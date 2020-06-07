 Skip to content
(CNN)   "We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."― Elie Wiesel. Civil unrest, Day 13   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the Woke stream - Los Angeles has a whole heck of a lot of people
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." " - Martin Luther King Jr.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes a man turn neutral?
Youtube JY6RyRkl9uo
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening folks

Wonder what tonight will bring.
Hope everyone is well :)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're either with us, or against us"
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plastic body armor, empty mag carriers, and an AR-15 chambered in .22lr.

3/10. Wakanda larp tier gear.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: "I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." " - Martin Luther King Jr.


No justice, no peace
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Evening folks

Wonder what tonight will bring.
Hope everyone is well :)


Evening!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have this out of our systems yet?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?


Username does not check out.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?


You look tired
We're not tired

Every day
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elie was singly focused on Nazi's.

His being quoted here doesn't help discourse or change anything in the current situation.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).


Something is very, very wrong with the Portland, Seattle, and NYC police departments. Lots of other ones too but those have particularly stood out during the protests.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?


what has changed to make the protests not neccessary?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?

what has changed to make the protests not neccessary?


We stopped racism
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?


Are police no longer violent?
Is racism, especially systematic racism over in America?
Can everyone in our nation access and afford healthcare now, especially those communities disproportionately ravaged by Covid-19?
Is Education more adequately funded in an equal manner?
Are immigrant families no longer being ripped apart?
Fixing these things will be a start towards "Getting It out of your system"

FFS
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?


Yeah, who knew hundreds of years of brutal oppression would make people so angry?
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: gregz18: What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).

Something is very, very wrong with the Portland, Seattle, and NYC police departments. Lots of other ones too but those have particularly stood out during the protests.


Yeah - NY will be the most interesting one, after what we all watched the last 12 days.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: "I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." " - Martin Luther King Jr.


And most white 'moderates' have finally gone 'Yep, you know what, we are right with you. Riot, its overdue'
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.


How soon we forget...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality."

- Desmond Tutu, bishop and anti-apartheid activist
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.


I've been pepper sprayed before (we had to get sprayed in the Coast Guard). It farking sucks.

Speaking of which, this reminds me of bad personal defense advice I've heard on Fark a few times. Mainly, suggesting people should carry bear spray to disable a human attacker. That's terrible advice. The stuff made for bears is weaker than pepper spray intended for a human target.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine Inch Nails - Survivalism (Director's Cut)
Youtube qTwZS9R3Bjk
/NSFW
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Elie was singly focused on Nazi's.

His being quoted here doesn't help discourse or change anything in the current situation.


Guess what organization has been targeted for infiltration by white supremacist groups for decades?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.


"Capsaicin (8-methyl-N-vanillyl-6-nonenamide) is an active component of chili peppers, which are plants belonging to the genus Capsicum. It is a chemical irritant for mammals, including humans, and produces a sensation of burning in any tissue with which it comes into contact."

I'm completely not amazed that he looked us right in the face and flat out lied.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: gregz18: I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.

How soon we forget...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x519]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?

Username does not check out.


That dragon was angriest when he couldn't get a haircut when he wanted to.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gregz18: eiger: gregz18: What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).

Something is very, very wrong with the Portland, Seattle, and NYC police departments. Lots of other ones too but those have particularly stood out during the protests.

Yeah - NY will be the most interesting one, after what we all watched the last 12 days.


They pumped 41 bullets in a guy and nothing changed. What makes you think anything is different now?
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gregz18: I'm still in amazement that Barr said that pepper spray is not a chemical irritant - and in such a matter of fact way, too.

"Capsaicin (8-methyl-N-vanillyl-6-nonenamide) is an active component of chili peppers, which are plants belonging to the genus Capsicum. It is a chemical irritant for mammals, including humans, and produces a sensation of burning in any tissue with which it comes into contact."

I'm completely not amazed that he looked us right in the face and flat out lied.


Oh, I wasn't surprised...just amazed.  Like when I was amazed when my son was 2, and we were potty training him, and he left a foot-long deuce on our carpet.  I wasn't happy, and wasn't surprised, but there it was.

It was the last straw for us ripping out our carpets.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gregz18: eiger: gregz18: What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).

Something is very, very wrong with the Portland, Seattle, and NYC police departments. Lots of other ones too but those have particularly stood out during the protests.

Yeah - NY will be the most interesting one, after what we all watched the last 12 days.

They pumped 41 bullets in a guy and nothing changed. What makes you think anything is different now?


Well the Minneapolis PD is going away
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gaspode: LordJiro: "I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." " - Martin Luther King Jr.

And most white 'moderates' have finally gone 'Yep, you know what, we are right with you. Riot, its overdue'


iunderstand.jpg
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karne: Weatherkiss: AngryDragon: We don't have this out of our systems yet?

