(ITV)   Man who jumped into abandoned well to escape dog rescued after 6 days. Unfortunately, Sting didn't get chance to write song about it   (itv.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he really jump?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's an escape dog, and why is it being kept in a well?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby. Took me a few seconds.

/Monday morning
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Would'ja settle for John Lennon?

Well Well Well (Remastered 2010)
Youtube G_wUSHSeS-c
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He should tend to the sick.....
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The guy was in a well, actually?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn police dog. Disband em all.
Well, well, well...
Youtube R3HbEhizqXE
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What's an escape dog, and why is it being kept in a well?


Kind of like an escape goat.
 
