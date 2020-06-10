 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Poison Center records increase in poison exposures during pandemic, as many learn important life lessons such as "don't mix bleach and ammonia" and "don't breathe through a cloth soaked in disinfectant"   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Sounds like nothing but a good time to me.
 
creckert
‘’ 16 hours ago  
If drinking bleach is wrong I don't want to be right. No wait, I mean alive.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Can they correlate any spikes with advice from Dr. "what do you have to lose" Trump?

/didn't read the article
//welcome to Fark
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Can they correlate any spikes with advice from Dr. "what do you have to lose" Trump?

/didn't read the article
//welcome to Fark


Mostly, no. This is basically about a rise in contacts to poison control from the start of the pandemic in Washington state, not a rise in actual poisonings nationally since April, which is what the idiot in the Oval Office would be responsible for.

It's actually a very boring and pointless article, even if you live in the one state where it's sort of relevant.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Well, chloroform isn't really a disinfectant. But, does this rag smell bad?
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 750x718]


Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods | CH Shorts
Youtube vFKQ7GflRkk


The specifics are a bit dated, but still appropriate.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I thought you were supposed to inject it.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You know what? I prefer this. Results in actual death, rather than clogging up hospital space and endangering health workers when they catch COVID trying to get a goddam haircut for freedumb.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
PEGGY HILL BWAAAA!!
Youtube i-PUl8P5sIs
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sounds like nothing but a good time to me.


cutewallpaper.orgView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 16 hours ago  
It's a big wide world
fulla big wide people.

Gotta make room somehow
/Lysol enemas & oven cleaner dreams
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
gump59
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Can they correlate any spikes with advice from Dr. "what do you have to lose" Trump?

/didn't read the article
//welcome to Fark


Is it a government agency? If so.. not if they value their jobs
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 16 hours ago  

rosekolodny: I thought you were supposed to inject it.


No, it's the Marijuanas you're supposed to inject!
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 16 hours ago  

gump59: Officer Barrelroll: Can they correlate any spikes with advice from Dr. "what do you have to lose" Trump?

/didn't read the article
//welcome to Fark

Is it a government agency? If so.. not if they value their jobs


A sharpie showing a deep decline in all cases of poison ingestion to appear immediately
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obscure?
 
gump59
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MSBFDffpm: [Fark user image image 576x1024]

/Obscure?


That looks like weird seasonal GT's kombucha I drank not long ago.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The Poison Center recommends that you don't open up and say "Ahh!"

udiscovermusic.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, just like all pools need a dose of shock and chlorination to stay clean, our gene pool needs a good dose of chlorine.  Drink up trumpanzees, your savior has commanded it.

Now, if they just make it a thing at that rally in OK.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I always found it kind of adorable how right wing drones were so smug during the Tide Pods stupidity because they'd been instructed to believe that said stupidity was somehow unique to left-leaning Millennials ™.

I knew it was just a matter of time before they actually started drinking bleach because Lord Dampnut told them to, I just didn't know exactly how long it would take.

It was a known unknown.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
'In consideration of how we voice our opinions in the modern world, we've closed comments on our websites. We value the opinions of our readers and we encourage you to keep the conversation going. '

Translation:  Big Boy conversations have left the building, so go argue somewhere else.

I like the old internet a lot better.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Majin_Buu: I knew it was just a matter of time before they actually started drinking bleach because Lord Dampnut told them to, I just didn't know exactly how long it would take.


Dude.

No one has been found to have drank bleach because of Trump's remarks.
 
darkone
‘’ 13 hours ago  
You know we practice what we preach


Bleach Boys - The Dead Milkmen
Youtube Sumb3GYuAT8
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The dizziness and bloody vomit means it's working!
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Alien Robot: Majin_Buu: I knew it was just a matter of time before they actually started drinking bleach because Lord Dampnut told them to, I just didn't know exactly how long it would take.

Dude.

No one has been found to have drank bleach because of Trump's remarks.


Well, you can't really ask them why after they're dead, can you?

And "have drank", really?  C'mon, up your game a little.
 
darkone
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://liquiddeath.com/
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I don't care for ammonia, but I do like my chlorine to be mixed with sodium. I usually have some every day with dinner.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

MythDragon: I don't care for ammonia, but I do like my chlorine to be mixed with sodium. I usually have some every day with dinner.


Na, there's a slight but important difference between chlorine and chloride.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Bleach Lesson with Nathan Explosion [Subs]
Youtube hmAuPDag00Y
 
Don Gato
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Poison Center, your one stop shop for all your poison needs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Don Gato: Poison Center, your one stop shop for all your poison needs.


Sadly the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms agency isn't the best store in the world, as I found out one day.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Given the demand on cleaning products being desired - this looks pretty impressive to me. Would have expected a higher spike in misuse but it overlays 2019 pretty well on exposure calls. Might as well just right click on the graphic -> view image and read the graph as as a large image, It's easier to just read the damn graph rather seeing an article dotted with some percentages and no number value. The only interesting spike I see is the information request section for Covid-19 info - which is understandable given all the conflicting info flying around at that point.

/didn't know Mr. Yuk had an e-mail address these days.
Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
