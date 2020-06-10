 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Domestic violence calls have been a "roller coaster" in North Alabama since COVID-19 first hit. Obvious tag says it still loves COVID despite all of that   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Child abuse, Domestic violence, Domestic violence calls, Psychological abuse, Physical abuse, Abuse, Violence, dangerous time  
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not now, sexism and misogyny, we're busy solving racism and bigotry. Please continue to hold.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Alabama man
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Just north Alabama? There some Alabama sectarianism I don't know about? (And here I thought it was just whether you cheered on the Tigers or the Crimson Tide.)
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Alabama Domestic Violence Roller Coaster is the name of my Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ozzy Osbourne cover band.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Them Huntsville rocket scientists, they're dangerously crazy. I've met them, believe me.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 18 hours ago  
What do you say to a north Alabama woman with two black eyes?
Nothin - she's done been told twice already.
 
camarugala
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Yawnn.
 
6nome
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Cuzzins not gona beet themsellf.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm a social worker. So many more of my clients reporting domestic abuse and nowhere to go because the shelters won't accept new people.
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

More or less the name of a Vekoma "hang-and-bang".
 
vert0
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Wow

Didnt know people could be this lame.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well damn, I guess we better open it all back up then.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Vekoma Hang and Bang is the name of my David Carradine biography.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Imagine how bad it will be on election night when Trump loses, lol
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

In South Alabam' they're busy skinning bucks and running trot lines.
 
6nome
‘’ 17 hours ago  

duckpoopy: Imagine how bad it will be on election night when Trump loses, lol


"...Jenny!!!..."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 hours ago  
More casualties in the war of northern aggression.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 hours ago  
When they legalized recreational weed in Colorado, domestic violence calls went down noticeably. There's an exception for CBD products for seizure patients in AL, but medicinal and recreational are still illegal.

Want less workload for your police department, emergency room and social services? Legalize weed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"he's a good vah-russ, Officer...he didden mean nothin'.  He's a good vah-russ..."
*jumps on back of officer trying to haul virus off to jail (again)*

*shirtless virus hangs his head, asks if'n he kin put on his shoes*
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 hours ago  

It's no Chimpokomon.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Teen Mommy Darcy!!
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Nuke Alabama.  Problem solved.
 
Tannhauser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I'm at a bar in Montgomery and there are some nice looking ladies down heah.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm not in AL, but I do work with an organization that frequently helps DV victims. In our area, LEO stopped arresting DV perpetrators as long as the perp verbally agrees to stay elsewhere for a few days because LEO doesn't want to put people in jail during the Covid-19 pandemic. That's sweet on paper, but at the subsequent hearing regarding the protective order, the perp then argues "obviously, I'm not a real danger because the cops didn't even arrest me."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Jadedgrl: I'm a social worker. So many more of my clients reporting domestic abuse and nowhere to go because the shelters won't accept new people.


Our organization hit a similar issue in March. Thankfully, local donors stepped up to help house people in motels. If people can't transition from shelters to new homes to open up space, I don't know how much longer that will work.

Many of our married DV victims also reported that the perpetrator took the entire stimulus check. So, you have someone who has been battered trying to catch up on rent with two children who need shoes, one child that needs medication, and almost no food in the home. Meanwhile, the perpetrator has skipped off with the couple's stimulus money without sharing out so much as a dime. It seems to me, that if we can mail single people, who happen to room together, separate checks, we could mail each party to a marriage a separate check too.
 
