(CNN)   Retired Navy captain apologizes after his anti-black rant to his wife went public thanks to him not realizing he was broadcasting on Facebook live   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Followup  
Farking Clown Shoes
31 minutes ago  
Okay, the Naval Academy Alumni Association has acted, now it's the Navy's time to step up:

Court-martial this MF. Knock him down to E-1.
 
Jake Havechek
25 minutes ago  
Keel haul him.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
18 minutes ago  
Black lady I know talking about people flying the Confederate flag in town: "At least they're public about their racisim".
 
Mugato
16 minutes ago  
"There are no words that can appropriately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are about the insensitive things we said that were captured on social media," he said. getting caught.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
14 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Okay, the Naval Academy Alumni Association has acted, now it's the Navy's time to step up:

Court-martial this MF. Knock him down to E-1.


Court-martialed after retirement?
 
SpectroBoy
7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Farking Clown Shoes: Okay, the Naval Academy Alumni Association has acted, now it's the Navy's time to step up:

Court-martial this MF. Knock him down to E-1.

Court-martialed after retirement?


Draft him first!
 
jtown
7 minutes ago  
His wife is heard in the recording talking about "F****** Asians from China who love to steal all of our intellectual property."

It's so sweet that those two nasty racists managed to find each other and make a life in this big ol' world.
 
kayanlau
6 minutes ago  
Ahhh!! I got caught being a flaming racist! I'm sorry I got caught! I'll try to be a better person in public and make sure no one is hearing me ranting with racial slurs next time.
 
grokca
4 minutes ago  
"It's OK now, I've learned to use mute."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
4 minutes ago  
"Asians from China"? They got many non-Asians in China? I guess +1 to her at least for not using "Orientals" or "Celestials" or something.
 
aggievet92
3 minutes ago  
They were caught in a live feed in the comfort of their own home having a hateful racist conversation. This is who they are. Period. It is what they truly believe. Now, can they change?  Maybe - but I doubt it??  But I'm confident they are much more upset at themselves for being stupid enough to openly broadcast their hate than at the actual content they spewed from their mouths.  So stupid and racist.  Reap what you sow morons.
 
HotWingConspiracy
2 minutes ago  
Why bother apologizing? Everyone knows this is who you are now.

We intend on using this experience as an opportunity to grow, listen, learn, and reflect.

You both look like you're pushing 60. You aren't changing now.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
less than a minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Farking Clown Shoes: Okay, the Naval Academy Alumni Association has acted, now it's the Navy's time to step up:

Court-martial this MF. Knock him down to E-1.

Court-martialed after retirement?


I don't have my blue book anymore, so I can't check. But, I don't think officers are ever allowed to actually "retire". They are put on inactive reserve until they die. Ready to be called for service at any time.
 
fuzzybacchus
less than a minute ago  
Sorry they got caught, not really sorry.  Even their apology falls flat.  I will wager their "community" is largely white, but even if not, a sincere apology would have started with minority Americans across the country who are often the victims of such racism, and maybe as a footnote an apology to their family.
 
