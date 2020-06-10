 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Landing pad for ancient astronauts 'would be pretty neat parking space' if they just cleaned the rocks off, say experts (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Archaeology, Arabian Peninsula, Human, Saudi Arabia, Megalith, Deposit account, Middle East, Riyadh  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 hours ago  
What does it point to? That will be the important aspect of this monument.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE

/thou shale not pass?
//never took geology
 
WithinReason
‘’ 18 hours ago  

pkjun: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x474]


Jesus was obviously white, and he came from the area near where the pyramids were built, so there's that.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Not 'gigantic', not 'triangle shaped'. 155' and bowtie-shaped.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 hours ago  
♪ We were good as married in my mind
But married in my mind's no good
Oh, space triangle on her sleeve
Let me know the truth, let me know the truth ♪
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
150 feet is gigantic?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: What does it point to? That will be the important aspect of this monument.


You'd have the check the longitude and latitude and what the stars looked like to them 5000 years ago. That would help.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 hours ago  

KodosZardoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What does it point to? That will be the important aspect of this monument.

You'd have the check the longitude and latitude and what the stars looked like to them 5000 years ago. That would help.


Oops. Make that 8000 years ago.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Who knew that gay Martians were visiting us that long ago?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

KodosZardoz: KodosZardoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What does it point to? That will be the important aspect of this monument.

You'd have the check the longitude and latitude and what the stars looked like to them 5000 years ago. That would help.

Oops. Make that 8000 years ago.


You can get as close as 4712BC over Riyadh here.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: KodosZardoz: KodosZardoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: What does it point to? That will be the important aspect of this monument.

You'd have the check the longitude and latitude and what the stars looked like to them 5000 years ago. That would help.

Oops. Make that 8000 years ago.

You can get as close as 4712BC over Riyadh here.


You'd have to map the skies for the equinoxes and solstices. But that site is really cool. I've seen it before.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Oh, bla bla bla...  If there was any evidence that aliens ever came here we would know.  They wouldn't have come here 8000 years ago and then never again.  "Hey, good luck, you Earthlings with no technology at all!"

I am among those that think that the most likely solution to the Fermi Paradox is that the universe is still so young that there has only been enough time to produce something like us.  There are likely trillions of other planets with intelligent life, all of which are no more, or barely more, advanced than we are.

It makes me chuckle when I see SciFi stories talk about some race of beings from 12 billion years ago.  There weren't even stable galaxies at that point.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 16 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: Oh, bla bla bla...  If there was any evidence that aliens ever came here we would know.  They wouldn't have come here 8000 years ago and then never again.  "Hey, good luck, you Earthlings with no technology at all!"

I am among those that think that the most likely solution to the Fermi Paradox is that the universe is still so young that there has only been enough time to produce something like us.  There are likely trillions of other planets with intelligent life, all of which are no more, or barely more, advanced than we are.

It makes me chuckle when I see SciFi stories talk about some race of beings from 12 billion years ago.  There weren't even stable galaxies at that point.


Or that space is super effing vast, and even at light speed, travel between star systems in our galaxy alone would be incredibly difficult, now imagine intergalactic travel

... actually scratch that, because it's a waste of time because the human mind is pretty much incapable of imagining such incomprehensible vast distances

Really though, what gives with you silly humans thinking that just because we have shiny space ships we can just zip around all over the universe like it's no big deal? Get real
 
Red_Hand
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Regardless of how old It is. If it's in Saudi it will have been built by poorly treated indentured Bangladeshi labourers who probably never got paid. Some things never change.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Oh yeah, I remember that side quest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

rcain: durbnpoisn: Oh, bla bla bla...  If there was any evidence that aliens ever came here we would know.  They wouldn't have come here 8000 years ago and then never again.  "Hey, good luck, you Earthlings with no technology at all!"

I am among those that think that the most likely solution to the Fermi Paradox is that the universe is still so young that there has only been enough time to produce something like us.  There are likely trillions of other planets with intelligent life, all of which are no more, or barely more, advanced than we are.

It makes me chuckle when I see SciFi stories talk about some race of beings from 12 billion years ago.  There weren't even stable galaxies at that point.

Or that space is super effing vast, and even at light speed, travel between star systems in our galaxy alone would be incredibly difficult, now imagine intergalactic travel

... actually scratch that, because it's a waste of time because the human mind is pretty much incapable of imagining such incomprehensible vast distances

Really though, what gives with you silly humans thinking that just because we have shiny space ships we can just zip around all over the universe like it's no big deal? Get real


You are correct about this, of course.  If there is any manner of traveling vast distances, it is not going to be with faster ships.  It would have to be wormholes, or hyperspace.  The kind where you fold space, not the way Star Wars shows it.

Because the fundamental laws of the universe make it so that time is greatly affected by speed.  And that is simply unavoidable.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 15 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: You are correct about this, of course. If there is any manner of traveling vast distances, it is not going to be with faster ships. It would have to be wormholes, or hyperspace. The kind where you fold space, not the way Star Wars shows it.

Because the fundamental laws of the universe make it so that time is greatly affected by speed. And that is simply unavoidable.


The good news is that they already figured all of this out. Faster-than-light travel is not necessary. Even if intelligent life never manages speeds faster than 1% of light, they would have already had ample time to spread from one end of the galaxy to the other, and back again. By now we should be seeing signs all around of transmissions or high-energy use typical of advanced intelligence.

