(Daily Mail)   Yes doctor, I 'accidentally' sat on that fish. (with x-ray goodness)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a reason to buy less tilapia or more?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The doctor
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right in the blowhole.
 
puffy999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh I wish I wish I didn't enemize that fish.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You should see his cod piece...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
try that with a whole tuna
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Blue_Sun: [Fark user image 400x400]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn near killed him!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Catatafish?

Did it do Bass-to-Mouth?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should have shoved an otter up there to grab it out.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't just poop that back out?
 
chappy62
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... just for the halibutt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Feeding Lemmiwinks?
 
rcain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are slippery little devils that wriggle up into the damnedest places

/ I know because a friend told me
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn near....

Cyberluddite: Damn near killed him!



.....dammitsomuch
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Can't just poop that back out?


The fins would be pointed the wrong way.
I know an A&E doc who had to do emergency surgery on a guy who shoved a Buzz Lightyear up his bum. The wings opened up and nearly killed him.
 
Elzar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Can't just poop that back out?


AppalachianSzechuan Emergency Centre
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now he'll need to come up with a better solution to fish that giant pike out of his intestines.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Can't just poop that back out?


That was my thought. Just wait a while. A metal object would be different.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Limeyluv: MythDragon: Can't just poop that back out?

The fins would be pointed the wrong way.
I know an A&E doc who had to do emergency surgery on a guy who shoved a Buzz Lightyear up his bum. The wings opened up and nearly killed him.


Talk about to infinity and beyond.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Can't just poop that back out?


Maybe it's got those unidirectional dorsal spines.

You're welcome for that mental image.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what happens when bad policies lead to no women, and being gay is illegal.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
UFIA
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did he go to the doctor complaining that he had a haddock?
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No no no no no no no no!
 
