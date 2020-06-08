 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The alluring appeal of "boogaloo violence" to members of Meal Team 6 and ammosexuals across the country   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There, they allegedly talked of targeting government infrastructure, like a ranger station at a nearby lake.

I love how these guys always want to take over the most innocuous government property they can find.

Radical #1: "Down with government!  Arm the fark up!  Lets take part of the government over!"
Radical #2: "Yes!  Where are we going?"
Radical #1: "The ranger station on the other side of Beaver Lake!"
Radical #2: "Awesome!  People won't be able to get their boat permits!  Let's see the government try to get it back from us!"
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back up, boogaloo!
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's that, people who signed up to shoot brown people over there are fine with shooting brown people over here? Who woulda thunkit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Send in the Gravy Seals!
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if it was THAT alluring, they would have started by now.  The 3%ers can start defending us from the overly aggressive feds anytime now.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow... one of them managed to make it all the way to E-3 after 4 years of service.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A local brewery recently had their "Boogaloo" beer hit the news.  "...said on their Facebook page they chose boogaloo because they understood it had become a word meaning to object to oppression and potential government overreach."

If definition A is "a type of dance", definition B is "objection to oppression", and definition C is "code to white nationalists", then it's always C.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"
The trio allegedly went heavily armed to a "re-open" rally in Las Vegas-one of the largely conservative protests attended by people who wanted to end COVID-19 business closures. There, they allegedly talked of targeting government infrastructure, like a ranger station at a nearby lake.
During later meetings, they allegedly planned to blow up a power station and throw smoke bombs at a different re-open protest. (They allegedly went to the protest but got cold feet when they saw cops watching them.) Finally, on May 30, they allegedly attended the Black Lives Matter protest with Molotov cocktails and a plot to spark chaos. The FBI arrested all three on the spot."

In before bbbbbbbut Antifa!
 
floydw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The boogaloo movement is not anti-government. They dream of a whites only utopia and are in full support of a violent authoritarian government that punishes POC and removes them from America. It's just another white supremacist terror group.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why can't they just say right wing groups are trying to cause unrest in the headline?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'll perteckt us all wif muh gunz" is somehow also consistent with "Oh noez, you kain't git rid of the po-leeses, who will perteck us???"
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They were promised a race war that they could win by virtue of their superior genetics; that Trump hasn't delivered it yet has been their biggest disappointment with the modern era.
/"Where the fark is your chin?!"
 
floydw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: A local brewery recently had their "Boogaloo" beer hit the news.  "...said on their Facebook page they chose boogaloo because they understood it had become a word meaning to object to oppression and potential government overreach."

If definition A is "a type of dance", definition B is "objection to oppression", and definition C is "code to white nationalists", then it's always C.


"Government Oppression" for boogaloo boys takes the form of the government protecting POC from their violence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Toxic masculinity.

And racism and bigotry and chauvinism and dick-waiving, of course.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: A local brewery recently had their "Boogaloo" beer hit the news.  "...said on their Facebook page they chose boogaloo because they understood it had become a word meaning to object to oppression and potential government overreach."

If definition A is "a type of dance", definition B is "objection to oppression", and definition C is "code to white nationalists", then it's always C.


The term also has a history as a perjorative directed toward black folks.  It was used in the midwest in the early 70s.  Might still be for all I know.  I suspect it is related to "A".
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
achieving the rank of E-3 during his 2007-2011 service

Quite the go getter
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

floydw: jtown: A local brewery recently had their "Boogaloo" beer hit the news.  "...said on their Facebook page they chose boogaloo because they understood it had become a word meaning to object to oppression and potential government overreach."

If definition A is "a type of dance", definition B is "objection to oppression", and definition C is "code to white nationalists", then it's always C.

"Government Oppression" for boogaloo boys takes the form of the government protecting POC from their violence.


Irony:  It's been the government committing violence against POC that got us here.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These are different than the one's that really like bad music and faygo pop...right?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: These are different than the one's that really like bad music and faygo pop...right?


You're thinking of Juggalos
 
