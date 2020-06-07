 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Ever seen anything sillier than a Kiwi doing a happy dance? Zero active Covid 19 cases in New Zealand as of today   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
14
    More: Hero, New Zealand, Princess Cruises, Ruby Princess, Rest Home cluster, Pacific, good news, Nursing home, active Covid-19 case  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2020 at 3:28 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dancing kiwi
Youtube EHnu9mBuj6c
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kea Eats Antenna Off Of Car
Youtube M4_Amv_YsCI

Mind you, Keas can be pretty nasty...
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.


*Looks at US*

Not sure I'd call that civilization, to be honest.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.


It also helps to have intelligent and competent leadership and citizens.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.

It also helps to have intelligent and competent leadership and citizens.


That too.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.


It helps, but it didn't do it all, not in any way. We had community penetration of Covid, and we have for example, a city of 2 million people here, with very large and highly social population groups and large student (many Chinese) and visiting populations from badly hit countries. It could have been very very bad indeed, and it is clear what steps were taken which achieved this result.

Don't let your own governments off the hook by pretending they could not have done so much better than they have.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gaspode: revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.

It helps, but it didn't do it all, not in any way. We had community penetration of Covid, and we have for example, a city of 2 million people here, with very large and highly social population groups and large student (many Chinese) and visiting populations from badly hit countries. It could have been very very bad indeed, and it is clear what steps were taken which achieved this result.

Don't let your own governments off the hook by pretending they could not have done so much better than they have.


Sorry, I didn't mean to sound so snarky. You kiwis did a fine job.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now I'm just glued to the livestream on whether we go to level 1.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: gaspode: revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.

It helps, but it didn't do it all, not in any way. We had community penetration of Covid, and we have for example, a city of 2 million people here, with very large and highly social population groups and large student (many Chinese) and visiting populations from badly hit countries. It could have been very very bad indeed, and it is clear what steps were taken which achieved this result.

Don't let your own governments off the hook by pretending they could not have done so much better than they have.

Sorry, I didn't mean to sound so snarky. You kiwis did a fine job.


No worries and no offense taken
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And now we are moving to Level One - which means our Covid-19 measures are through border control only. I am profoundly grateful to live in this country.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: revrendjim: It helps to be islands 1000 miles from civilization.

It also helps to have intelligent and competent leadership and citizens.


With the exception of Japan, every country and region that has successfully managed the pandemic isn't ruled by reactionary lunatics.

With very few exceptions, every country and region that has had a pandemic catastrophe has been ruled by either incompetents or reactionary lunatics.

This isn't a coincidence. Leadership matters. Conservatism kills.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good job, NZ. I saw a few Kiwis freaking out that quarantine restrictions were being rolled back too soon, but your government is either competent or super lucky. As a red state resident seeing cases spike after they reopened the restaurants and the salons, NZ looks pretty competent to me.

/making plans to emigrate to Canada because we need to move now
//but we wanted to move to NZ, honestly
///it's just, you know, the thousands of miles of ocean...
 
crackizzle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1.47% mortality. Utterly terrifying. Over 2% on Diamond Princess. I wish I lived on an island.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.