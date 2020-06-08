 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Brazil's government is just going to pretend that this whole coronavirus thing never happened   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was going to say, that's alright, Brazil is the homeland of the most read education theorist in the world, Paulo Freire. Pedagogy of the Oppressed was practically designed to make this kind of erasure impossible and obsolete. But then I went to Amazon and it told me they only have one copy left in stock. Of the most popular book about education in the world. This version, Amazon says it only has ten. Those numbers obviously are not true. But the fascism is built into the farking algorithms and we surrendered our literacy to them. So maybe we are completely farked. 2020 is a shiat year.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He says they're all just resting.  Look at the plumage..
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I was going to say, that's alright, Brazil is the homeland of the most read education theorist in the world, Paulo Freire. Pedagogy of the Oppressed was practically designed to make this kind of erasure impossible and obsolete. But then I went to Amazon and it told me they only have one copy left in stock. Of the most popular book about education in the world. This version, Amazon says it only has ten. Those numbers obviously are not true. But the fascism is built into the farking algorithms and we surrendered our literacy to them. So maybe we are completely farked. 2020 is a shiat year.


US Amazon still has a bunch in stock.

/4th Edition
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I was going to say, that's alright, Brazil is the homeland of the most read education theorist in the world, Paulo Freire. Pedagogy of the Oppressed was practically designed to make this kind of erasure impossible and obsolete. But then I went to Amazon and it told me they only have one copy left in stock. Of the most popular book about education in the world. This version, Amazon says it only has ten. Those numbers obviously are not true. But the fascism is built into the farking algorithms and we surrendered our literacy to them. So maybe we are completely farked. 2020 is a shiat year.


I have noticed lately that Amazon has really jacked up the price of the more thought provoking writing on the American system.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Number of COVID19 cases to date: Brazilians
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you liked Argentina in the 70's, you'll probably like Brazil. The Lost Ones shouldn't be a primer. I wonder how many kids the US still has in cages. So many things to wonder about these days.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's another one that would get the lightning treatment if I had godly powers for a day.
 
