Good news, unemployed Floridians: you now have a full-time job of trying to get unemployment benefits from the government
22
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Maybe the administration thinks Florida is too close to Puerto Rico, which as far as I know still has received no stimulus money whatsoever.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Gotta keep the proles too busy to protest somehow...
 
don't understand
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Elections have consequences.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Republicans: Government doesn't work. Elect us and we'll prove it!

/cruelty is the point
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 16 hours ago  
New York unemployment benefits are lagging three months behind.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
DeSantis has made multiple public comments committing to ensure that applicants receive full payments for what their owed.

What "they are" owed?  Even Microsoft Word would catch that error.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Yeah, no shiat.

I haven't seen a check since May 8; and just now got my approval for the last week of May.

Good thing I can live on air. :/
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Not if it was set to FL dialect!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

That's amazing how do you do that?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Since the month of June is upon us, there are lots of rents/mortgages coming due now!  This is not a fun game any more.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I move away from Florida next month!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I live in Florida, work for an out-of-state healthcare business and am on an on- again off-again furlough until Nov.

I filed my claim on 5/24, filed my first week claim yesterday.

Everything has gone smoothly so far, my claim and furlough week was approved already.

/ now we'll see if i actually get a penny.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Well, it's not like they have anyplace to be?
 
Liadan
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This isn't just a Florida problem. I'm in Wisconsin and part of an approved work share furlough. My full time job is capped at sixteen hours a week for (at least) ten weeks. We've been instructed to file for unemployment for the remainder of our hours.

I'm now in week four of no payments because they are reviewing my eligibility. My eligibility in the approved work share program that they're all crowing about in the local press.

How's about y'all stop yammering about what benevolent leaders you are and start cutting some checks?
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 hours ago  

It's a GOP problem.

/R-ubes out front shoulda told ya
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I'm getting skinny.

I started out fat.

Being depressed helps a lot as I have no appetite and only want to sleep.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Me too!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Well I'm sure it's nice for the rest of you, but I can't even get unemployment just because I get a military and a federal retirement every month for the rest of my life along with VA disability.  Life sure is unfair sometimes.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

That's funny the more depressed I am the more I want to eat...funny how that works.
 
flemardo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why it's so hard to get unemployment benefits
Youtube ualUPur6iks
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The governor's cocaine habit isn't going to pay for itself, now is it?  Sheesh!
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You get what you Vote for.
 
