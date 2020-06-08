 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   New study indicates that shutdowns prevented over 60 million Coronavirus infections in April   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wait a few weeks. Tens of thousands of people marching shoulder to shoulder? Police brutality is real... and so am I.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to have some good news in all the bad.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is everyone pretending it's over?

"May have prevented 60 million infections so far" is closer to reality.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


Every disaster movie starts with a scientist being ignored.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly people find it difficult to measure or comprehend the problem we did not have.
Round two is gonna happen sooner rather than later.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

Every disaster movie starts with a scientist being ignored.


Hey you stole that from twitter!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: Sadly people find it difficult to measure or comprehend the problem we did not have.
Round two is gonna happen sooner rather than later.


Pretty much. I'd bet within 48 hours there are pundits and talking heads on Fox News converting this into 60 million predicted cases that never happened and arguing we hurt the economy for nothing.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this is as accurate as all the other COVID-19 data we have.

In other words next to worthless.

Months into this thing we're finally realizing it's not a respiratory infection. It's a blood infection.
Which explains why symptoms are moving past the lungs and people with high blood pressure and obesity are so affected.

But doctors who didn't two the line were silenced, even if what they saw on the ground didn't fit the narrative.

They keep adjusting the death rate down.

In a few months they'll finally admit that the droplet thing was wrong and it's airborne. Which would explain how asymptomatic people are passing it.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


We aren't the only country in the world.

We can see what happened in countries that cracked down early and hard, like South Korea and New Zealand, vs countries that waited too long and reopened too early, like Iran and Brazil.  We can also see what happened in countries that waited too long but then cracked down hard, like China, and countries that cracked down quickly but then changed their mind, like Bangladesh.

So we know that we let the virus spread too far too fast, and aren't doing enough testing to halt that, and have reopened too early, and that we can expect case counts & deaths to rise again.  And in fact we can already see that in the numbers... new cases by day is going back up.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


Calm your tits, Mary-ann.
The world hasn't been "wrecked" in any way, shape, or form.
Some people lost some money, and it happens all the time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


And you're willing to risk thousands of lives to test that.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

Calm your tits, Mary-ann.
The world hasn't been "wrecked" in any way, shape, or form.
Some people lost some money, and it happens all the time.


Not wrecked in any way...


...other than establishing rampant authoritarianism, then doubling down in the wake of the BLM protests, negating the last shreds of America's moral authority and handing the reins of the C21st to China.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now image how large that number would have been if we started using preventive measures in late January/early February or instead of Trump using it as a political tool to divide the nation he used the pandemic as a way to bring the nation together fighting a common enemy
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


Why don't you believe TFA? Or do you think the prevention of 60 million infections is "nothing"?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

Calm your tits, Mary-ann.
The world hasn't been "wrecked" in any way, shape, or form.
Some people lost some money, and it happens all the time.

Not wrecked in any way...


...other than establishing rampant authoritarianism, then doubling down in the wake of the BLM protests, negating the last shreds of America's moral authority and handing the reins of the C21st to China.


That sounds suspiciously like the Gay Agenda.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New study indicates that shutdowns prevented delayed over 60 million Coronavirus infections in April

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but I couldn't get a hair cut. How is that a fair trade off?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Now image how large that number would have been if we started using preventive measures in late January/early February or instead of Trump using it as a political tool to divide the nation he used the pandemic as a way to bring the nation together fighting a common enemy


So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember folks - it's hysterical to be concerned about 100,000 deaths or 60,000,000 potential infections - but calm and rational to rant and rave about the "economy" being "destroyed" because Cletus has to wear a mask.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Yeah, but I couldn't get a hair cut. How is that a fair trade off?


Steal a Flow-Bee from a Target. Protestors out front should have told you.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?


Wait. What's unreasonable about imagining applying the anti-pandemic measures that had been planned for the circumstance?
 
way south
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: So we know that we let the virus spread too far too fast, and aren't doing enough testing to halt that, and have reopened too early, and that we can expect case counts & deaths to rise again.  And in fact we can already see that in the numbers... new cases by day is going back up.


The lockdown wasn't going to last forever. It was buying time to prepare the system for the first wave.
The numbers we are seeing now come from the prior two weeks of partial reopening with social distancing. The numbers we saw during the actual lockdown were thankfully underwhelming compared to the predictions. That's why we felt comfortable resuming some business.  We can only expect a few more cases here in the normal course of events.

This is no longer a normal course. Mass gatherings have been encouraged (at least so long as you are gathering for the right reason and not a wrong reason). If reopening a hair salon was cause for concern, where are we now?