Username does not check out.

That dragon was angriest when he couldn't get a haircut when he wanted to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gregz18: eiger: gregz18: What's happening locally for some police departments (spotlight on Minneapolis right now) is a huge change.  It will be interesting to see what other PDs will receive the same treatment.

Without a lot of research - I'm guessing that NY, LA and Chicago won't have that happen to them, but I could see Seattle and Buffalo (with the sad display they had a few days ago).

Something is very, very wrong with the Portland, Seattle, and NYC police departments. Lots of other ones too but those have particularly stood out during the protests.

Yeah - NY will be the most interesting one, after what we all watched the last 12 days.

They pumped 41 bullets in a guy and nothing changed. What makes you think anything is different now?


In the course of 12 days, we have one major city that voted out its PD, and many, many other major cities in serious discussions about defunding their departments. That's pretty different for me.  It will take time for the big changes - but the fact is, those were discussions that were unthinkable 2 weeks ago.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i hope local groups open that monitor what progress will come from social unrest. what ever happened to groups like The Black Panthers? they did excellent work helping underprivileged neighborhoods and feeding young children. we need a return lo local give a damn.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One quote that's been repeating over and over in my head for the last several days has been this:

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Said by John F Kennedy and wrongly attributed to Edmund Burke - the earliest variation was said by John Stewart Mill (a philosopher I remember liking quite a bit in college):

"Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing"

Continuing with JSM I was also reminded of this:

"A person may cause evil to others not only by his actions but by his inaction, and in either case he is justly accountable to them for the injury."

So what to do? My wife and I went to a local protest last week in our small city of 90k. It's about 75% white and I gotta say I was quite proud of the turnout - people of all races and creeds came out in support and asked "what can we do?!" I don't have the answers but a good number of people had lots to say and lots of suggestions. People also shared their hardships and we learned of some of the police brutality in our city that many were unaware of (I had no idea). simply looking up the names later brought up news articles from years past - though despite that nothing had changed after those horrific incidents.  However, The biggest takeaway was that simply voting isn't enough anymore. We've got to take a more active role in our local community - weather that means packing city hall for meetings or volunteering or even mentoring. There is lots that can be done. There needs to legislation and reform at the national level but that will take time. Real change can happen now and it can happen quickly at the local level.

No more simply being content with life.
No more apathy.
No more turning a blind eye to injustice
Enough is enough.
Time to act.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump's been quiet. I can only imagine the lunacy he's brewing up for tomorrow a.m.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 425x566]

Plastic body armor, empty mag carriers, and an AR-15 chambered in .22lr.

3/10. Wakanda larp tier gear.


The second guy is a catcher apparently.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

weilawei: [Fark user image 850x1128]


Replying to myself because I figured other people might want the Uncle Robespierre PSD (it's based directly off the old recruiting poster, with Uncle Sam removed, border cleaned up, text in layers, uses Cindybob for a font).

Can we have a fark competition for best Uncle Sam poster?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you aren't with us, you are against us.

If the Coumo and the DeBlasio wont disband the police, I call on the Congress to authorize a nuclear strike, since the city is being held by Anti BLM forces.  Yes, there will be some collateral damage.  But we MUST take out those who are pro police.  I suggest taking out their strongholds with nuclear fusion might break the smaller areas.  If we don't try, we will never know.  We can erect a memorial wall to our fallen comrades after we defeat the forces of evil.  For they will truly have paid the ulitimate sacrifice, so that we may be safe and live in a policeless state.   If Congress won't authorize the cleansing of NYC with the heat of nuclear fusion, then we must become single issue voters who only will vote in people that will use nuclear fusion to cleanse the land of the police and the whites.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i hope local groups open that monitor what progress will come from social unrest. what ever happened to groups like The Black Panthers? they did excellent work helping underprivileged neighborhoods and feeding young children. we need a return lo local give a damn.


The FBI purposefully undermined them, including through targeted assassinations of their leaders.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
put ALL the cops in jail, and the ones who prove they are innocent can go free.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you aren't with us, you are against us.

If the Coumo and the DeBlasio wont disband the police, I call on the Congress to authorize a nuclear strike, since the city is being held by Anti BLM forces.  Yes, there will be some collateral damage.  But we MUST take out those who are pro police.  I suggest taking out their strongholds with nuclear fusion might break the smaller areas.  If we don't try, we will never know.  We can erect a memorial wall to our fallen comrades after we defeat the forces of evil.  For they will truly have paid the ulitimate sacrifice, so that we may be safe and live in a policeless state.   If Congress won't authorize the cleansing of NYC with the heat of nuclear fusion, then we must become single issue voters who only will vote in people that will use nuclear fusion to cleanse the land of the police and the whites.


Sounds good to me. Escape From LA and NY were training films.

/Bureau of Bad Advice Dept.
 
