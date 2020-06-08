 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Finally a tactic that may end the abuse of power in our time   (fox13news.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Police, Allie's Donuts, local police department, NORTH KINGSTOWN, Instagramstory, written statement, people of our great state, recent accusations of racism  
•       •       •

1468 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2020 at 10:46 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence."

That sums is up nicely.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One doughnut at a time.
 
worsttofirst [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's with dragging the military into this? The US military is one of our better institutions in terms of equality, inclusion, and integration.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Creation of a Communist Paradise and the withering away of the State and Class System?

Official Donuts? Really? Well, it's a small start, I guess.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


Faaaaarrrrrttttt.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kicked 'em right in the donut!
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would just like to point out to those upset by this:

ALL JOBS MATTER!
 
zeaper12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like Its excuse season, first we had an excuse to shut down the country, then we had an excuse to steal and destroy sections of our cities and now we have an excuse to make more money.  It's the American way!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah why worry about being killed by the police when diabetes will take you out first Jesus Christ are those Fruity Pebbles on a doughnut?
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Looks like Its excuse season, first we had an excuse to shut down the country, then we had an excuse to steal and destroy sections of our cities and now we have an excuse to make more money.  It's the American way!


Your opposition to the free market has been noted, and police have been dispatched to pick you up for re-education, you communist antifa terrorist!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks


"Black people were 24% of those killed despite being only 13% of the population."

https://mappingpoliceviolence.org/
 
notto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: What's with dragging the military into this? The US military is one of our better institutions in terms of equality, inclusion, and integration.


https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pe​n​tagon-congress/2020/02/06/signs-of-whi​te-supremacy-extremism-up-again-in-pol​l-of-active-duty-troops/

Sure Jan.
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


It's right here in my gut.  What's your next question?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops shouldn'tbbe allowed allowed to accept freebies and discounts.

I've been told by cops that this is actually policy. Around here at least.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zeaper12: first we had an excuse to shut down the country


Fark user imageView Full Size


zeaper12: then we had an excuse to steal and destroy sections of our cities



Fark user imageView Full Size


zeaper12: and now we have an excuse to make more money


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in RI.
And Ive noticed this about the outrage - people are outraged about the loss of discount that most didn't even know existed and that many don't even qualify for.

My husband qualified for this discount.  We have never once asked for or received this discount because we didn't know it existed.  Neither of us is particularly disturbed by the decision to stop offering it.

I'll swing by tomorrow and get some donuts just to flout the "Boycott" outrage folks.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


I predict an ugly future for you on FARK. Also numbers are dumb.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure this donut shop segregates the chocolate-frosted donuts from the vanilla-frosted ones.
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.


"Proof of bribery requires demonstrating a "quid pro quo" relationship in which the recipient directly alters behavior in exchange for the gift."
 
jake3988
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This exact thing happened in Cleveland.

Guess what happened?  Right-wingers went NUTS and there was death threats thrown left and right.  They then had to reverse course and reinstate it.
 
Magnus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?

I predict an ugly future for you on FARK. Also numbers are dumb.


Way to go out on a limb.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm really annoyed with a friend of mine up in Maine. Runs a Jiu-Jitsu MMA school. Very inclusive, trains a lot of women, trans folks, at risk youths.

As a part of "Being the change you want to see" they will now train all LEOs free of charge. The idea being that of they train in this gym, with these folks, they may start to see people more as human beings, etc...

I have been on the fence with my feelings about this for days now.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magnus: max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.

"Proof of bribery requires demonstrating a "quid pro quo" relationship in which the recipient directly alters behavior in exchange for the gift."


When was the last time a doughnut shop was robbed and the cops took 4 hours to respond the the 911 call?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?

Whataboutism, also known as whataboutery, is a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy that attempts to discredit an opponent's position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument. Whataboutism is particularly associated with Soviet and Russian propaganda.

Wikipedia
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: I'll swing by tomorrow and get some donuts just to flout the "Boycott" outrage folks.


Yes, you should do that. Make sure to get it on video and post it to Fark so we can all make fun of you too.

/We wouldn't want to miss out on your getting denied the discount that's no longer available
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm sure this donut shop segregates the chocolate-frosted donuts from the vanilla-frosted ones.


I only order chocolate donuts with vanilla frosting or vanilla donuts with chocolate frosting.

But I always choose the black and white cookie if it's available, because that's how woke I am.
 
Magnus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Magnus: max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.

"Proof of bribery requires demonstrating a "quid pro quo" relationship in which the recipient directly alters behavior in exchange for the gift."