We would be on the precipice of an absolute catastrophe. A massive spike of a few million cases.
If it underwhelms again and you only get a few thousand, we would have to ask whether the lockdown actually did anything in the first place.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Some people lost some money


Thank you for your contribution, Ms. Omar.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: jso2897: Some people lost some money

Thank you for your contribution, Ms. Omar.


Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: ..other than establishing rampant authoritarianism, then doubling down in the wake of the BLM protests, negating the last shreds of America's moral authority and handing the reins of the C21st to China.


Please. You're coming off as a much bigger asshole than that. Keep pulling stuff out of... of... your left field. Yeah that's it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

Wait. What's unreasonable about imagining applying the anti-pandemic measures that had been planned for the circumstance?


In late February, Italy had 40 cases. South Korea had like 150. Only China had any numbers. You wanted a full shut down, when the world was still at sub-MERS numbers. That never would have happened.

If we had perfect retrospect, we would have just shot patient zero.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

way south: coronavirus: Just wait a few weeks. Tens of thousands of people marching shoulder to shoulder? Police brutality is real... and so am I.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.


Begs the question. What would have happened without shut-downs?

60,000,000 casds is a big hint. It would probably have meant more than a million, perhaps more than two million deaths, especially everybody over the age of 65, say. You know, like the Senate and most of the wealthy and super-rich.

Worth it? Well, maybe if Trump, Pence, McConnell, the Kochs, the Hunts, the Coors, the Waltons and ... oh, I think you were thinking in terms of it being worth the death of millions of nobodies that Trump doesn't know personally.

Like Y2K, the success of the actions taken apparently doesn't figure into the cost-benefit estimates for the whiners, which is really odd because what are the benefits if not the success of preventing Y2K from being a global nightmare and the end of America and of Civilization?

I prefer to be among the winners, not the whiners and whingers, so among those who hail the success of the shut-down in stopping the pandemic from being as bad as scientists have predicted it would be since about, oh, 1919. Worse than the Spanish Flu pandemic that raged for three years and killed more people than the Great War and its economic consequences (Spanish Flu excepted, of course).
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

Wait. What's unreasonable about imagining applying the anti-pandemic measures that had been planned for the circumstance?

In late February, Italy had 40 cases. South Korea had like 150. Only China had any numbers. You wanted a full shut down, when the world was still at sub-MERS numbers. That never would have happened.

If we had perfect retrospect, we would have just shot patient zero.


Dude, hindsight is 20/20.  We totally should have seen this coming from months afterward!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As far as the economy, Trump's hot air and credit card "economy" was bound to be exposed at some point soon anyway.
Especially now that they got caught and have to report honest unemployment figures now.
The Magavirus is just the excuse for the correction. Payrolls are way down, consumer spending will follow, etc. etc. And unless you got money to lose, I wouldn't be playing the stonks right now.
The economy has experienced little real growth since Obama left office, and the numbers were bound to start reflecting that sooner or later.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: As far as the economy, Trump's hot air and credit card "economy" was bound to be exposed at some point soon anyway.
Especially now that they got caught and have to report honest unemployment figures now.
The Magavirus is just the excuse for the correction. Payrolls are way down, consumer spending will follow, etc. etc. And unless you got money to lose, I wouldn't be playing the stonks right now.
The economy has experienced little real growth since Obama left office, and the numbers were bound to start reflecting that sooner or later.


Sounds like we need another upper class tax cut.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember, every living creature, every human is descended from the winners who survived to reproduce. We are all winners in the genetic, evolutionary lottery. Because all the losers died aeons ago. Violet, as I was wont to say, dance on the graves of the dinosaurs and mammoths and saber tooth tigers (Smilodons) and will perhaps live to sway in the breezes long after Man.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better a live dog than a dead lion, and a living street begger than a dead Billionaire.

Besides, Trump may yet die of the dread Rona, and if not him, than somebody as bad or worse. I am thinking McConnell. The cry of the turtle may no longer be heard in the land. Good.
 
soporific [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

The question is what if that second wave doesn't happen.
The studies could have been horribly wrong and science would have made us wreck the world for nothing.

And you're willing to risk thousands of lives to test that.


Shrek (2001) - Some of you May Die, But it's a Sacrifice I am Willing to Make
Youtube hiKuxfcSrEU
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: The economy has experienced little real growth since Obama left office,


WTF?  When Obama left office, the DJ was 19k.  Today, even after all this pandemic mess, it's 27k.  Grow up.
 
dwrash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not prevented... delayed.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?

So long as you're arguing unreasonable positions from retrospect, why not lock down in late December?



What do you mean "unreasonable position from retrospect"  Jan 31st the Trump Administration decelerated it a Public Health Crisis yet little was done to inform the public that this was coming other then declaring it a Democrat Hoax.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: FarkinNortherner: ..other than establishing rampant authoritarianism, then doubling down in the wake of the BLM protests, negating the last shreds of America's moral authority and handing the reins of the C21st to China.

