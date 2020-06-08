 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Another day, another white cop charged with kneeling on a black man's neck, this time while simultaneously using a taser on him. You'd think they'd learn by now   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Timberlakes have been stripping blacks of their dignity since at least 2004.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The dude never made one threatening move towards anyone and yet the first physical action the cop takes is to tazer the dude.  Then it proceeds to get worse.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sucks that the cop getting charged is an aberration.  Shouldn't feel like progress
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K5CCUdu7​xFI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sad thing is, I'm sure there actually ARE cops out there who feel like this. "I'd get away with all kinds of beatdowns and rights violations if it weren't for those farking cameras. Those ni-BONGs deserve it."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we please stop linking to Daily Mail? Not only is it a right-wing propaganda rag, it's a epilepsy inducing nightmare to negotiate their shiatty site.

Here's the raw video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNLUL​u​pRgAk
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seemed like things were more or less under control before farkface arrived.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?


no: that's why they enjoy doing it so much.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Can we please stop linking to Daily Mail? Not only is it a right-wing propaganda rag, it's a epilepsy inducing nightmare to negotiate their shiatty site.

Here's the raw video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNLULu​pRgAk


First responding officer did what he was supposed to do. Things were good until Wannabe Thor decided to escalate things. Seems like it was a mental issue, and street cops are not trained health providers to deal with these situations.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?


Only if you consider having damn near every muscle in your body locked up and unable to do anything as relaxing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude wasn't well, and the officers that got there were talking him through, trying to get him to the ambulance, and then Officer Obie gets a hair across his ass that he has to get across town for his 3pm rub-n-tug, and decides to taser a guy who was obviously having some issues either with mental illness or being high as f*ck, or possibly both, but who was equally obviously nowhere near violent.

I get it. You're annoyed that a situation with someone is taking a lot of time, and they're just not cooperating in an efficient manner, because they are high and having issues. Happened in clubs all the time, and talking with someone to guide them to their friends, to an ambulance, just to a cab that they called even, or just to sit down and calm down was often a lengthy affair. But you did it because they were the job. To keep them safe, to keep other patrons safe. If it took a while...well, people can be a pain in the ass. Sometimes people just order a beer and watch the band, sometimes they take up a huge amount of time ordering and then dithering, and trying to run a scam, or sometimes they're just genuinely airheadedly dickish. But that's the job. Dealing with the public in pretty much any fashion can get annoying.

Being annoyed isn't a damn threat. If it was, teachers would be whipping out tasers like they were worksheets.

Yeah, I hope this motherf*cker sees jail time. That was entirely uncalled for.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Dude wasn't well, and the officers that got there were talking him through, trying to get him to the ambulance, and then Officer Obie gets a hair across his ass that he has to get across town for his 3pm rub-n-tug, and decides to taser a guy who was obviously having some issues either with mental illness or being high as f*ck, or possibly both, but who was equally obviously nowhere near violent.

I get it. You're annoyed that a situation with someone is taking a lot of time, and they're just not cooperating in an efficient manner, because they are high and having issues. Happened in clubs all the time, and talking with someone to guide them to their friends, to an ambulance, just to a cab that they called even, or just to sit down and calm down was often a lengthy affair. But you did it because they were the job. To keep them safe, to keep other patrons safe. If it took a while...well, people can be a pain in the ass. Sometimes people just order a beer and watch the band, sometimes they take up a huge amount of time ordering and then dithering, and trying to run a scam, or sometimes they're just genuinely airheadedly dickish. But that's the job. Dealing with the public in pretty much any fashion can get annoying.

Being annoyed isn't a damn threat. If it was, teachers would be whipping out tasers like they were worksheets.

Yeah, I hope this motherf*cker sees jail time. That was entirely uncalled for.


THIS^^^

I mean the officer is being paid by the hour, just take the time and do your job.

Cuffing him like this almost guarantees that he's going to be fearful in the future and a jail clearly isn't the right place for him.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: Seems like it was a mental issue


Seems like it was two mental issues. One of them had a Taser.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my biggest issues with police has been their need to overreact physically to situations that don't call for it. To go back to George Floyd for a moment, he was face down on the ground and cuffed behind his back. He was no threat, no danger. He hadn't been one to start with. Was kneeling on him ANYWHERE necessary to keep him subdued? No. It wasn't. Yet Officer Racist McBigot crushed his windpipe with his knee anyway.

I see it on COPS/LivePD all the time - cop pulls someone over, they get mouthy, cop yanks them out of the car, slams them on the hood or the ground/pulls out the Taser. Look, no one likes getting stopped by cops, whether they've got 5 pounds of weed in the trunk or they were doing 10 over the speed limit. They're going to mouth off. They might call your mama names, you names, your great-grandma names. Let them mouth off. Calling you a "farking son of a biatch bastard coont" does not require lethal force. Even refusing to get out of the car doesn't require lethal force. This Cartman mentality of "respect mah authoritah" is what leads to George Floyds and Eric Garners all over the country.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not going to learn until they face real, substantial punishment for their actions.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund and dismantle these farking police.  Start from scratch.  That's my new default position.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?