When was the last time a doughnut shop was robbed and the cops took 4 hours to respond the the 911 call?


Well, let me go through my strawman stack of data reams about doughnut shop robberies. I'll get back to you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I predict an ugly future for you on FARK


I already have it tagged as "COVID-19 trufer" so it's already been off to an ugly start for a six-month old accont. Need to update that tag a little, I guess.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.


Of course it's a bribe, but manager discount on a an officers order at the drive thru mill make them look the other way when they find an ounce of weed in your car.

(back when possession of weed was illegal)
 
NevynFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Magnus: max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.

"Proof of bribery requires demonstrating a "quid pro quo" relationship in which the recipient directly alters behavior in exchange for the gift."

When was the last time a doughnut shop was robbed and the cops took 4 hours to respond the the 911 call?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Never.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


David Dorn should be counted and remembered, I can't argue that

Where we may have trouble seeing eye to eye is what we each view as the underlying cause of his passing

The rioting and looting is symptomatic of the issues BLM is fighting for.
What would make a person act out in such a way? People who are satisfied, who live a fulfilling life aren't pushed into a corner to the point where such violence is a means to justify the ends of acquiring material goods. People who live in communities where they are safe and can see the fruits of their labors grow don't lash out.

I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you aren't arguing there's something inherent to being black that causes the disparity in crime rates. We have to look at causes.
Those are legion, but all lead back to the root that these men are in circumstances that make these actions seem reasonable to them. This is a societal failure.

I would count David Dorn as another victim of systemic racism. You may disagree, but understand I am not the only one with this view.
And his death does not invalidate the grievances of people whose lives have are so radically different from my own based on nothing more than the color of their skin; it's a result of our indifference to those grievances for too long.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: The untied states


Only part that made sense.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: The untied states


You wrote all that and only got three words right.

Did y'all know black men make up 6% of the population and that same 6% commits 50% of all violent crime?
Really, all my vomit numbers therefore prove 100% of black men commit 50% of all crime. By these estimations we can safely say men of Middle Eastern descent likely commit the other 50% of all crime.
But remember, more white men are killed by police overall even though they commit 0% of the crime when you factor in the fact that white men are a significant population segment.

Study it out sheep. The sheepdog has spoken.

/Baaaaaaaooogaloooops
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weilawei: ProcrastinationStation: I'll swing by tomorrow and get some donuts just to flout the "Boycott" outrage folks.

Yes, you should do that. Make sure to get it on video and post it to Fark so we can all make fun of you too.

/We wouldn't want to miss out on your getting denied the discount that's no longer available


What part of my post did you not read.  We DONT CARE that they stopped the discount that we didn't even know existed.  We think the outrage and the calls for boycotts are stupid.  Will go get donuts to spite the boycott folks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnus: max_pooper: Offering free or discounted items or service to law enforcement officers should be considered a bribe and completely outlawed.

"Proof of bribery requires demonstrating a "quid pro quo" relationship in which the recipient directly alters behavior in exchange for the gift."


Yes, I can't imagine why judges, which are elected in a lot of jurisdictions, and have reelection campaigns that cost money, have ruled on such a very narrow and impossible to prove metric. Or that legislatures, who are also elected and need money for campaigns, wrote the law that way, too. It's just a total mystery.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

special20: worsttofirst: People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks

"Black people were 24% of those killed despite being only 13% of the population."

https://mappingpoliceviolence.org/


Generally speaking, crime, especially crime against people, is an intra-racial thing. White people kill white people. Black people kill black people. Indians kill indians. Hawaiians kill Hawaiians while muttering about haoles.

Black people both commit and are victimized by crimes against people at about 30% of the count, so represented per capita on about a 2:1 basis.

So that 24% police homicide rate reflects a raw encounter rate.

You can argue that policing id disproportionate against black accused, but lowering that requires abandoning black victims at the identical rate, because most crime is within a race, not across races.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element.


I'm going to need you to try to be a little more deliberately ignorant and pretend that we didn't make up a bunch of laws that were trivial to "enforce" along racial lines. Then, you have the sheer gall to turn around and claim that it's the victims' fault.

Every time you try to pretend that black people are the source of crime in this country, we'll point to the actual data that shows cops are the source of crime in this country.

Sir Robert Peel stated that we should, "recognize always that the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, and not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them."
 
Tex570
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

notto: jjorsett: What's with dragging the military into this? The US military is one of our better institutions in terms of equality, inclusion, and integration.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pen​tagon-congress/2020/02/06/signs-of-whi​te-supremacy-extremism-up-again-in-pol​l-of-active-duty-troops/

Sure Jan.


