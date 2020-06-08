 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Pro-tip: when fleeing a supermarket with stuff you stole, don't forget your child   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, German police, Petty thief, Theft, Crime, Larceny, supermarket, son  
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more where that came from.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or DO.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigpeeler: There's more where that came from.


This. And, leaving the child behind will slow your pursuers down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid knows better than to narc.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: bigpeeler: There's more where that came from.

This. And, leaving the child behind will slow your pursuers down.


Better yet, you can throw the child at your pursuers as you flee.
 
Miniac78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a father, I will admit that there are times that that would feel like a fair trade.
 
black_knight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the kid can't keep up, forget'em man their toast.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Had a lady do that after we caught her trying to steal a cart load of formula.  When we tried to stop her, she ditched the cart and the baby.  The baby wasn't hers though, so there's that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Germans have a specific word for this type of common occurrence: "Lebensmittelstehlenundihrekinderverge​ssenwährendsieversuchenwegzukommen."
 
bekovich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well we've all done it, you're juggling your groceries, your purse, phone etc, who hasn't
left something behind in a supermarket once or twice?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw a sign that said, 'Watch for children.' I was like, 'That sounds like a fair trade '

/Demetri Martin
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called trading, look it up.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The melon-headed bandits story further down was better.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: The melon-headed bandits story further down was better.


Melon Headed Bandits, a Smashing Pumpkins funky jazz cover band?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.