(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The Forrest Fenn treasure has been found. My last reason to go camping is gone
56
    News, New Mexico, antiquities collector Forrest Fenn, Gold, SANTA FE, Wilderness, Copper, English-language films, Silver  
•       •       •

danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Treacherous Treasure Hunt of Forrest Fenn
Youtube SsuWS6yE478
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty sure I heard that on a prelude to a Swindled episode
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, none of these things happened
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This clip from CBS Sunday Morning from 4 years ago sorta sums it up:
A hidden treasure in the American West
Youtube Vu4lkAnRwl0
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dag. My wife and I enjoyed a trip to Taos/Angel Fire hunting for it last fall. I wish the said where it was found as she and I have specific area we searched for a couple of days.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How will they know which hiker found it?
30 Rock - Gold Case
Youtube HWkwcB1Guf8
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

danielem1: So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.


It could turn out to have all been fake and it'd still be a great gag. Hopefully one of the clues was that it's buried under a big W.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fargo ransom money still missing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cagey B: t could turn out to have all been fake and it'd still be a great gag.


the four morons who died looking for it will definitely have a big laugh about it.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had planned on being in New Mexico this weekend. I lived in Albuquerque in my early 20s. Tomorrow I turn 41 & planned on a trip up to hike the Sandias, check out Meow Wolf, and maybe, just maybe, see if I could find the buried treasure.

It's bittersweet as hell.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Cagey B: t could turn out to have all been fake and it'd still be a great gag.

the four morons who died looking for it will definitely have a big laugh about it.


Laughing at morons is the official pastime around here.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's from back east, you wouldn't know him.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back East,"

Well I'll be damned, a tenderfoot!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was a box of pinball machine parts and some S&H Green stamps.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search and others depleted their life savings. At least four people died searching for it.

That's a million dollars well-spent. Some garbage takes itself out.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forrest Gump treasure still available on VHS
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Fargo ransom money still missing.


D.B. Cooper, anyone?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: It was a box of pinball machine parts and some S&H Green stamps.


I wonder how many people will get you S&H reference. I did. My second payroll job was at an S&H redemption store. It was awesome!  Ahhh. . . 1989 was so good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aw, I'll miss the Fark threads about it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's reall to me, dammit.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My girlfriend who lives in Canada found it.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Same as any lotto-winner, they're always from "back East" for some reason.
 
jimpoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like this could easily have been a reality series on the so-called History Channel.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cagey B: danielem1: So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.

It could turn out to have all been fake and it'd still be a great gag. Hopefully one of the clues was that it's buried under a big W.


It's a W? Thought it was an M. I was probably drunk and watching it upside down
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Jake Havechek: It was a box of pinball machine parts and some S&H Green stamps.

I wonder how many people will get you S&H reference. I did. My second payroll job was at an S&H redemption store. It was awesome!  Ahhh. . . 1989 was so good.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We got a Canoe!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

TREASURE HIDDEN?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

clancifer: Dag. My wife and I enjoyed a trip to Taos/Angel Fire hunting for it last fall. I wish the said where it was found as she and I have specific area we searched for a couple of days.


Was that specific area anywhere in the vicinity of Forrest Finn's asshole?
 
rbuzby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is some treasure I bought before the world blowed up. That is Zeus chilling on the back. This coin was made during the reign of Alexander the Great. In 324 BC, some dude in Amphipolis  Greece struck a mighty blow with a hammer, and this coin was made.

I'm going to hide it in a mountain dew can somewhere in the western USA, I just have to think up a poem first.  It's about the size of a quarter, btw, but much thicker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda neat that it was found. I'm sure Josh Gates is chomping at the bit to find the finder and do a show about them.

There goes my dream of finding Fenn's treasure and solving one of The Secret puzzles.
Why yes, I do watch a lot of Expedition Unknown. Why do you ask?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know, some day if I get rich I might just bury some moron-killing treasure somewhere dangerous. Makes good sport. If you ask me, and you didn't, we're already at the point of future dystopian society enough so that we should have government-sponsored treasure hunts that kill thousands annually, and are for the most part broadcast live for profit, and of course to keep the peasants entertained.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Fenn told The New Mexican in 2017 that the chest weighs 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and its contents weigh another 22 pounds (10 kilograms). He said he delivered the chest to its hiding place by himself over two separate trips."

He cut it in half and welded it back together?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some yahoo just got sentenced for treasure hunting in Yellowstone last winter. It was a pretty funny story. So I guess he can think about how he failed even more now.

Link

Huh, turns out Forrest Finn grew up where I lived for many years.

