(Worldometer)   US Deaths from COVID top 112k. Remember COVID?   (worldometers.info) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pepperidge farms remembers
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nope, never heard of what, covfefe ... must be Trump flu. It's like the Great Wars. It will be all over by Christmas.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even Donald Trump is not stupid enough to crack down nationally in a desperate attempt to get Covid and the impending economic chaos off of the news......
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 million total cases. That's a lot of sick people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

40 degree day: 2 million total cases. That's a lot of sick people.


Yeah we're going to be really close to 150k by the end of the month, probably on the other side of it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-​c​ases-50-states

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the second act in the fall.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrat hoax.  Nothing to see here.  It will all be over by last April.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anybody know a good site that lists the States and the Provinces together? I am tired of having to toggle between two sites for invidious comparisons.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  Antifa has already killed 150k this year.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID?

That was so yesterday.

/no active cases in NZ as of today
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
65%.

The percentage of the US population who has still to get the dread Rona before we can even imagine Herd Immunity stopping the killing floors of for profit hospitals, retirement communities, long term care centers, and so forth, including meat packing planst (Soylent Green is the People Company!) and shopping malls, if there still are any.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans have short memories.

Wait, didn't this go international???

Guess it's a global phenomenon of brainfart
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it back in Pog Form ?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: Big deal.  Antifa has already killed 150k this year.


All close personal anonymous friends of The Donald, who made the mistake of telling him how great he is. The Best People. American Aristocrats.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the right price, I'll remember anything you want.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: Is it back in Pog Form ?


I remember pogs!

I remember milk bottles

... on the doorstep jokes, although my family got its milk still warm and unhomogenized from the Farm. (Pasteurization machine, not the cows, as I thought as a child.)
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a meme earlier that prompted me to write this:

Oompa loompa doompety doo
You didn't wear a mask, what's the matter with you?
Oompa loompa doompety dee
Now you're sick with COVID-19

What do you get when you don't keep your distance?
A fever and a cough and a hospital visit
Hack up your lungs and you can't even taste 'em
Now you're in the ICU
Da da da da da da daaaa

Oompa loompa doompety dah
Thought it was a hoax, but your logic was flawed
Doctors and scientists tried to warn you
Stupidity doomed you, now you're worm food
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We probably will in the next two weeks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: invictus2: Is it back in Pog Form ?

I remember pogs!

I remember milk bottles

... on the doorstep jokes, although my family got its milk still warm and unhomogenized from the Farm. (Pasteurization machine, not the cows, as I thought as a child.)


Unhomogenised! Sounds simultaneously watery and thick.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: brantgoose: invictus2: Is it back in Pog Form ?

I remember pogs!

I remember milk bottles

... on the doorstep jokes, although my family got its milk still warm and unhomogenized from the Farm. (Pasteurization machine, not the cows, as I thought as a child.)

Unhomogenised! Sounds simultaneously watery and thick.


Or better yet, "Inconsistent story, bro"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Does anybody know a good site that lists the States and the Provinces together? I am tired of having to toggle between two sites for invidious comparisons.


Healthdata.org

Works for me on data projections.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost one Benghazi for every single one of Hillary Clinton's missing e-mails.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesting was worth it.
 
Edopode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this before, or after all the mysterious pneumonia deaths are counted too?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Pepperidge farms remembers


done. lights out.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edopode: is this before, or after all the mysterious pneumonia deaths are counted too?


Yeah, but it'll be evened out with the people who got hit with a bus but was counted as a "COVID death" so hospitals can get more money.

/this is what morons actually believe
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a week or so ago but still seems relevant today:

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2020-06-07/brazil-expunges-virus-​death-toll-as-data-befuddles-experts

Meu Deus...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
112 000? More like 150 000 at this stage.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: From a week or so ago but still seems relevant today:

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x949]


No. Because I'm able to follow more than one thing at a time.

But you keep letting the right-wing media "control" you, it makes you look edgy and not at all foolish.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: From a week or so ago but still seems relevant today:

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x949]


It's almost as if people change their thoughts and priorities as the world constantly changes around them!

Nah.... prob a big media conspiracy to control us.

/shoot the messenger much?
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, those are officially recognized deaths.  We just had a story the other week that Florida was hiding thousands of likely covid deaths as a "pneumonia" outbreak 6 times the seasonal average.  We are well past 150k already.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: kdawg7736: From a week or so ago but still seems relevant today:

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x949]

It's almost as if people change their thoughts and priorities as the world constantly changes around them!

Nah.... prob a big media conspiracy to control us.

/shoot the messenger much?


Why not both?  The media does largely shape the narrative in our country and is owned by a rapidly shrinking pool of billionaires.  The public also has the attention span of a goldfish.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every morning for the last three months
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: That's almost one Benghazi for every single one of Hillary Clinton's missing e-mails.


But. Those. Emails.
Unforgivable
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: MurphyMurphy: kdawg7736: From a week or so ago but still seems relevant today:

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x949]

It's almost as if people change their thoughts and priorities as the world constantly changes around them!

Nah.... prob a big media conspiracy to control us.

/shoot the messenger much?

Why not both?  The media does largely shape the narrative in our country and is owned by a rapidly shrinking pool of billionaires.  The public also has the attention span of a goldfish.


That's a really unfair statement to America and I'm really angry that they found the Fenn Forrest Treasure! O. M. G.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a feeling we are about to be reminded it's still here.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x425]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I have a feeling we are about to be reminded it's still here.


Yep. The second wave is going to be fun!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: i...although my family got its milk still warm and unhomogenized from the Farm. (Pasteurization machine, not the cows, as I thought as a child.)


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well even the backcurrent against the news coverage isn't really facing the problem anyway.  Stamping our feet and saying that the sky is falling isn't going to change a thing.  All we really like to do is argue about things.  It's a wonder the lights are still on.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jake_lex: I have a feeling we are about to be reminded it's still here.

Yep. The second wave is going to be fun!


The first wave never ended...
 
way south
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Covid went away for the summer, just like Trump said it would.

...Or we better farking hope so, because everyone's acting like it did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dm_scorpio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, current estimates are that the chuckleheads who are out there protesting police brutality, instead of practicing social distancing, are causing upwards of 1,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths PER DAY OF PROTESTS. Most of those killed will be innocent people with no connections to either the protest movement or the police.

For comparison, American police kill about 1000 people per year.

Has this extended temper tantrum accomplished anything that was worth killing 12,000+ innocent people?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jake_lex: I have a feeling we are about to be reminded it's still here.

Yep. The second wave is going to be fun!


For certain values of 'fun'.
 
