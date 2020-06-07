 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Some COVID-19 victims are taking weeks to wake up after being taken off ventilators. You'd still want to be unconscious too if you saw what a dumpster fire our current situation is   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Traumatic brain injury, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, incidence of these cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome, Intensive care medicine, cognitive impairment, case of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, cause of cognitive injury  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's just a flu" my f*cking ass.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that'll all but guarantee a medical bankruptcy.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S juSt ThE fLu!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Well, that'll all but guarantee a medical bankruptcy.


American-like typing detected.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, I know two weeks ago I was running around here in my tacticool gear shouting about states rights and freedom and bootstraps, but then you all went and took a stand on civil rights so could you please stop politicizing this?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ventilators are addicting.
 
