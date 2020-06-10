 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Remember, Cristobal was just a tropical storm...that hit Chicago   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
43
    More: Murica, Chicago, Tornado, Severe thunderstorm warning, Wind, Severe weather, gusty winds, Tornado warning, Thunderstorm  
•       •       •

2143 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2020 at 7:21 PM (17 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
We got spotty thunderstorms for a couple hours. BFD.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Christobel unavailable for comment.
image.wikifoundry.comView Full Size
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Typical #FAKENEWS from the Radical Do-Nothing Democrats! I know Cristobal better than anyone, it's the only Champagne I allow my staff to serve at the Summer White House! The Mighty Rain and Wind felt in Dem Murderland Chicago was the Tears of God, who was SAD, VERY SAD, at the continued corruption of a state that Forced You Know Who on America, before I Made it Great Again!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well, Chicago is a coastal city.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Hurricane Ike went thru here (Ohio) in the 2000s and put some people out of power for close to a month. I've had enough of hurricanes.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
They pull a tropical storm, you pull a nuclear weapon.

THAT's the Chicago way.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

wickedragon: Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.


Foresters are ok but the WRX is where it's at.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Maybe that will keep the shootings down.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 hours ago  

sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!


Gustav hit Chicago in 2008
 
Percise1
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Boom, crash, sparks and stuff went down," said Englewood resident Tyaisha Smith. "Oh lord, I thought I was fixin' to lose my life."

It was pandelerium!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Good luck, Englewood.   There was a storm a few years ago that knocked out power here.  My side of the street had no power for a week, and this was in in Roscoe Village (a part of town that for some reason seems to generally have its problems addressed quickly).
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
This thing sucked. If a real hurricane is like 10x as bad, I never want to get close to one.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

AngryDragon: Maybe that will keep the shootings down.


It just passes the buck to the next weekend. BTW, this weekend is going to be absolutely gorgeous. 68 on Saturday, 70 on Sunday.

So, of course, the streets will be drenched with blood.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
It hit Wisconsin, then went to Canada. Rain. Some wind. BFD.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The rain on May 17 was worse. Huge puddles in the park, and about 2/3 of my street was under water.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 17 hours ago  

This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008


Not in June

The fact there are ANY tropical storms or depressions in June is an outlier - let alone hit the Great Lakes
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
THUS DISPROVING ANTHROPOGENIC GLOBAL WARMING

CONSERVATIVES WIN AGAIN!!!1
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 hours ago  

El Trolo: wickedragon: Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.

Foresters are ok but the WRX is where it's at.


STi or nothing.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 hours ago  

This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008


Gilbert hit in 1988.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 hours ago  

This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008


Atlantic basin tropical storm.

Gustav was a full on hurricane so it having the strength to make it this far over land is not as surprising.

But there have been others since.  There was one in 2012.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 hours ago  

roc6783: El Trolo: wickedragon: Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.

Foresters are ok but the WRX is where it's at.

STi or nothing.


Ride is too stiff for a daily driver.

/phrasing?
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 hours ago  

desertfool: It hit Wisconsin, then went to Canada. Rain. Some wind. BFD.


We're still getting rained on in MKE.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Went through Cedar Rapids, we got 2.5 inches, south in Iowa City area had 4; then today a cold front moved through on its remnants and we got another 2 inches.  Winds not all that bad blue skies and 70 today.  Not a big deal at all.
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 hours ago  

NINEv2: roc6783: El Trolo: wickedragon: Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.

Foresters are ok but the WRX is where it's at.

STi or nothing.

Ride is too stiff for a daily driver.

/phrasing?


My dad had one for 8ish years after I had moved out of the house.  It was real quick.  I drive a Kia Forte. It is very slow.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

sick_of_it: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Not in June

The fact there are ANY tropical storms or depressions in June is an outlier - let alone hit the Great Lakes


Well, you can't have a topical storm in the north, because this isn't the tropics. Oddly enough, this was a video I watched last week.

