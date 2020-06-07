 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Racist Arizona Karen gets some sense slapped into her   (tmz.com)
60
    More: Murica, guy recording, Convenience store, middle-aged white woman, Face, younger woman, Filling station, owners of this convenience store, Phoenix gas station  
•       •       •

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.


Prison inmate #4670780701 has just been seen at the Gas n Go.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And the rancid old bastard exposed the poor girl's breast while assaulting her. Never seen a more deserved slapping.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope I'm being overly cynical, but I don't have a good feeling about which one of them is going to be "visited" by the police.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Source article.

I guess she figured it was OK for her to grab the other women,
Narrator: it was not OK
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was satisfying.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Source article.

I guess she figured it was OK for her to grab the other women,
Narrator: it was not OK


She felt it was OK because the other person wasn't white so she was less of a human being than her. This means that in her mind what she did was fine and why she was so shocked to get slapped since the brown person didn't know her proper place beneath her.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such public displays of racism, at this time, is off on so many levels.

The filmer tried to remind the biatch of that but never got to finish his sentence.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is some dick called "John" in the comments that could do with a good slap as well.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the pandemic over or something? People are standing around in that store like it's 2019.

We are so screwed.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.


She's been thoroughly doxxed already, and the law firm where she works (owned by her husband, natch) Is taking a hilarious beating on their website reviews.
LOL.
Nice rack on the shawty.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I bet Karen told the police she was assaulted.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.


The important issue here: is that dress blue or brown?

/also, wit dat big ol ass, horizontal stripes are not recommended
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: And the rancid old bastard exposed the poor girl's breast while assaulting her. Never seen a more deserved slapping.


He did?anyone recommend a media player with slow motion?
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: gaspode: And the rancid old bastard exposed the poor girl's breast while assaulting her. Never seen a more deserved slapping.

He did?anyone recommend a media player with slow motion?


He??? What kinda internets are you viewing this through? It's time to upgrade that 56k.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was all ready to say "violence isn't the answer" and it isn't the answer even to such obnoxious language, but zebre-stripes clearly grabbed the other woman first and the slap seems like a measured and reasonable response to that.

That said, how on earth could anyone be stupid enough to think a rant like that was acceptable?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dark brew: Cormee: gaspode: And the rancid old bastard exposed the poor girl's breast while assaulting her. Never seen a more deserved slapping.

He did?anyone recommend a media player with slow motion?

He??? What kinda internets are you viewing this through? It's time to upgrade that 56k.


In dark brew's defense, that coont had some balls.
 
dracos31
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

orbister: That said, how on earth could anyone be stupid enough to think a rant like that was acceptable?


Husband is a lawyer. Probably used to getting her own way by threatening to bury people in lawsuits.
 
rackrent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dark brew: Cormee: gaspode: And the rancid old bastard exposed the poor girl's breast while assaulting her. Never seen a more deserved slapping.

He did?anyone recommend a media player with slow motion?

He??? What kinda internets are you viewing this through? It's time to upgrade that 56k.


SorryGaspode said "bastard" that's usually a term reserved for males. Plus I'm viewing this in my sunny back garden so I can't really make a lot out.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She hustled out of there pretty quickly after getting one to the face.

This requires longitudinal study and peer review but I think this cure for Karenvirus is promising.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Oh my God....Ooohhh my God" when she gets slapped is the icing on the white privilege....like she can't believe actions have consequences.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

orbister: I was all ready to say "violence isn't the answer" and it isn't the answer even to such obnoxious language, but zebre-stripes clearly grabbed the other woman first and the slap seems like a measured and reasonable response to that.

That said, how on earth could anyone be stupid enough to think a rant like that was acceptable?


It's almost like some people feel accustomed/privileged to better treatment than others, based on skin color/national origin. Sorta like exactly the kind of privilege conservatives steadfastly refuse to acknowledge exists. Maybe a dozen years ago someone could find plausible an argument that white privilege didn't exist, but after more than a decade of video evidence thanks to smart phones, people aren't pretending anymore.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: And I bet Karen told the police she was assaulted.


without this video the cute little Latino woman goes to jail.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this Karen is the one who started fire raging in Phoenix right now, just walked out of the store and kept walking until she found something to burn.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thats a good start to my day. Leaving satisfied.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Karen is getting off light, she assaulted someone and got to walk away from it with nothing but a slap to her bony old face.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anybody know what started her tirade?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My QCode app just went off with that video. Just came up with SWC for some reason.
 
harm85
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
whoever though that you can make a vertical video better by adding flashing distracting sidepanels deserves a slap as well
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

solokumba: Anybody know what started her tirade?


Nevermind. I just read the article. Silly me.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

solokumba: Anybody know what started her tirade?


The goon-bag of cheap Cabernet Sauvignon she keeps in her glove compartment?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Youtube detectives claim to have solved the case, I've no idea if it's accurate or not.

-There are claims that the woman initially assaulted is a Native American, which would turn up the "go back to your own country idiocy" to 11.
- Claims that Karen's husband is a divorce attorney.
- Claims that she's a Deacon, and Women's Ministry Leader.

None of these claims are as yet, sourced, but these are a few of my least favorite things.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.

Prison inmate #4670780701 has just been seen at the Gas n Go.


What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every klan rally, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quite often, violence is exactly the right answer.
 
dready zim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dear white women of America,

Please stop your racist entitled shiat

Signed

People who are watching you and are embarrassed for you
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody's about to get a fucking slap
Youtube eqM8TagOCWk
 
God--
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So she's a lawyer. Follow up is she was arrested and during the arrest kicked a cop in the nards. Here is a more detailed story

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2​0​20/06/07/shorewood-woman-taken-into-cu​stody-spitting-minor-police-say/317016​6001/
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Dewey Fidalgo: She should have been slapped for that outfit.

Good.   She didn't demand to see the manager but claimed she was the manager.

It shouldn't be too hard to identify her either, what with that outfit.  Yikes.

Prison inmate #4670780701 has just been seen at the Gas n Go.


That's the Kum n' Go
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: There is some dick called "John" in the comments that could do with a good slap as well.


Never read the comments. Ah crap. Now I'm gonna read the comments. Thanks jerk
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x425]


That escalated quickly
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Quite often, violence is exactly the right answer.


Seldom does a user name and comment match up so perfectly
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dracos31: orbister: That said, how on earth could anyone be stupid enough to think a rant like that was acceptable?

Husband is a lawyer. Probably used to getting her own way by threatening to bury people in lawsuits.


Gonna laugh if the yelp reviews force the firing of the safari secretary
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

God--: So she's a lawyer. Follow up is she was arrested and during the arrest kicked a cop in the nards. Here is a more detailed story

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/20​20/06/07/shorewood-woman-taken-into-cu​stody-spitting-minor-police-say/317016​6001/


wrong Karen.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pxlboy: That was satisfying.


Wasn't nearly hard enough. One of my best friends in middle school was born in Puerto Rico. His mom would have taken that biatch to the ground and smoked her like a cheap cigar. She took absolutely NO shiat from anyone.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

God--: So she's a lawyer. Follow up is she was arrested and during the arrest kicked a cop in the nards. Here is a more detailed story

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/20​20/06/07/shorewood-woman-taken-into-cu​stody-spitting-minor-police-say/317016​6001/


?  I don't see how those things are related.  Your article is about Milwaukee, original is about Arizona.
 
Lady J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thisispete: [YouTube video: Somebody's about to get a farking slap]


Love that film. Seriously love it.
 
