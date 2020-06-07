 Skip to content
(Omaha World Herald)   Omaha area County Attorney under investigation after his estranged wife's boyfriend loses his job and gets committed to a mental institution   (omaha.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More texts rolled in, calling Schany by a female body part,

/oblig
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, now that all the obvious jokes are out of the way:


Christ, what an asshole.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Okay, now that all the obvious jokes are out of the way:


Christ, what an asshole.


Thanks. Yours is pretty nice too
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy from modern family sure took an evil turn
Fark him, disbar him and send him to prison. stupid biatch
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical behavior from the "family values" city of OmaHell.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disbarred and jail should be automatic (after a fair trial, of course).
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All I can say is that my problems seem trivial, like getting stuck in Monopoly jail at the beginning of the game, compared to this hot mess.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like next week's plot from Billions.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd love to see that guy's drug test. He's too fat for meth but that's totally meth
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Okay, now that all the obvious jokes are out of the way:


Christ, what an asshole.


Mulva?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No way a guy like him would work with the police to falsify evidence to have a stellar record.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.