 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Statue of Robert Milligan standing outside London museum pulled down; witnesses say it was holding a small, shiny object the size of a gun and always had a troubled life often running afoul of the law   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Slavery, British Empire, History of slavery, Atlantic slave trade, African slave trade, Museum of London Docklands, Arab slave trade, Oxford University's Oriel College  
•       •       •

1722 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2020 at 5:36 PM (19 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looks like a lantern, actually.  Wasn't much of a statue to begin with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Now THAT is a headline!
 
rcain
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Naido: Looks like a lantern, actually.  Wasn't much of a statue to begin with

[Fark user image 228x304]


Well, they did lovingly and most accurately capture the likeness of his paunch
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Protest never achieved anything" they said...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pinko_Commie: "Protest never achieved anything" they said...


It can achieve anything that doesn't significantly inconvenience wealthy people
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 hours ago  
As long as the statue of Spike Milligan is okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ying tong iddle i po.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pinko_Commie: "Protest never achieved anything" they said...


We're gearing up for WW3 so it'll definitely achieve something
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: As long as the statue of Spike Milligan is okay.

[Fark user image image 850x564]

/Ying tong iddle i po.


AND his steam shovel?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Get rid of that prick Cromwell please, UK, thx
 
sephjnr
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: As long as the statue of Spike Milligan is okay.

[Fark user image 850x564]

/Ying tong iddle i po.


Blackface in Curry and Chips.
 
camarugala
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Should've added googly eyes
 
planx
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: As long as the statue of Spike Milligan is okay.

[Fark user image 850x564]

/Ying tong iddle i po.


Now there's a comment that most farkers wouldn't get!

/What time is it, Eccles?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 hours ago  

MythDragon: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


See? They pulled down the statue and erased history!!!1!
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
He was a rich merchant (in goods other than human flesh).  A freaking merchant who imported stuff to sell like any other merchant, just one who was a whole lot richer.  How is that worthy of a statue?  It wasn't even good stuff (except for the rum);  now, a statue to someone who introduced early Victorian pornography -- THAT'S a statue I would fight to save.  ("Whale bones" were more than just stays in corsets, y'know.)
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

MythDragon: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


Exactly why it should be removed.  Guys only accomplishment was that he was a rich slave trader, exactly like the other rich slave trader who had his statue taken down a couple of days ago.  I am all for statues and public art, but if no one knows who you are, and your only accomplishments were being a rich asshole, especially if you were a rich asshole who made money off of human suffering, you don't deserve a statue in a public space, and it should be given over to something more productive.  Like a statue to celebrate something more meaningful to London, like Garfield 2, a Tale of Two Kitties.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 17 hours ago  

joepennerlives: He was a rich merchant (in goods other than human flesh).  A freaking merchant who imported stuff to sell like any other merchant, just one who was a whole lot richer.  How is that worthy of a statue?  It wasn't even good stuff (except for the rum);  now, a statue to someone who introduced early Victorian pornography -- THAT'S a statue I would fight to save.  ("Whale bones" were more than just stays in corsets, y'know.)


A quick reading suggests he funded the construction of the docks the statue is at. If that's true I suggest that the government destroy said dock as well , since it was funded by slavery.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 hours ago  

GodComplex: joepennerlives: He was a rich merchant (in goods other than human flesh).  A freaking merchant who imported stuff to sell like any other merchant, just one who was a whole lot richer.  How is that worthy of a statue?  It wasn't even good stuff (except for the rum);  now, a statue to someone who introduced early Victorian pornography -- THAT'S a statue I would fight to save.  ("Whale bones" were more than just stays in corsets, y'know.)

A quick reading suggests he funded the construction of the docks the statue is at. If that's true I suggest that the government destroy said dock as well , since it was funded by slavery.


So we are getting rid of most of the southern US?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Don't be too nice taking those things down. We don't need to worry about their heads hitting something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
We have a statue of Richard Mulligan in our town. I send a photo but he's invisible. It went up during his Soap years.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Cormee: Get rid of that prick Cromwell please, UK, thx


Needs more smart votes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Can we get a mulligan on Milligan?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 12 hours ago  

MythDragon: GodComplex: joepennerlives: He was a rich merchant (in goods other than human flesh).  A freaking merchant who imported stuff to sell like any other merchant, just one who was a whole lot richer.  How is that worthy of a statue?  It wasn't even good stuff (except for the rum);  now, a statue to someone who introduced early Victorian pornography -- THAT'S a statue I would fight to save.  ("Whale bones" were more than just stays in corsets, y'know.)

A quick reading suggests he funded the construction of the docks the statue is at. If that's true I suggest that the government destroy said dock as well , since it was funded by slavery.

So we are getting rid of most of the southern US?


I think most people would be on board with that. One of my college associates has been on a tear about we should demolish the Whitehouse because it was built by slaves. Sometimes I think legal weed may not have been a great thing..
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Cormee: Get rid of that prick Cromwell please, UK, thx

Needs more smart votes.


Thanks. Though I think most Irish people, myself included, have moved on past that. I think igniting that argument would cause more problems than it would solve. Though needless to say, one in Ireland probably  wouldn't lastvery long.

/ Please don't prove me wrong by mentioning one in cork or somewhere else 🤔
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.