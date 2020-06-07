 Skip to content
(Variety)   Go Fund Yourself
    Glenn Beck, Alabama cafe, George Floyd protests, Twitter, owner Michael Dykes  
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Never knew Uncle Ruckus had so many daughters.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do NOT read the comments.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Langdon_777: Do NOT read the comments.


Holy shiat, you weren't joking. I was not prepared for that level of stupidity. It's like Q and Sean Hannity had a baby that combined the most idiotic fringes of their beliefs. It was so bad that Fernt would condemn most of them.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

red230: Langdon_777: Do NOT read the comments.

Holy shiat, you weren't joking. I was not prepared for that level of stupidity. It's like Q and Sean Hannity had a baby that combined the most idiotic fringes of their beliefs. It was so bad that Fernt would condemn most of them.


It's weird how often the comment section of an ostensibly non-political website can be so toxic.  Check the comments on Collider sometime.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: red230: Langdon_777: Do NOT read the comments.

Holy shiat, you weren't joking. I was not prepared for that level of stupidity. It's like Q and Sean Hannity had a baby that combined the most idiotic fringes of their beliefs. It was so bad that Fernt would condemn most of them.

It's weird how often the comment section of an ostensibly non-political website can be so toxic.  Check the comments on Collider sometime.


Be ok if I just wait here and let you give us the highlights?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone has to completely toe the party line or will be cut off from the economy. No variation in opinion will be allowed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
farking nutbag woman
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a just world she'd be struggling to keep her job at the UPS store.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm really impressed that she's able to find time to tweet in what I assume is a busy schedule of riding a little tricycle around with a watermelon placed between the handle bars, singing Negro spirituals and accepting head pats and shiny coins from the rich white folks she's entertaining, who tell her she's "one of the good ones" and "very articulate."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: In a just world she'd be struggling to keep her job at the UPS store.


Get a load of this guy being proudly racist.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something about her eyes remind me of a guppy.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Everyone has to completely toe the party line or will be cut off from the economy. No variation in opinion will be allowed.


The free market is telling you you're an asshole.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone got a hose, I need to clean the under-bridge slime off my shoe.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Anyone got a hose, I need to clean the under-bridge slime off my shoe.


Get a load of this guy conceding that he's a proud racist.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: UNC_Samurai: Anyone got a hose, I need to clean the under-bridge slime off my shoe.

Get a load of this guy conceding that he's a proud racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had never heard of her until I read about her on here.

Her take on George Floyd to the effect of black people lionize the lowest of the low as opposed to the police shouldn't brutalize people was particularly shocking and appalling.

The really twisted part is that if she got her way and her ideas dominated and were the underlying mantra of a society, she'd be dead or marginalized in a nanosecond.  It's an old story really, but here she is thinking she can somehow beat the house.

Owens is mental.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not only was he a thug, but passed phoney money. Still should not have murdered him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: racist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glenn Beck is starting to look like a cartoon super villain.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Dork Gently: UNC_Samurai: Anyone got a hose, I need to clean the under-bridge slime off my shoe.

Get a load of this guy conceding that he's a proud racist.

[Fark user image 425x428]


I get it, "progressives" don't like an intelligent, capable black woman succeeding in life.  But claiming that "in a just world" she would be struggling to keep a low-end retail job?  That requires arguing that a "just world" would require mistreating and denigrating her because she does not conform to what some privileged white person thinks black women should think and say.  That's racist and sexist.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


It's amazing how he can express boredom and disdain at the same time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

buttercat: The really twisted part is that if she got her way and her ideas dominated and were the underlying mantra of a society, she'd be dead or marginalized in a nanosecond.


Some people's only goal in life is to be thrown into the mass grave last.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I get it, "progressives" don't like an intelligent,


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Never knew Uncle Ruckus had so many daughters.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's sad when Owens has to send someone she friend-zoned to white-knight for her on Fark.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: buttercat: The really twisted part is that if she got her way and her ideas dominated and were the underlying mantra of a society, she'd be dead or marginalized in a nanosecond.

Some people's only goal in life is to be thrown into the mass grave last.


I think she is a very charismatic sociopath.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Everyone has to completely toe the party line or will be cut off from the economy. No variation in opinion will be allowed.


There are too many other restaurants to patronize.  No one wants to give their money to hateful people.
 
Hirightnow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Do NOT read the comments.


Too busy thinking about the elephant.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm really impressed that she's able to find time to tweet in what I assume is a busy schedule of riding a little tricycle around with a watermelon placed between the handle bars, singing Negro spirituals and accepting head pats and shiny coins from the rich white folks she's entertaining, who tell her she's "one of the good ones" and "very articulate."
[Fark user image image 850x317]


You put a little too much into your little fantasy there.
And she's right about being inferior to no one.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Everyone has to completely toe the party line or will be cut off from the economy. No variation in opinion will be allowed.


If your opinion is that the cops should be allowed to murder people in the street you should be mocked, shamed and marginalized. Because you are a terrible person and deserve to be ridiculed.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Something about her eyes remind me of a guppy.


Same cold, dead eyes all conservatives have. Likes a dolls.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Candace Owens, shown here......
d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
