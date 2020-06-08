 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Philadelphia jail is now full of Balogna
    More: News, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do NOT pass GO!  Do NOT collect $200
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staff Inspector Bologna would be an excellent gay pr0n name.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph is his middle name. First name is Heywood.  :)
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking scumbag. His record as a cop is terrible. I'd ask why he's still on the force but we all know the answer.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What a farking scumbag. His record as a cop is terrible. I'd ask why he's still on the force but we all know the answer.


You did end up answering your own question. Said it in another thread but what we can all do as citizens is stop referring to police as "the force" because that ultimately excuses their use of force. Just some food for thought, not at all criticizing what you're saying because you're absolutely right.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you misspelled both the name and the food in the headline.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What a farking scumbag. His record as a cop is terrible. I'd ask why he's still on the force but we all know the answer.


Police Union?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowed to turn himself in peacefully, instead of house raided with a squad of swat cops with ARs pointed at the faces of his family.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at all those assholes cheering him on.  But it's just a "few bad apples"...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Police Union?

Police Union?


People would accuse an officer of excessive force. Other cops would say that's bologna. The investigators mistook it to mean it was untrue.

Just an honest mistake. These things happen.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Allowed to turn himself in peacefully, instead of house raided with a squad of swat cops with ARs pointed at the faces of his family.


Were you able to type that with a straight face?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought his first name would be Oscar
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unrelated.

Weird Al Yankovic - 1979 - My Bologna
Youtube C4_G7HHJ0GE
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't bologna just a hot dog that has been rolled flat?
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone that out of shape should not be on anyone's police force.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Were you able to type that with a straight face?

Were you able to type that with a straight face?


😶
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't bologna just a hot dog that has been rolled flat?


No, it's essentially a super-massive hot dog that has to be sliced since it wont fit comfortably in most people's orifices
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original Tweet:


RICO the FOP.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Look at all those assholes cheering him on.  But it's just a "few bad apples"...


it's weird that we've collectively decided to ignore the second half of the "bad apples" idiom.

especially when the rest of the apples keep showing up to illustrate how badly they too have spoiled.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What a farking scumbag. His record as a cop is terrible. I'd ask why he's still on the force but we all know the answer.


He fixes the cable?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Police Union?

Police Union?


That's it exactly.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He fixes the cable?

He fixes the cable?


Don't be fatuous Tom.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well.. another police department that needs to be completely liquidated and rebuilt...
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While him hitting a guy in the head was grossly over the top response, did anyone actually see the melee video?  For whatever reason, the news stories I keep seeing linked just talk about it, so I got the impression that he just went up to student and clubbed him.  It wasn't that...at all.

Philadelphia Police Officer Charged With Assault on Temple Student at Rally
Youtube nI6NKjsIxeg


His role really becomes clear at the 06 second mark, then again at about the one minute mark.  It was a very charged scene and was not a cut and dried situation as I feel it has been portrayed.

Should he have swung the baton at the dude or his head?  No.
What was the context lead up to the melee?

The PBA speaker in defense of the cop also spouted nonsense that had nothing to do with the incident itself.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

😶

Were you able to type that with a straight face?

😶


Touché
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again, allowing him to roam free for so long is a problem. Until departments treat officers that commit assault as armed and dangerous with need for immediate arrest, people will continue to rightly believe that police departments only serve to protect their own criminals.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Look at all those assholes cheering him on.  But it's just a "few bad apples"...


He is just passing the baton to the next "worthy" fellow cop.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Allowed to turn himself in peacefully, instead of house raided with a squad of swat cops with ARs pointed at the faces of his family.


Regular people are allowed to turn themselves in all the time.  They usually just raid peoples homes if they are looking for the evidence needed to charge you and arrest you.  If they already have all the evidence there is no need to raid your house.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Peter von Nostrand: Allowed to turn himself in peacefully, instead of house raided with a squad of swat cops with ARs pointed at the faces of his family.

Regular people are allowed to turn themselves in all the time.  They usually just raid peoples homes if they are looking for the evidence needed to charge you and arrest you.  If they already have all the evidence there is no need to raid your house.


Unless they're Black, of course.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sleze: While him hitting a guy in the head was grossly over the top response, did anyone actually see the melee video?  For whatever reason, the news stories I keep seeing linked just talk about it, so I got the impression that he just went up to student and clubbed him.  It wasn't that...at all.


His role really becomes clear at the 06 second mark, then again at about the one minute mark.  It was a very charged scene and was not a cut and dried situation as I feel it has been portrayed.

Should he have swung the baton at the dude or his head?  No.
What was the context lead up to the melee?


The most interesting part of that video?; all the other cops managed to not club anyone in the head.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

No, it's essentially a super-massive hot dog that has to be sliced since it wont fit comfortably in most people's orifices

No, it's essentially a super-massive hot dog that has to be sliced since it wont fit comfortably in most people's orifices


Bologna Orifice is my retro 90's electronica alias.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Peter von Nostrand: Allowed to turn himself in peacefully, instead of house raided with a squad of swat cops with ARs pointed at the faces of his family.

Regular people are allowed to turn themselves in all the time.  They usually just raid peoples homes if they are looking for the evidence needed to charge you and arrest you.  If they already have all the evidence there is no need to raid your house.


Only if your white and rich are you allowed to roam free until Monday morning and then immediately released. Brown skinned people and poor folks get beat up and dragged off to jail on Friday so have to sit in jail all weekend and wait until after all the privileged few get to jump to the head of the arraignment line and hope they are granted bail.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

What a farking scumbag. His record as a cop is terrible. I'd ask why he's still on the force but we all know the answer.