I love how cops scream RELAX at a person like that's going to ease their anxiety.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat like this is why I'm really starting to buy into what the "defund the police" folks are saying. That situation could have been MUCH better handled by trained mental health professionals than cops. As someone up above said, the initial responding officer was doing an OK job. But once Officer DontHaveTimeForThis showed up and got all P. Barnes on the dude...Yeah. Defund these farkers and replace them with something better.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Fairfax County.  I used to live there.

Want to see a monument to government waste?  Check out the county office building:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fairfax​_​County_Government_Center

At one point in the 90s, they had their own air force.  Something like 14 helicopters.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
similar yo dead things don't grow base men cannot understand judgment :(
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?


It's like a TENS unit, basically. Helps with sore and cramped muscles. The baton is similar a massage stick. And getting shot? Just like acupuncture.
Cops are pretty much like physical therapists.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the cop was tired of functioning as a social worker and would be very happy to see the department's funding for social work sent to an appropriate agency.

Then he could tase social workers, too.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll never learn unless we make them learn.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell didn't the first cop get officer asshat off the guy and arrest him then and there?

Unprovoked assault in broad daylight
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC that website is annoying.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were able to learn new things easily they wouldn't be cops. It's long past time to take 'hope they learn to do better' out of the equation.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd learn by now.

If they were capable of learning, they would have scored too high on the Wonderlic exam to get in.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. At least get the guy onto the grass before you tase him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another isolated incident that occurs at most, several times a day across America.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Why the hell didn't the first cop get officer asshat off the guy and arrest him then and there?

Unprovoked assault in broad daylight


Because "good cop" is a myth.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?


That's Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?

Only if you consider having damn near every muscle in your body locked up and unable to do anything as relaxing.


And then they get to charge you with resisting arrest when you are involuntarily spasming.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Defund and dismantle these farking police.  Start from scratch.  That's my new default position.


Me, too.

Worked for Camden, NJ

We really need to bust up the police unions. They block every attempt at progress, as John Oliver pointed out.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: FunkJunkie: Why the hell didn't the first cop get officer asshat off the guy and arrest him then and there?

Unprovoked assault in broad daylight

Because "good cop" is a myth.


Indeed, it was meant to be rhetorical but I figure you knew that

I'm starting to seriously think these assholes see the writing on the wall and are getting their jollies while they still can
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a taser as a torture device
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Under Armor, of course.  Why did Under Armor become the official brand of rednecks?  Is it because it's always in the bargain bin?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, so you dismantled the local police. What do replace them with? You still need people to provide blocking after an accident. Or investigate a robbery. Are we set to privatize that coverage? After Kuffs, even San Francisco eliminated the private patrols.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think for some of these cops, shiat like this is just standard procedure. It's so normal to them to beat down suspects that they don't care if they're being filmed. With George Floyd, it's coming out now that the precinct where the cops were from (and the one that got torched by protesters) was well known for excessive and unnecessary forced. https://www.startribune.com/t​hird-prec​inct-served-as-playground-for-renegade​-cops/571076562/
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: They'll never learn unless we make them learn.


They'll never learn.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, so you dismantled the local police. What do replace them with? You still need people to provide blocking after an accident. Or investigate a robbery. Are we set to privatize that coverage? After Kuffs, even San Francisco eliminated the private patrols.


Seems to me instead of cops you could have roving bands of vigilantes enforcing what they understand the law to be and you'd still have cops

Yes, there are some radical voices advocating for a compete abolition of police departments but what the overwhelming majority are arguing for is a reassessment of the policies that allowed assaults like this one to be commuted without consequence until thousands took to the streets for weeks.

There was no service in the public interest conducted here, that man was tased without provocation because until the protests started he could have and I'd wager has gotten away with it
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

adj_m: If they were able to learn new things easily they wouldn't be cops. It's long past time to take 'hope they learn to do better' out of the equation.


It's even worse on mobile. Scrolling down to read the article? It often decides you swiped left for the next sharticle, then spends the next minute realigning the template to fit the wall of pics around every 2nd sentence.

Eyebortion of a site.
 
acomenzo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude wasn't well, and the officers that got there were talking him through, trying to get him to the ambulance, and then Officer Obie gets a hair across his ass that he has to get across town for his 3pm rub-n-tug, and decides to taser a guy who was obviously having some issues either with mental illness or being high as f*ck, or possibly both, but who was equally obviously nowhere near violent.

