No wonder the Royal Navy is just a shell of its former greatness, 'smashed' sailors need to be airlifted to safety after tide ruins their beach BBQ plans
13
    More: Facepalm, Plymouth, Daily Star Online, Royal Navy, Cornwall, Royal Navy sailors, Emergency services, Plymouth Live, Whitsand Bay  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2020 at 9:50 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GEORGE FORMBY: It Serves Me Right (I Shouldn't have Joined)
Youtube _28mmoBNEgY
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've gone from Dunkirk to this. This is what you get when you go full Nanny State
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We shall party on the beaches..."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been all downhill since the end of rum, sodomy, and the lash.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something the chairforce would do.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: They've gone from Dunkirk to this. This is what you get when you go full Nanny State


Once Great Britain.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They actually filmed it:

Armstrong and Miller - RAF Pilots - D Day
Youtube zt--2ASTg7k


/Some NSFW language
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now recued, their minds are at ease.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, come on, cut them some slack, it's not like the Navy would understand something like tides...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Royal Nay vee!
 
fark account name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, come on, cut them some slack, it's not like the Navy would understand something like tides...


Maybe someone could invent some sort of list in a tabular format that mariners could used to figure out what is happening with the tides.

Until then:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Priapetic: It's been all downhill since the end of rum, sodomy, and the lash.


Still no cannibalism, though.

/and by none I mean there is a certain amount
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: They've gone from Dunkirk to this. This is what you get when you go full Nanny State


What do you mean "from Dunkirk to this"? Haven't we just proved that we're still good at getting servicemen in distress off beaches?
 
