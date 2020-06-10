 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   "Japanese Murder Hornet" is the perfect start for a 2020 action figure series   (kotaku.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Asian giant hornet, larger size, European hornet, Japanese figure maker Kaiyodo, Hornet, Vespoidea, Japanese giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
...kinda want...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Been there, done that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Of course I'm gonna preorder it.
 
rcain
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Note you have to wear gloves while posing it, else it will give you coronavirus and kill you
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Send $39.99+s/h to
Red Bear International
TRUMP TOWER
Moscow, USSR Fla.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Next up, America's Murder Hornet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Warning: Do not taunt Japanese Murder Hornet
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Oh this going to freak out pets and babies. Would it be terrorism to leave some of these on the fence at the dog park? Like, right at stroller level? It would be ever so much fun!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 16 hours ago  
It'd be a better reality show, like Tiger King.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
It comes with a toy EpiPen.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That murder hornet figure should be a Gundam model.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I would like... 12 of them.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Time to send in a Godzilla action figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I want one.  I can't afford one. But damn it, I want one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Dodo David: Time to send in a Godzilla action figure.

[Fark user image image 500x750]


Dude, Kaiju are September. We still have Hurricane Season to get through.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Dodo David: Time to send in a Godzilla action figure.

[Fark user image 500x750]


Dammitsomuch...there goes Tokyo - again!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Been there, done that.

[Fark user image 850x672]


had the exact same thought. It is just Waspinator stuck in beast mode.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Next up, America's Murder Hornet

[Fark user image image 768x607]


The HH on the pinky nail is a little too subtle.  It should really pop, if you're going for laughs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Dodo David: Time to send in a Godzilla action figure.

[Fark user image image 500x750]

Dude, Kaiju are September. We still have Hurricane Season to get through.


My schedule has Volcano Sharks for June.  Did I miss an update?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This would absolutely give my mom an aneurysm.


*click*
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh this going to freak out pets and babies. Would it be terrorism to leave some of these on the fence at the dog park? Like, right at stroller level? It would be ever so much fun!


My thoughts exactly.
Looking at this picture, I so want to leave one out in our local park and put up a hidden camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This is why they want you to stay inside.

That and the explosions. that was random
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It needs anime boobs
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
AAAAAHHHHHH... I want one
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 hours ago  
when you need clicks and eyeballs to feed money to your sit on their fat asses stock owners, you fixate on murder hornets and make them 45 times worse than they actually are.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That's the kind of thing that in my 20s I'd say I have to have it.
Now in my 40s I'd say ok I'm stuck with this. I spent a lot on it, I don't just want to throw it away, but I really don't want it cluttering up my house!
Now what?!

/see also: funko pop figures
 
gnosis301
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Torn between "get it the f*ck away from me" and "looks cool."
 
gnosis301
‘’ 14 hours ago  
And it's from Japan... is it a cast-off figure?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 hours ago  

buntz: Now in my 40s I'd say ok I'm stuck with this. I spent a lot on it, I don't just want to throw it away, but I really don't want it cluttering up my house!
Now what?!


Make it a private eBay auction/sale and send me the link.
 
eckspat
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I still don't see what the big deal is. They call them "sparrow hornets" here in Japan. You see one, you go "whoa" and stay back until it flies away.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 630x630]


Think that's Capt. Quaalude's alternate identity.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Dodo David: Time to send in a Godzilla action figure.

[Fark user image image 500x750]


Nope!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Rattrap007: Bith Set Me Up: Been there, done that.

[Fark user image 850x672]

had the exact same thought. It is just Waspinator stuck in beast mode.


Username checks out.

Waspinator's Unfortunate Events HD
Youtube aLYmcarnFZA
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I can't believe how gingerly that hand is holding that scary thing, almost like a delicate embrace. Who can like such a scary thing?
Truly, beauty is in the eye of the bee holder.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Where do I order this? I clicked through on various URLs but got nowhere
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Rattrap007: Bith Set Me Up: Been there, done that.

[Fark user image 850x672]

had the exact same thought. It is just Waspinator stuck in beast mode.

Username checks out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLYmcarn​FZA]


Rattrap is my favorite, but Waspinator is a very close second. I can do a fairly decent Waspinator voice.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I so want one of those.
 
