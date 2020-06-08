 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Who's having a COVID second wave already? Iran. The reason? People don't wear masks or do social distancing and opened because ''of the economy''... that reminds you of anywhere? No? Me neither   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just wait. You'll see the next wave first in Europe, China, and the Confederate Redshirt States. It's coming.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only vaccine we need is the Red, White and Blue!!!
 
Mouser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Just wait. You'll see the next wave first in Europe, China, and the Confederate Redshirt States. It's coming.


The southern and western US is still riding its first wave.  When numbers start picking up in New York again, then you can call it a second wave.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
200,000 by Labor Day.  300,000 by Thanksgiving.

Don't get mad.  I'm just getting you prepared.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Just wait. You'll see the next wave first in Europe, China, and the Confederate Redshirt States. It's coming.


It's already here. 5 days in row Florida added 1000 new cases.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Just wait. You'll see the next wave first in Europe, China, and the Confederate Redshirt States. It's coming.


What the fark do you know abou....oh
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
sed 's/the economy/the protests/g'
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anybody smell burning toast?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kitakyushu City in Japan is already claiming it's in the middle of its second wave. Since last week, in fact.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't have a second wave if your first wave doesn't end *puts finger to head*.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The only vaccine we need is the Red, White and Blue!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Anybody smell burning toast?


I lost my sense of smell from coronavirus.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The protests are going to drive numbers up like crazy, unfortunately. Mass gatherings in multiple cities over the course of a week+ and you're going to have a bad time.

At least they were in open air and a lot of people were wearing masks, but that's only going to help so much. Thankfully testing is available now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, who could have seen that coming?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: Can't have a second wave if your first wave doesn't end *puts finger to head*.


That's kind of the point of "flatten the curve".
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we're going to recommend against protesting and gathering in large numbers now, right?

Oh wait, we're not.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We are already seeing a bump from Memorial day.  Up quite a bit, percentage-wise, in the last couple of days.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The protests are going to drive numbers up like crazy, unfortunately. Mass gatherings in multiple cities over the course of a week+ and you're going to have a bad time.

At least they were in open air and a lot of people were wearing masks, but that's only going to help so much. Thankfully testing is available now.


Well, sort of. Until every person can simple walk up to a testing center and get tested *without* prequalification, we don't have widely available testing. So far, the only place I know that this is true is LA. Everywhere else, you have to be symptomatic or knowingly exposed.

Also, the state of our contract tracing is abysmal, which is significant in a disease with a long asymptomatic period like COVID-19.

I know that some state governors told protestors to isolate for 14 days, but that'll be followed just as much as the  time the asked the open-everything protestors to isolate for 14 days. Basically, not at all.

My advice to you if you're in a high risk group is to isolate and ask anybody who wants to see you if they or anyone they spend time with has been protesting, and if they say yes, tell them to stay away.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like California.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: We are already seeing a bump from Memorial day.  Up quite a bit, percentage-wise, in the last couple of days.


Florida is now seeing more daily cases than they did in early April when they decided to finally do something about it. Of course, the response to this is to open everything up even more starting today.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coronavirus: Just wait. You'll see the next wave first in Europe, China, and the Confederate Redshirt States. It's coming.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
