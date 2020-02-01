 Skip to content
(NYPost)   That excuse didn't work at Nuremburg in 1946 and it doesn't work now   (nypost.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And what he thought was right contributed to the man's death.

He should consider himself fortunate that he hasn't been charged under a Felony Murder statute.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

Been there, and this is crap. Just a Police Union lawyer trying to dig for anything to get his client off a clear brutality charge.

You don't need to defund the police, you need to destroy the Police Union.

"Comply or Die" must end now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How to build one psychopath from two people:

One person gives orders, one person blindly follows orders.

Now, when Bad Thing occurs, the first guy says, "Hey, it's not my fault. I didn't do the thing, I'm just giving orders" and the second guy says, "Hey, it's not my fault, I was only doing what I was told."

Ta-daaaa!!! It's the Abrogation of Responsibility Loop! Nobody's responsible, and it turns out the Bad Thing just happened.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"When he's holding his legs, he says to Chauvin, 'Well, shall we roll him over because he says he can't breathe?' Chauvin says no," Gray said.

"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed.

Considering the military trains you to do exactly that? Tell your Sergeant, his CO, the base Commander, the Sergeant-Major of the Army, all the way up to the farking President, that the order they just gave you is counter to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Geneva Conventions, or basic morality? Considering that soldiers are liable for atrocities they commit "while following orders"?

Considering that plenty of PEOPLE have thrown themselves in front of cops and soldiers doing evil things?

Yes, that's exactly what he was supposed to do - to the extent that failing to do it shows a depraved indifference to another person's suffering and death.

Fark all the way off, then come back so you can fark all the way off again. You wanted to be paramilitary, so now we're judging you like the military, who are trained to know better than "well, this guy's unresponsive and I'm sitting on his airway. Better sit here 3 more minutes."
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This cop showed a glimmer of resistance to the indoctrination he was receiving. Too bad. In a different world he might have become the fabled "good cop ." Instead he's accessory to murder.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And this is why one bad apple ruins the bunch. He didn't know what to do so he followed the lead of his senior coworker. It doesn't justify what he did, it doesn't excuse it and it doesn't mean he shouldn't still go to prison but it does show how one bad cop takes others down with them. If police unions really cared about protecting the police their number one priority should be the removal of the types of officers that endanger other officers.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.


He's not a kid.  He's 37.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So you were standing there, with a handgun, a taser, mace and training (POST certified, right?)..watching a man be murdered by one of your 3 fellows...and you thought "Oh, gee: This is fine"?

Let's see that report you filled out at the end of the shift, before this blew up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.

He's not a kid.  He's 37.


Poor choice of words, admittedly.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Nuremberg defense was that soldiers put their morality aside and committed atrocities because they were ordered to.  It's the defense the riot police used for knocking over a senior citizen.  That differs from this case in that this cop is saying his moral compass is so farked that crushing the life out of a suspect was "the right thing to do".
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."


That's bullshiat. Even in Basic, you're taught that it is your duty to disobey unlawful commands.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.

He's not a kid.  He's 37.


And should have know better.

It wasn't his 4th day of being a farking human being for crying out loud.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
""He was doing what he thought was right," Lane's attorney, Earl Gray"

Tea time!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

Been there, and this is crap. Just a Police Union lawyer trying to dig for anything to get his client off a clear brutality charge.

You don't need to defund the police, you need to destroy the Police Union.

"Comply or Die" must end now.


Or "comply and still die". Last time I checked Geoege floyd and others were complying but they still took it to 11 causing their deaths.
 
glassgnome [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said in a "Today" show Monday.
postmedialfpress.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hitler was a bad man. But he was sincere! And he thought he was doing the right thing for Germany or at least Hitler.

My guess, sight unseen, was the old "I was just following orders", but apparently nobody gave orders for three large white cops to take a knee on the throat, chest and bowels of a black man (bowels if he was lucky) for nearly nine minutes, which would be a good record for holding your breath for most, while the world record is somewhere around 13 minutes for divers with experience and genetic advantages.
 
Moonfisher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: jtown: NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.

He's not a kid.  He's 37.

And should have know better.

It wasn't his 4th day of being a farking human being for crying out loud.


