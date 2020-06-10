 Skip to content
(Metro)   Spain reopens nightclubs, immediately sets "Town from Footloose" rules   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Nightclub, Madrid, Spain, Age groups in Scouting and Guiding, Bullfighting, capital Madrid, recent study, useable outdoor spots  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
3rd Rock from the Sun - Footloose homage
Youtube UyZzXbc0eSk
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This is unusual. Where is the typical Fark headline wagging its finger about a surge in covid cases because something is opening up before 2022? Did I accidentally go to the wrong Fark.com?
 
rcain
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Few mortals know the dark, blood soaked origins of Footloose and the corruption and eternal damnation of Kenny Loggins

Behold and despair

Yacht Rock Episode 11
Youtube nX1Nh6c80wo

/ cheezburders
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

rcain: Behold and despair  [Yacht Rock Episode 11]


I'm not sure how anything can be simultaneously so awful and awesome at the same time.
/What a fool believes Kenny!
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

berylman: rcain: Behold and despair  [Yacht Rock Episode 11]

I'm not sure how anything can be simultaneously so awful and awesome at the same time.
/What a fool believes Kenny!


That was pretty amusing. They should have ended it with the "they're not people, they're parrot heads" line.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That's unfortunate

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 18 hours ago  
what would the spanish equivalent for geeze Louise be?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

grimlock1972: what would the spanish equivalent for geeze Louise be?


¡Ay Caramba!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Sources are advising the public to stay vigilant due to the increased level of sunday shoe injuries...
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My daughter and her fiance live in Barcelona, they're chilling at home. Which is pretty much what they did before.
 