I get it. You're annoyed that a situation with someone is taking a lot of time, and they're just not cooperating in an efficient manner, because they are high and having issues. Happened in clubs all the time, and talking with someone to guide them to their friends, to an ambulance, just to a cab that they called even, or just to sit down and calm down was often a lengthy affair. But you did it because they were the job. To keep them safe, to keep other patrons safe. If it took a while...well, people can be a pain in the ass. Sometimes people just order a beer and watch the band, sometimes they take up a huge amount of time ordering and then dithering, and trying to run a scam, or sometimes they're just genuinely airheadedly dickish. But that's the job. Dealing with the public in pretty much any fashion can get annoying.

Being annoyed isn't a damn threat. If it was, teachers would be whipping out tasers like they were worksheets.

Yeah, I hope this motherf*cker sees jail time. That was entirely uncalled for.


Dalton? 's that you, man?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now that department heads can't weather these storms and are having their "bad apples" arrested, there's a good opportunity to crush police unions via lawyer fees.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dealing with confused, episodic (and likely unwell) people is demanding, whether it's chronic or an acute crisis.

It takes a special person, with special training, and plenty of patience to handle that.  Therapists, social workers, etc.

Cops are none of those.  Neither are EMT's, for the case, but EMT's aren't going to shoot somebody because they're impatient.

This is disgusting.  Every single farking thing we've seen this week (this century) has proven, to me, that we need to start over from scratch with policing.  Like, make it tiny.  And push money towards social services, medical infrastructure, mental health resources, jobs, housing, childcare, the works.

Give people a touch of care and a place in their community.

You know...defund these farking pigs.

JFC.
 
kyex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Okay, so you dismantled the local police. What do replace them with? You still need people to provide blocking after an accident. Or investigate a robbery. Are we set to privatize that coverage? After Kuffs, even San Francisco eliminated the private patrols.


We could have a separate division of detectives that investigates major crimes that are not street cops. Also why do you need a gun and badge to put out street cones and take statements on an accident? Pretty sure that could be done by a trained city employee.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Giant Clown Shoe: Can we please stop linking to Daily Mail? Not only is it a right-wing propaganda rag, it's a epilepsy inducing nightmare to negotiate their shiatty site.

Here's the raw video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNLULu​pRgAk

First responding officer did what he was supposed to do. Things were good until Wannabe Thor decided to escalate things. Seems like it was a mental issue, and street cops are not trained health providers to deal with these situations.


More social workers, fewer cops.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the idiots are managing to weed themselves out.

While the process is brutal, every time one of THESE idiots gets fired, or charged I celebrate it.

If they're gonna cut budgets, cut out the dummies who think it's OK to do shiat like this.

Keep those smart phones rolling, upload it to the cloud, and make them pay.

Please keep in mind someone will still have to be there after everything is over to answer car crash calls, and break up bar fights.  So let's keep encouraging the police that side with the protesters so there's still someone left to do those things.

It's hard enough to get decent people to sign up as it is.  This just makes it worse.  ACAB all you want, just remember, if you paint all cops as bastards, only the bastards will stay to be cops.  Only the bastards will join up.  You're not getting rid of police entirely in any world of reality.

I did my time, and my time came, passed, and passed again.  I'm done soon.  I discourage people from getting into it.  It just plain sucks.  I hate it, but I'm on a desk job now (due to my health), I'm not working in any of this (I'm not allowed, heart condition) I can't protest due to my underlying immune compromising condition and low INR (clotting factor) number.  I can't risk getting hit by, ironically, the cops.

No one of "quality" wants to go into law enforcement.  There are still some old farkers here who try and steer the younger ones in the right direction.  But it's hard to make thinkers out of cavemen.  I never took promotion as it meant being a whore to management.  Besides, they never liked my ideas anyway (joke is on them now, I suppose).

I'm hoping to teach a few classes at the Community College level when I retire, as well as getting my MS in an attempt to make changes there.  I think this is my best bet.  Maybe I can get younger education minded people to see a different aspect to this type of work.  Those people eventually make it to management positions in the departments they work.

But I can't plant seeds that don't want to be planted.  So if the only people that want to go into law enforcement are a bunch of street bruisers who barely graduated HS, I suppose my efforts are doomed to failure.

Kinda like making well thought out posts on Fark.  HA!
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/12699828​0​1148993542
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: fusillade762: Timberlake then presses his knee into the man's back, repeatedly telling the man to relax

Is tasing supposed to be relaxing?

It's like a TENS unit, basically. Helps with sore and cramped muscles. The baton is similar a massage stick. And getting shot? Just like acupuncture.
Cops are pretty much like physical therapists.


And when they kneel on your back like that it's like a free session with a chiropractor. Soooo relaxing.
 
