  Try new and improved spray on Mr. Stiffy!

Works fast and long lasting!

Product not available in Washington DC
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's not at the top of the list of people I would want to see naked but, still...  I'd be polite and I wouldn't look away.  As a frequent shopper at the very Wal-Mart where this event occured, I can say without any reservation: this is about as good as it gets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the great thing about Dollar General, you don't have to get all dressed up like you have to at Walmart or Sam's.
 
