(Some Surfer Dude)   Australia. Everything on that continent will kill you. And stay out of the water, too   (tribdem.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My understanding is that sharks attack surfers because they look so much like seals when they are laying on the board paddling.  Can't they put flashing LEDs on the board or something of that nature to let the shark know the surfer isnt the food they are looking for?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You actually run the numbers, the most lethal animals in Austria are horses.

/I think their hooves lack traction on Alpine snowbanks.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: My understanding is that sharks attack surfers because they look so much like seals when they are laying on the board paddling.  Can't they put flashing LEDs on the board or something of that nature to let the shark know the surfer isnt the food they are looking for?


No, if it works the seals will just start doing it too.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's my understanding that the seals look 'black' and the great "White" sharks are the top of the food chain.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet the shark killed him quicker and more mercifully than the police murder people.

/shark would actually eat the body
//police just do it for the lulz
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I presume the shark ate him, including both of his feet.  Does that make it a 12 foot shark now?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid shark. Don't they know eating strange food at the wet market is how diseases spread?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lucky LaRue: My understanding is that sharks attack surfers because they look so much like seals when they are laying on the board paddling.  Can't they put flashing LEDs on the board or something of that nature to let the shark know the surfer isnt the food they are looking for?


It's mostly stupid juveniles that make that mistake. 10 feet is barely past the fish/ray eating stage for whites.
 