Space civilizations don't have the time to discover or terraform planets, nor do they want or need them. They'll be living in self-sufficient manufactured colonies. Billions of them. This will be a very mature technology. They'll frequently cast off solar panels for a fusion power plant, and go mobile for a few hundred years. Hopping from star to star to utilize building material in space, with little regard for precisely what kind of star or planets it has.

The fact that we don't pick up these hypothetical transmissions or signs of megastructures means either 1) nobody in our neighborhood ever advances this far, 2) we're among the first so signs aren't visible yet, or 3) the others have discovered even better technology which doesn't produce the signs we have been looking for.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Austinoftx: durbnpoisn: You are correct about this, of course. If there is any manner of traveling vast distances, it is not going to be with faster ships. It would have to be wormholes, or hyperspace. The kind where you fold space, not the way Star Wars shows it.

Because the fundamental laws of the universe make it so that time is greatly affected by speed. And that is simply unavoidable.

The good news is that they already figured all of this out. Faster-than-light travel is not necessary. Even if intelligent life never manages speeds faster than 1% of light, they would have already had ample time to spread from one end of the galaxy to the other, and back again. By now we should be seeing signs all around of transmissions or high-energy use typical of advanced intelligence.

Space civilizations don't have the time to discover or terraform planets, nor do they want or need them. They'll be living in self-sufficient manufactured colonies. Billions of them. This will be a very mature technology. They'll frequently cast off solar panels for a fusion power plant, and go mobile for a few hundred years. Hopping from star to star to utilize building material in space, with little regard for precisely what kind of star or planets it has.

The fact that we don't pick up these hypothetical transmissions or signs of megastructures means either 1) nobody in our neighborhood ever advances this far, 2) we're among the first so signs aren't visible yet, or 3) the others have discovered even better technology which doesn't produce the signs we have been looking for.


4) We're all alone and always will be until we off ourselves.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I just finished SG-1 for the first time so my only thought is to say "Daniel Jackson" in Teal'c's voice.

/indeed
//fantastic freaking show
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Inca Roads
Youtube vAGVQM6IAKk
 
baxterdog
‘’ 9 hours ago  

sxacho: I just finished SG-1 for the first time so my only thought is to say "Daniel Jackson" in Teal'c's voice.

/indeed
//fantastic freaking show


I think you'll like Atlantis then. It's a little more corny but not any more than the Ori. Don't waste your time on Universe. It's a very cool concept but just breaks down by the end of the first season. For me at least.

Spoiler!
The coolest part in Universe was that this universe traveling space ship would dip into stars coronas to replenish the fuel banks. It might actually be worth watching a few episodes to see that.
 
camarugala
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It was probably a communal toilet.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: rcain: durbnpoisn: Oh, bla bla bla...  If there was any evidence that aliens ever came here we would know.  They wouldn't have come here 8000 years ago and then never again.  "Hey, good luck, you Earthlings with no technology at all!"

I am among those that think that the most likely solution to the Fermi Paradox is that the universe is still so young that there has only been enough time to produce something like us.  There are likely trillions of other planets with intelligent life, all of which are no more, or barely more, advanced than we are.

It makes me chuckle when I see SciFi stories talk about some race of beings from 12 billion years ago.  There weren't even stable galaxies at that point.

Or that space is super effing vast, and even at light speed, travel between star systems in our galaxy alone would be incredibly difficult, now imagine intergalactic travel

... actually scratch that, because it's a waste of time because the human mind is pretty much incapable of imagining such incomprehensible vast distances

Really though, what gives with you silly humans thinking that just because we have shiny space ships we can just zip around all over the universe like it's no big deal? Get real

You are correct about this, of course.  If there is any manner of traveling vast distances, it is not going to be with faster ships.  It would have to be wormholes, or hyperspace.  The kind where you fold space, not the way Star Wars shows it.

Because the fundamental laws of the universe make it so that time is greatly affected by speed.  And that is simply unavoidable.


...the fundamental laws that we know about, and have only recently discovered.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh yeah, I remember that side quest.

[Fark user image image 242x339]


The Cabot House quest was a great one.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 425x239]


That GIF is much funnier if you dub over the famous quote of Drew from "Office Space":
"Gonna show her my O-face.   You know... 'Oh! Oh! Oh!'.."
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Austinoftx: durbnpoisn: You are correct about this, of course. If there is any manner of traveling vast distances, it is not going to be with faster ships. It would have to be wormholes, or hyperspace. The kind where you fold space, not the way Star Wars shows it.

Because the fundamental laws of the universe make it so that time is greatly affected by speed. And that is simply unavoidable.

The good news is that they already figured all of this out. Faster-than-light travel is not necessary. Even if intelligent life never manages speeds faster than 1% of light, they would have already had ample time to spread from one end of the galaxy to the other, and back again. By now we should be seeing signs all around of transmissions or high-energy use typical of advanced intelligence.

Space civilizations don't have the time to discover or terraform planets, nor do they want or need them. They'll be living in self-sufficient manufactured colonies. Billions of them. This will be a very mature technology. They'll frequently cast off solar panels for a fusion power plant, and go mobile for a few hundred years. Hopping from star to star to utilize building material in space, with little regard for precisely what kind of star or planets it has.

The fact that we don't pick up these hypothetical transmissions or signs of megastructures means either 1) nobody in our neighborhood ever advances this far, 2) we're among the first so signs aren't visible yet, or 3) the others have discovered even better technology which doesn't produce the signs we have been looking for.


How many years would it take to travel from one side of this 150,000 LY galaxy to the other?  Hmm...  Probably a few million years.  And it would literally be 10,000s of years between stars.
So these ships they have must be really resilient and built to last.

I suppose it's about as plausible as anything else.
 
