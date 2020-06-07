 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   SecDef Esper: I dont know anything about the NG helicopters used on protestors. I heard that local law enforcement wanted them to take a look at a checkpoint. NY Times: We have determined that was a lie   (nytimes.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, United States Army, National Guard helicopters, Army, helicopters' mission Monday night, Army National Guard helicopters, military officials, United States Department of Defense, National Guard of the United States  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jun 2020 at 4:31 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile


I love how they made the excuse that other helicopters can take the red cross off and would have, but these have it permanently on, so they couldn't remove it for their dumbass intimidation maneuver. Like the cross is the problem, and not the idiotic and dangerous bullshiat they were doing.

Oh - and that helicopter did a patient transfer the next day!  So I guess that makes it A-OK, then!

US military being used against US citizens.  Anybody who argued with me the other day that the military would never do stuff like this, and the individual oldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines would follow the lead of the Joint Chiefs...  Any of you want to come in here and tell me that again?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's strange that Esper didn't see this coming...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: It's strange that Esper didn't see this coming...


And yet not the least bit surprising, because of course a Trump toady would not see it.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're going to have to raise the orbit of the ISS soon, it's endanger of colliding with the pile
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile


President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.


Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.


They call it healing, I see it more as leaving a wound to fester.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After the Tom Cotton piece my only surprise is that the NY Times decided to out the lie.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.


Maybe.  There's a Presidential tradition of not going after your predecessor (for self serving reasons - all administrations break the law - often with the best of intentions) but I'm not sure that he'll be able to ignore Trump's action without losing a ton of political capital.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.

They call it healing, I see it more as leaving a wound to fester.


I agree, 100%.
Democrats need to grow a spine.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.


Hahaha... That will never happen...
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.

Maybe.  There's a Presidential tradition of not going after your predecessor (for self serving reasons - all administrations break the law - often with the best of intentions) but I'm not sure that he'll be able to ignore Trump's action without losing a ton of political capital.


I hope he can restore the big things that 45 destroyed. Reinstate us in WHO (asinine that we left that, especially during a global pandemic), stop being evil to immigrants (kids in cages) etc.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They lie. They lie about lying. Then they lie about something else to change the subject. Repeat beyond nauseam.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Snapper Carr: Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.

Maybe.  There's a Presidential tradition of not going after your predecessor (for self serving reasons - all administrations break the law - often with the best of intentions) but I'm not sure that he'll be able to ignore Trump's action without losing a ton of political capital.

I hope he can restore the big things that 45 destroyed. Reinstate us in WHO (asinine that we left that, especially during a global pandemic), stop being evil to immigrants (kids in cages) etc.


He can't; no one will trust your country again for generations.

You guys are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in the form of a nation, and none of us can ever know who we're dealing with from day to day.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: stop being evil


That's all that is needed.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: You guys are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in the form of a nation, and none of us can ever know who we're dealing with from day to day.


Our government has gone full final-boss-fight secret-form-revealed Weimar Republic. When is the UN going to show up to rescue our country? Can we get Doctors Without Borders in here?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Treasonous Trump
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.


Hasn't he said he would?
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Alaskan Yoda: make me some tea: BenSaw2: Yeah, that does sound like a Geneva Convention violation, Mr. trump. (using the one with the red cross)

/ sigh - add it to the pile

President Biden's AG needs to assign a special DOJ task force to sort through this pile and indict those with evidence against them.

Narrator: it never will happen. Biden, in the interest of healing, will forgive all of the 45th admins transgressions.

Hasn't he said he would?


I'm not seeing anything in Google. Anyone got a link?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.