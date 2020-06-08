 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "The patients turned completely red, washing their hands in methylated spirits, causing irritation of the skin, or drenching their homes so thoroughly in bleach that it has provoked asthma attacks"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll pump him full of this shiat and cure his Covid, I swear!"

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see end caps on aisles in rural areas with sanitizing alcohol and bleach. +
Because slack jawed yokels are stupid.

Film at 11.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
10% bleach solution, vinegar

Some people think that high school chemistry has no "real-world" value.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I see end caps on aisles in rural areas with sanitizing alcohol and bleach. +
Because slack jawed yokels are stupid.

Film at 11.


Whats the issue with an end cap of cleaning/disinfecting supplies?
 
AeAe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I see no problems with Trump supporters injecting themselves with chlorine - that's how you fix covid.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: I see end caps on aisles in rural areas with sanitizing alcohol and bleach. +
Because slack jawed yokels are stupid.

Film at 11.

Whats the issue with an end cap of cleaning/disinfecting supplies?


Impulse buying. No thinking behind the purchase. And it's the higher priced stuff.

I suppose the unthinking purchasers will be the unthinking users?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 people are forgetting about the human immune system.  it needs practice on germs to be effective.  so if you kill all the germs around you and lead a completely sterile life, what are you gonna do when germs do come around.

you're gonna get sick and die because you are weak and had a weak immune system

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 10% bleach solution, vinegar

Some people think that high school chemistry has no "real-world" value.


I see crap like that being passed around all the time. It's about 75% "Vinegar + base" which is nice if you want bubbles, or worse with bleach. It's not going to clean better than just using one of the two straight, though.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People can be stupid. But the media that promoted these lies in an attempt to score clicks and views are complicit in every harm.

You'll never get a Lib to admit it tho. Lies are perfectly okay, as long as they 'advance the cause'.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: 10% bleach solution, vinegar

Some people think that high school chemistry has no "real-world" value.


But AG Barr said harmful things was not chemical at all, like what you spray on Protestants.  I guess you need to join Opus Dei to study that brand of alchemy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...vets have seen an increase in the number of cases of cats brought in in an alcoholic coma"

And who can blame them, being stuck in a house with owners as dumb and insufferable as theirs?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: I see end caps on aisles in rural areas with sanitizing alcohol and bleach. +
Because slack jawed yokels are stupid.

Film at 11.

Whats the issue with an end cap of cleaning/disinfecting supplies?

Impulse buying. No thinking behind the purchase. And it's the higher priced stuff.

I suppose the unthinking purchasers will be the unthinking users?


End caps are usually sale items and are changed weekly with the ad.  There's an end cap of tortillas at my local grocery store that never changes.  They may be geared toward impulse buying, but the products on them are usually autodistroed to coincide with a sale of a high volume product.  Now the wings and the j-hooks on the other hand, those are 100% impulse buy, higher priced items.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People can be stupid. But the media that promoted these lies in an attempt to score clicks and views are complicit in every harm.

You'll never get a Lib to admit it tho. Lies are perfectly okay, as long as they 'advance the cause'.


Yeah it sucks when the liberal media plays back a record of Trump's exact words.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Martian_Astronomer: 10% bleach solution, vinegar

Some people think that high school chemistry has no "real-world" value.

But AG Barr said harmful things was not chemical at all, like what you spray on Protestants.  I guess you need to join Opus Dei to study that brand of alchemy.


I strongly support the spraying of Protestants. Once you let them start breeding you'll never get rid of the infestation.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/AdvancedLea​d​ingDonkey-mobile.mp4
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Far-right people are living in reality bubbles made of thick plastic.
 
farkdd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People can be stupid. But the media that promoted these lies in an attempt to score clicks and views are complicit in every harm.

You'll never get a Lib to admit it tho. Lies are perfectly okay, as long as they 'advance the cause'.


Just to be clear, when you say the media "promoted these lies," what do you mean? Which lies? Do you mean that they played clips of the president talking? Of the president talking about injecting bleach & sunlight?
 