Exactly. If he was some green 23 year old kid, I might be able to muster a sliver of pity. 37? He can fark right off.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"When he's holding his legs, he says to Chauvin, 'Well, shall we roll him over because he says he can't breathe?' Chauvin says no," Gray said.
"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed.

You're not in the military, and the fact that police departments operate as if they are is a huge part of the problem.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's going to be the prevalent excuse at their trial.

It might make the difference between 25 years to life.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.


Both sides are bad so it's ok to send innocent people to prison?

Surely we can all agree that isn't a great philosophy.

Even if you think this cop is guilty.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the 4th guy didnt have a foot on his head.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'?

uh, if it's an illegal order, yes, unless you want to be in Big farking Trouble.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

agent00pi: zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

That's bullshiat. Even in Basic, you're taught that it is your duty to disobey unlawful commands.


I didn't say that, the article did. Please learn to quote properly.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: So you were standing there, with a handgun, a taser, mace and training (POST certified, right?)..watching a man be murdered by one of your 3 fellows...and you thought "Oh, gee: This is fine"?

Let's see that report you filled out at the end of the shift, before this blew up.


He was 4 days out of training, any lessons he learned should have been fresh in mind.

Unless, of course, the "informal training" they get from seasoned vets like Chauvin during and after the official training sessions works to undercut the official training. That'll make it very likely that the juniors listen unquestioningly to the seniors, even when the latter do things counter to the "official" training rules (rules like "don't choke a suspect to death").
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Tea is Earl Grey. The attorny seems to be Earl Gray, although I suppose I can't rule out the current Earl Grey being a Soliciter or Barrister or whatever they call those things in the UK. I can never remember which is which, although I think a Soliciter outranks a Barrister by several million a year perhaps.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.

Both sides are bad so it's ok to send innocent people to prison?

Surely we can all agree that isn't a great philosophy.

Even if you think this cop is guilty.


That's not what he said at all.  They're saying "you're getting treated like all the people the police have arrested."
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zgrizz: agent00pi: zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

That's bullshiat. Even in Basic, you're taught that it is your duty to disobey unlawful commands.

I didn't say that, the article did. Please learn to quote properly.


Ease down. I trimmed it to point out the relevant part for my point (on mobile, so pasting FTFA is a pain), and as near as I can tell, I'm agreeing with you.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being able to tell the difference between right and wrong should be an eligibility requirement to carry a badge.

You flunked basic humanity.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

agent00pi: zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

That's bullshiat. Even in Basic, you're taught that it is your duty to disobey unlawful commands.


But we were also taught that we couldn't decide for ourselves what a lawful order order was.  That a court would decide.  And if we disobeyed orders (eye contact intensifies, and some tapping the podium or stomping a foot for the guys in the back)  you were going to go to the brig.  I specifically remember being told a story of a guy who refused to light a boiler the way he was ordered, because it was wrong and dangerous.  He did it the "right"  way, despite orders.  Still went to the brig.  Court still found him guilty.  Now I know you (or someone)  will say he should have got fired (after all he isn't military, just pretending to be)  and fought it out in court.  That would have been the right thing.    But Im just saying you don't ever get to say "now Sargent, that is an unlawful order, send me to the brig, and I will have my day in court"  in the real military.  That is totally absurd.

Should not have compared being a cop to being a soldier. Soldiers are subject to the UCMJ and he isn't.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not the same as a Nazi firing up the ovens, so the Nuremberg analogy is over the top...

...but why didnt this guy check on Floyd's welfare, and how does he explain his lack of concern?  Maybe Floyd was hopped up and resisting arrest at first, but what's his explanation of the 8 minutes 46 seconds after that?  And why not cuff him and put him in the back of the car?

I can understand why someone facing away toward the crowd might explain it, but nit this guy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The Earl of Sandwich was the "inventor" of the sandwich and his heir and namesake runs a chain of sandwich shops, named, appropriately, the Earl of Sandwich. Take that The MacDonald of that ilk!

By the way, another fun fact: The MacDonald once threatened to sue McDonald's, the giant corporation because it was sueing a Mom and Pop department store that shared that illustrious Scottish Name. Apparently McDonald's owns the name in trade but The MacDonald has a good claim to owning the clan and family name when used in some circumstances, notably in Scotland or England. God Bless The MacDonald for standing up for the little Mc or Mac Donalds, whether they are family or followers who took their clan's name.

