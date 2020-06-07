 Skip to content
(Scientific American)   They took standard components of a preliminary autopsy report to cast doubt, to sow uncertainty; to gaslight America into thinking we didn't see what we know we saw   (blogs.scientificamerican.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should be stripped of their medical licenses and FARKING INDICTED AS ACCESSORIES TO MURDER.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farking Scientific American is weighing in on this?
Holy shiat
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 5 hours ago  

^ This.

Holy shiatballs.

Looks like everybody is standing up and saying, enough is enough.
 
homeless_need_help
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Submitter: Thank you for posting this.
 
NuclearPenguins
‘’ 4 hours ago  

This is beginning to feel sea change-y, with corporations and other groups who usually don't say anything finally speaking up about all of the bullshiat happening. I hope these feelings aren't just wishful thinking on my part.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: They should be stripped of their medical licenses and FARKING INDICTED AS ACCESSORIES TO MURDER.


Excuse me?

I hope you mean the f*cking cop doctors, because these doctors I'm reading are standing up for scientific truth and an end to the co-opting of science by those racist f*cking pigs.
 
buttercat
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy hell, can you imagine being so rotten inside that you would do such a thing?

It's hard to even imagine.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i saw what happened. the cops murdered him. keep protesting until all the cops are in jail.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 hours ago  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 hours ago  
edmo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I can't trust doctors either?
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TRUMP HAS BEEN DOING THIS HOURLY ON TWITTER (THANKS JACK) FOR THE LAST 3.5 YEARS.

/BRING BACK SANITY 2020 VOTE HIM OUT
 
cretinbob
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I was thinking earlier about that. This is going to be like covid. There will be no going back to the before times.
 
Garza and the Supermutants
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was going to make a Jeffrey Epstein joke but then I got mad at what happened in TFA. That's what I get for reading it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Ida B. Wells said, "Those who commit the murders write the reports." A similar conflict of interest between police departments and medical examiners offices continues today.

That's a great quote.

I saw more than one comment on another site saying that they weren't going to believe an autopsy that was paid for (referring to the 2nd autopsy).   Do they think the civil servant medical examiner does it out of a desire to seek the truth and doesn't care about compensation?

And apparently those words were just an interpretation of preliminary autopsy report anyway.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all remember Buffy? The standard answer by authority figures to any crisis was "PCP" and we laughed because that's exactly what they would say.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben and Jerry's has joined the fight.

shiat IS REAL
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And LEGO.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
READ THIS FARKING ARTICLE.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"For three days, Black Americans sat-and still sit-with the all-too-familiar pangs of being told that the truth is not true. Of fearing that the law would believe a physician's report over the reality they saw with their own eyes, and have lived with their own lives. It's a miscarriage of justice that deepens the cut; not only can Black people be killed with impunity; a physician's autopsy report can be twisted to replace the truth."
 