Because of all the orphan children he fostered?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: While him hitting a guy in the head was grossly over the top response, did anyone actually see the melee video?  For whatever reason, the news stories I keep seeing linked just talk about it, so I got the impression that he just went up to student and clubbed him.  It wasn't that...at all.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nI6NKjsI​xeg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

His role really becomes clear at the 06 second mark, then again at about the one minute mark.  It was a very charged scene and was not a cut and dried situation as I feel it has been portrayed.

Should he have swung the baton at the dude or his head?  No.
What was the context lead up to the melee?

The PBA speaker in defense of the cop also spouted nonsense that had nothing to do with the incident itself.


Putting your hands on a cop rarely results in the outcome you want. Most cops were bullies growing up and haven't changed since.

Did the cop at least scream "stop resisting"?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar:

Unless they're Black, of course.

Only if your white and rich


https://www.witn.com/content/news/Pol​i​ce-arrest-more-people-in-Sunday-night-​uptown-protest-570991651.html

https://www.wsfa.com/2020/05/26/murde​r​-warrant-issued-fatal-memorial-day-sho​oting-opelika/

https://www.mdjonline.com/news/smyrna​-​man-accused-of-fatal-shooting-turns-hi​mself-in/article_d858db40-a1c0-11ea-b1​cf-b7668a0cd280.html

That was an easy google search....
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damned Italians
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The FOP scumbags are arguing that his assault on the student is justified because he was "defending" another officer from the student. Of course, they're completely ignoring the fact that the only reason the victim appears to move toward the line in the first place (assuming he wasn't pushed in the crowd) is because that tub of lard was already in the process of attacking another protestor.

Farking cops just refuse to get it. They're attacking protestors and then beating the shiat out of other protestors that try to intervene to save the original victims. This entire case is about whether or not a cop should be able to instigate violence and then escalate it further when people try to defend themselves or others.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unless they're Black, of course.

Unless they're Black, of course.

Only if your white and rich

https://www.witn.com/content/news/Poli​ce-arrest-more-people-in-Sunday-night-​uptown-protest-570991651.html

https://www.wsfa.com/2020/05/26/murder​-warrant-issued-fatal-memorial-day-sho​oting-opelika/

https://www.mdjonline.com/news/smyrna-​man-accused-of-fatal-shooting-turns-hi​mself-in/article_d858db40-a1c0-11ea-b1​cf-b7668a0cd280.html

That was an easy google search....


Now see how that worked for Breonna Taylor.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sleze: While him hitting a guy in the head was grossly over the top response, did anyone actually see the melee video?  For whatever reason, the news stories I keep seeing linked just talk about it, so I got the impression that he just went up to student and clubbed him.  It wasn't that...at all.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nI6NKjsI​xeg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

His role really becomes clear at the 06 second mark, then again at about the one minute mark.  It was a very charged scene and was not a cut and dried situation as I feel it has been portrayed.

Should he have swung the baton at the dude or his head?  No.
What was the context lead up to the melee?

The PBA speaker in defense of the cop also spouted nonsense that had nothing to do with the incident itself.


Just once I want to hear a PBA member or FOP member being honest.

"Well, our organization exists to support police officers and their families, but this farking guy went way over the line and we do not condone the officers use of excessive force in this situation."

Just once.

Anyone know of time that it has happened? Has a cop ever been so bad that the PBA, their union or the FOP publicly called them out for it?
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Greatest hits montage:

https://www.reddit.com/r/philadelphia​/​comments/gxgu8f/firejoeybologna/
 
Bukharin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unless they're Black, of course.

Unless they're Black, of course.

Only if your white and rich

https://www.witn.com/content/news/Poli​ce-arrest-more-people-in-Sunday-night-​uptown-protest-570991651.html

https://www.wsfa.com/2020/05/26/murder​-warrant-issued-fatal-memorial-day-sho​oting-opelika/

https://www.mdjonline.com/news/smyrna-​man-accused-of-fatal-shooting-turns-hi​mself-in/article_d858db40-a1c0-11ea-b1​cf-b7668a0cd280.html

That was an easy google search....

Now see how that worked for Breonna Taylor.


You actually managed to prove my point for me.  They weren't there to arrest Ms. Taylor, they were there searching for evidence to arrest "two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house that was far from Ms. Taylor's home."  I also never claimed that every person ever charged with a crime gets to turn themselves in, I merely pointed out that regular people are often afforded a chance to turn themselves in.  Many of these regular people happen to be black.

Now, if you want to talk about no-knock raids, that shiat is extremely dangerous and unnecessary.  Often times occurring in the middle of the night with low visibility allowing for confusion and unintended killings by police.  fark no-knock raids for sure.  I'm sure there is probably a situation that warrants it but in Ms. Taylor's case it was uncalled for.
 
squidloe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This fat piece of shiat has "respect my authoritah" all over him.

And as someone else pointed out, all of the other cops seemed to be able to control the urge to club people in that crowd.

He's a cowardly piece of garbage
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You actually managed to prove my point for me.  They weren't there to arrest Ms. Taylor,


they went there to kill her.

Thanks for helping prove MY point for me.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RICO the FOP.


He's just Puerto Rican. You can't assume he's a fop.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Police Union?

Police Union?

That's it exactly.


My experiences with unions over the years have been bad.  The teamsters of the 1970's trying to unionize the shop where my dad was a supervisor led to a wildcat strike with frequent violence.  As a consultant for Suez energy in New York with IBEW and Pipefitters that were hostile because they thought I was there to help break the unions.  Fighting to keep bad employees employed when they should be fired.  It is good that they exist to hold management accountable and fight for the well-being of workers, but who holds the union leaders accountable for stupid, sometimes illegal, and non-beneficial decisions?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