Some Donalds are not jerks. Good to remember.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see what subby did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I empathize. But you voluntarily became a part of a system, especially in that city, that was filled with abuse and destruction and how many untold lives ruined because they taught you the wrong things.

Rather than be a victim, be a martyr and be the figurehead in instituting reforms that will change the abhorrent methods you were taught.
 
rpm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Being able to tell the difference between right and wrong should be an eligibility requirement to carry a badge.

You flunked basic humanity.


I'm fairly certain it is a requirement. You have to be able to tell the difference in order to do the wrong thing so consistently.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yanks_RSJ: "When he's holding his legs, he says to Chauvin, 'Well, shall we roll him over because he says he can't breathe?' Chauvin says no," Gray said.
"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed.

You're not in the military, and the fact that police departments operate pretend as if they are is a huge part of the problem.


FTFY. If the police actually operated with military discipline, there'd be thousands more black men alive today.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And furthermore, I am of the mind that The Donald must be destroyed. Carthago delenda est.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ha! Ha!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Yanks_RSJ: "When he's holding his legs, he says to Chauvin, 'Well, shall we roll him over because he says he can't breathe?' Chauvin says no," Gray said.
"Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed.

You're not in the military, and the fact that police departments operate pretend as if they are is a huge part of the problem.

FTFY. If the police actually operated with military discipline, there'd be thousands more black men alive today.


I think American politicians might well take their cue from the Roman Emperor and threaten to call the police "civilians". Quirites. That quieted down the Praetorian Guard or perhaps the Legions for a moment, at least.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do I know these things?

Much reading, some memory,
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

I was just following orders!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkulprit: GrizzlyPouch: NewportBarGuy: Sorry kid, you're collateral damage if you're really that innocent... but you were there and we're reforming things and life is not fair.

I'd just ask... how many innocent black men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time wound up serving time...

So, here we are.

Both sides are bad so it's ok to send innocent people to prison?

Surely we can all agree that isn't a great philosophy.

Even if you think this cop is guilty.

That's not what he said at all.  They're saying "you're getting treated like all the people the police have arrested."


Pretty much, yeah...

All I have to say is sorry 'bout that. I mean... The "justice" we gave to all people of color for these several centuries has been sh*t. Fixing it is not going to be perfect either.

All of them need to serve time. Period. Don't care the level of involvement.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, just discovered some new news about this. Apparently this was this officer's -4th- day on duty. (The one holding his legs). While the incident is still inexcusable it does help demonstrate the level of confusion he had over following the orders of a senior 20 year veteran.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: agent00pi: zgrizz: "Now, if you've ever been in the military, you ask your sergeant should we do something and he says no, are you going to say, 'Well no, I'm going to do it anyway'? I don't think so," Gray stressed."

That's bullshiat. Even in Basic, you're taught that it is your duty to disobey unlawful commands.

But we were also taught that we couldn't decide for ourselves what a lawful order order was.  That a court would decide.  And if we disobeyed orders (eye contact intensifies, and some tapping the podium or stomping a foot for the guys in the back)  you were going to go to the brig.  I specifically remember being told a story of a guy who refused to light a boiler the way he was ordered, because it was wrong and dangerous.  He did it the "right"  way, despite orders.  Still went to the brig.  Court still found him guilty.  Now I know you (or someone)  will say he should have got fired (after all he isn't military, just pretending to be)  and fought it out in court.  That would have been the right thing.    But Im just saying you don't ever get to say "now Sargent, that is an unlawful order, send me to the brig, and I will have my day in court"  in the real military.  That is totally absurd.

Should not have compared being a cop to being a soldier. Soldiers are subject to the UCMJ and he isn't.


Seems like the training you and I had differed on that point - not surprising, given (I am going to assume) different nations and service branches.
Even the example you gave would have played out very differently for us.

Fundamentally I agree, though - police aren't military and shouldn't be treated as such. Starts with proper training and culture.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His best bet is to cop a plea and sing like a canary, then find some other occupation in a far away state after changing his name.
 