The Great Lakes Tropical Storm of 1996
Youtube UAOBPGlFqZo
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 16 hours ago  

NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.


NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
With luck it killed off the murder hornets and we won't have to import gorillas.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 16 hours ago  
As a gulf coast resident

Haha

Hope everyone recovers and will be alright
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Most tropical storms don't make it past the city before going east. This one said fark it and went to it's vacation home in the UP. Didn't get much rain from it yesterday, but today's rains have made up for it.

/windy as fark too
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Everything you thought you knew about predictable meteorology got destroyed when the trade winds collided in 2016. This is not a political statement....but hey still applies
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sick_of_it: NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.

NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up


Subtropical Storm Alberto became Subtropical Depression Alberto after landfall, took on full tropical characteristics over Tennessee(!) then moved through Indiana and Michigan in May 2018.
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sick_of_it: NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.

NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up


Cristobal is the first storm  ever to cross Lake Superior. It was awfully windy here this morning.

Tropical Storm Alberto in 2018 was very nearly one of the few named storms to hit Lake Michigan and was the earliest named storm to have extratropical remnants hit the Great Lakes (Lake Huron). It crossed early in the morning on May 31 before dissipating somewhere between Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie.

/I was canoe camping when Alberto crossed over us
//There were some crazy people paddling in rain coming down sideways
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!


I was born in 1968. Does that mean I'm gonna find Jesus in 2020?
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Yamaneko2: sick_of_it: NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.

NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up

Subtropical Storm Alberto became Subtropical Depression Alberto after landfall, took on full tropical characteristics over Tennessee(!) then moved through Indiana and Michigan in May 2018.


That was a "Remnant Low" not a Tropical Depression
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 hours ago  

El Trolo: They pull a tropical storm, you pull a nuclear weapon.

THAT's the Chicago way.


Has anyone even thought of trying a nuclear weapon on a hurricane yet?

/ do I have to do everything around here?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 hours ago  

1funguy: El Trolo: They pull a tropical storm, you pull a nuclear weapon.

THAT's the Chicago way.

Has anyone even thought of trying a nuclear weapon on a hurricane yet?

/ do I have to do everything around here?


Name checks!

/get it?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 hours ago  

sick_of_it: NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.

NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up


Happens occasionally in November.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 hours ago  

sick_of_it: NINEv2: This text is now purple: sick_of_it: Last time this happened was 1968

Thankfully, that is the ONLY parallel or coincindent between 2020 and 1968 - NOTHING ELSE is comparable

NOTHING ELSE!!

Gustav hit Chicago in 2008

Gilbert hit in 1988.

NOT IN JUNE

June hits on the Great Lakes has only happened once before in US history I looked it up


There was a May hit in 1863. Alberto followed an almost identical track in 2018.
Candy and Arlene were June hits, too.
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 13 hours ago  

brizzle365: As a gulf coast resident

Haha

Hope everyone recovers and will be alright


Sorta this.

Completely missed me here in SE TX. Was kinda bummed, tropical storms/weak hurricanes make sitting on the front porch with a few beers make the regular weather worth it.

/but also, been holding off on mowing so yard looks nice when family from Dallas comes to visit this weekend, and storm would have ruined that

/but also yes, stay safe and recover well, ya'll that got hit bad
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wickedragon: Damn trees taking down power lines. Seems like this is as true in the US as in Norway: we need more foresters to keep the power lines and roads safe when the winds come.


Or start putting em underground...
/is an underground lineman
//so I'm biased, ofc
///URD4LYFE
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NINEv2: 1funguy: El Trolo: They pull a tropical storm, you pull a nuclear weapon.

THAT's the Chicago way.

Has anyone even thought of trying a nuclear weapon on a hurricane yet?

/ do I have to do everything around here?

Name checks!

/get it?


Umm...
Like I need two 9 volt batteries to make a Chicago style hurricane?

/ sorry
// I got nothin
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.