Please. You're coming off as a much bigger asshole than that. Keep pulling stuff out of... of... your left field. Yeah that's it.


So you have no counter. Got it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: jso2897: The economy has experienced little real growth since Obama left office,

WTF?  When Obama left office, the DJ was 19k.  Today, even after all this pandemic mess, it's 27k.  Grow up.


So, as someone who has been investing for 30 years, don't make this mistake.  It's a simple mistake to make because it's a metric, but it's still a mistake.

The DJ is at 27k because there is nowhere else to get a return with the Fed rate at 0.07% and German bonds paying negative interest.  The P/E ratio of the DJ is well above the historical average.  I'm still fully invested because I'm getting dividends and I'm not retiring for 20 years, but I don't make the mistake of believing that the DJ on a day-to-day basis means much of anything.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just wait two weeks...and then two weeks... it's coming I swear in two weeks.

Georgia's social mobility:

April 8th: -49%
May 6th: -27%
Current: -24%

Georgia's daily deaths:

April 8th + 2 weeks: 36
May 6th + 2 week: 28
Current: 29


Florida's social mobility:

April 8th: -57%
May 6th: -40%
Current: -34%

Florida's daily deaths:

April 8th + 2 weeks: 44
May 6th + 2 week: 36
Current: 28


But just wait 2 weeks!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if we had done it a month earlier, that number might be tripled.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: jso2897: The economy has experienced little real growth since Obama left office,

WTF?  When Obama left office, the DJ was 19k.  Today, even after all this pandemic mess, it's 27k.  Grow up.


yea ok gramps like the stock market matter's

literally only thing valuable these days are bitcoins and the air jordan dlc in fortnight

u dont own either because your a boomer thats why your so mad rigt now loll
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Just wait two weeks...and then two weeks... it's coming I swear in two weeks.

Georgia's social mobility:

April 8th: -49%
May 6th: -27%
Current: -24%

Georgia's daily deaths:

April 8th + 2 weeks: 36
May 6th + 2 week: 28
Current: 29


Florida's social mobility:

April 8th: -57%
May 6th: -40%
Current: -34%

Florida's daily deaths:

April 8th + 2 weeks: 44
May 6th + 2 week: 36
Current: 28


But just wait 2 weeks!


So, I'm quarantined in Georgia because the place I bought Thai from last week is closed because the chef has The Vid.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone on Fark posted this a couple months ago:

The Republican/Conservative response:
If it works, that proves it was a failure and totally useless because the hospital system didn't collapse.
If it fails, that proves it was a failure and totally useless because the hospital system did collapse.

If the death toll is under 200K, social distancing was a failure and "those people" collapsed the economy for no reason.
If the death toll is between 200K and 1M, social distancing was a failure and "those people" collapsed the economy for no reason.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Yeah, but I couldn't get a hair cut. How is that a fair trade off?


I didn't have this problem. A pair of clippers and I was good to go for cutting my own hair.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Why is everyone pretending it's over?

"May have prevented 60 million infections so far" is closer to reality.


Everyone is bored and distracted now so we are pretty much just not doing coronavirus any more.

I drive by all the full restaurants and shiat on my way to my one grocery trip a week and frankly I feel like giving up on it too.

The plan was for this to be a group effort and for us to all keep each other safe but I can't keep me safe by myself. I don't have the resources to somehow be the only uninfected person in town. If everybody's going to get it now I'm part of everybody, so I guess I'm getting it. Might as well hit the buffet.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Koodz: Mister Buttons: Why is everyone pretending it's over?

"May have prevented 60 million infections so far" is closer to reality.

Everyone is bored and distracted now so we are pretty much just not doing coronavirus any more.

I drive by all the full restaurants and shiat on my way to my one grocery trip a week and frankly I feel like giving up on it too.

The plan was for this to be a group effort and for us to all keep each other safe but I can't keep me safe by myself. I don't have the resources to somehow be the only uninfected person in town. If everybody's going to get it now I'm part of everybody, so I guess I'm getting it. Might as well hit the buffet.


I think there are several reasons why "it's over."

1.  The leadership of this nation and of many states say that "it's over."
2.  People are just bored.  The chattering in their minds that needs to be silenced with entertainment is greater than their fear of getting sick.
3.  There is an idea among all humans that if you ignore a risk, the risk goes away.  This is why people don't open bills when they come in the mail, don't save for retirement, don't get life insurance, and don't estate plan.  It's easier to just pretend the problem isn't there.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, I'm quarantined in Georgia because the place I bought Thai from last week is closed because the chef has The Vid.


Well your personal experience totally out weighs actual data. I'm sure you're typing this from your death bed.
 