Did you even read the article you linked. It basically says the military recognizes that white supremest groups are trying to join and the military (to learn how to fight in a race war) and the military kicks them out every chance it gets.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: What part of my post did you not read.  We DONT CARE that they stopped the discount that we didn't even know existed.  We think the outrage and the calls for boycotts are stupid.  Will go get donuts to spite the boycott folks.


I read your post. Why didn't you read mine? I encouraged you to do what you said you would.

/I only asked that you get it on video and share
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?

David Dorn should be counted and remembered, I can't argue that

Where we may have trouble seeing eye to eye is what we each vi ...


I would suggest not wasting time on questions that have bullshiate underlying premises.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


Since everyone else has just posted pictures:
Mr. Dorn's murderer will be caught. There will be nobody waxing about how the murderer had a tough job and he was just under a lot of pressure. No police union, funded indirectly by the government that we pay for with our taxes, will send people to microphones to proclaim what an outstanding service record the murderer had and how we can't judge unless we've been in the same position. His murderer will not be hailed as a hero on social media by people who matte the murderer's service photo with American flag bunting. The murderer will not have supporters who lower the US flag at the courthouse the day the trial begins and raise a thin blue line flag in its place.
The murderer will be quickly convicted without fanfare in a trial while being represented by a first-year public defender and prosecuted by the most senior prosecutor, who happens to be racquetball buddies with the judge. The murderer will likely serve 15 years of a 20 year sentence before going into the revolving door of the state prison system, and will likely die in prison of diabetic shock or some other illness that is entirely preventable, but for which the prison is unequipped to treat. The only people to mourn the murderer will be a couple of fellow inmates on the housing unit and perhaps a floor corporal, who will do so silently.
Because in America, we take one tragedy and turn them into many.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: mikaloyd: I predict an ugly future for you on FARK

I already have it tagged as "COVID-19 trufer" so it's already been off to an ugly start for a six-month old accont. Need to update that tag a little, I guess.


Oh no, the dreaded Farkied...big freaking deal. I am sure this person will be crushed.
 
pipboy1388
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tex570: notto: jjorsett: What's with dragging the military into this? The US military is one of our better institutions in terms of equality, inclusion, and integration.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pen​tagon-congress/2020/02/06/signs-of-whi​te-supremacy-extremism-up-again-in-pol​l-of-active-duty-troops/

Sure Jan.

Did you even read the article you linked. It basically says the military recognizes that white supremest groups are trying to join and the military (to learn how to fight in a race war) and the military kicks them out every chance it gets.


White supremacy is the military's new 'don't ask, don't tell'.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weilawei: Yes, you should do that. Make sure to get it on video and post it to Fark so we can all make fun of you too.

/We wouldn't want to miss out on your getting denied the discount that's no longer available


that's some encouragement you got there.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

worsttofirst: Question for all you black live matter supporters. Where is the outrage over David Dorn's murder. A black retired police officer of 38 years who was shot in the back of the head by a black thug stealing a tv during the riots. Mr. Dorn was attempting to stop looters at a business that wasnt even his. 1300 shooting in chicago this year. Over 70% black victims and black suspects. Do any of you fakers know a single one of the victims names? Didnt think so! So do black lives really matter or do they only matter when a white cop kills a black man? Here are some stats that prove white police are not going around hunting blacks. These stats can be verified by the washington post and the FBI crime table 43.
People killed by police
2017 457 whites 223 blacks
2018 399 whites 209 blacks
2019 370 whites 235 blacks
Unarmed people killed by police 2019 = 41 19 of them were white and 9 were black. 7 out of the 9 unarmed blacks were justified. The two that were not justified, both cops are in jail. Liberals will try to argue that blacks are disproportionately killed by police because they make up 13% of the countries population. Actually its black males being killed by police and they make up 6% of the countries population. But FBI table 43 will show you that that same 6% of the population commits around 50% of the countries murders every single year. They also commit 40% of all violent crime every single year. Cops do not deal with the entire countries population. They deal with the criminal element of the country. Unfortunately this same 6% makes up half the countries violent criminal element. The untied states is 51% female yet our criminal justice system is 90% male. Do we cry that the criminal justice system is sexist? No we dont, because it turns out that men commit more crime. So again I ask, do black lives really matter to any of you?


Literally just a few months old and instant ignored.  Goodness the trolls are getting efficient. It usually takes a while to get to ignore.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can see ending the cop discount, but why the military?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.