David Christensen must serve a week in jail, reimburse the National Park Service more than $4,000 for the expense of getting him out of the canyon and stay out of Yellowstone National Park for the next five years.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rbuzby: This is some treasure I bought before the world blowed up. That is Zeus chilling on the back. This coin was made during the reign of Alexander the Great. In 324 BC, some dude in Amphipolis  Greece struck a mighty blow with a hammer, and this coin was made.

I'm going to hide it in a mountain dew can somewhere in the western USA, I just have to think up a poem first.  It's about the size of a quarter, btw, but much thicker.


[Fark user image 850x478]


Litterbug!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size


Best I could do was this picture
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd bet a shiny new penny the treasure was found at Grand Teton National Park, probably in the vicinity of Cascade Canyon. I'll post my solve here, and some of the evidence for it. I'll split it through several posts to avoid a massive super post that I might accidentally delete before I can post it.

Exhibit A: Satellite Image of Grand Teton Mountains, illustrating the appearance of the word "icy" in the canyon walls underlined in red.
.


Exhibit A1: A closer look.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

clancifer: Dag. My wife and I enjoyed a trip to Taos/Angel Fire hunting for it last fall. I wish the said where it was found as she and I have specific area we searched for a couple of days.


I've also had some good times looking for this.  Got to wonder if I was even in the right State.  Guessing that eventually we will find out where it was.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might I suggest psilocybin?  Camping becomes a completely new and fun experience after ingesting a few grams of mushrooms.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

youncasqua: I'd bet a shiny new penny the treasure was found at Grand Teton National Park, probably in the vicinity of Cascade Canyon. I'll post my solve here, and some of the evidence for it. I'll split it through several posts to avoid a massive super post that I might accidentally delete before I can post it.

Exhibit A: Satellite Image of Grand Teton Mountains, illustrating the appearance of the word "icy" in the canyon walls underlined in red.

Fark user imageView Full Size
.


Exhibit A1: A closer look.

Fark user imageView Full Size


God dammit. Here are the images.

Why should we care?

Fenn mentions several books in The Thrill of the Chase. One of them is For Whom the Bell Tolls. But when describing FWTBT, he articulates the plot of A Farewell to Arms. Probably  not a mistake. Probably a cue to keen readers that the book they really need to check out is AFTA.

In AFTA, the word "icy" is used an unreal number of times. There are entire paragraphs consisting of the word "icy" over and over again.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I had planned on being in New Mexico this weekend. I lived in Albuquerque in my early 20s. Tomorrow I turn 41 & planned on a trip up to hike the Sandias, check out Meow Wolf, and maybe, just maybe, see if I could find the buried treasure.

It's bittersweet as hell.


I moved to the Albuquerque area in 2006 because I loved the weather and the food. It is the best.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back East, Canada "
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

danielem1: So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.


So because you never heard of it, it didn't happen? Quit the ego you have there.

Go look at the guys history, he has more money that he knows what to do with. I have no trouble believing he actually did it, and you can be sure the IRS will be following up.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Exhibit B: Gardiner's Island, Jackson Lake

Fenn mentions in TTOTC that Gardiner's Island New York is where Captain Kidd hid his treasure. Many searchers believed that was a clue that the treasure was near Gardiner, MT. That's what I thought at first, too.

But then I looked at a map of Gardiner's Island. While scanning images of the Rocky Mountains, I couldn't help but notice the similarity in shape between Gardiner's Island, and Jackson Lake, at the foot of the Grand Teton range.

Note also how clearly discernible the word "icy" is on the other side of the mountains there, even in this image.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danielem1: So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.


Now I'm curious.

Could one legally hide an inheritance that way?

Or would the finder pay taxes. To the internet!

Yep, it's taxable, so it would be illegal or pointless.

I'll think of a way to hide my future millions yet!
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Exhibit C: Jenny Lake, at the foot of Cascade Canyon.

Two points of interest here.

1) Jenny Lake is fairly describe as "Egg shaped." "West Egg" and East Egg" are fictional neighborhoods in The Great Gatsby, also mentioned in TTOTC.

2) "Jenny" is a term for a mule. Mules are capable of carrying "heavy loads," relevant later.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jorgie: danielem1: So I had never heard of it. So guy claims he buried a treasure, no one knows what it looks like or what it is. Mysterious guy finds it, sends a picture to Fenn and he says trust me I confirmed it but the guy remains anonymous. This makes me think he's nearing the end of his life and he wanted to pretend it had been found.

So because you never heard of it, it didn't happen? Quit the ego you have there.

Go look at the guys history, he has more money that he knows what to do with. I have no trouble believing he actually did it, and you can be sure the IRS will be following up.


That's an interesting one.  Not obliged to narc out my neighbor that builds decks for cash on weekend, but Fenn has knowledge to identify a major tax obligation. I guess if they formally investigate it, he'll have to tell them what he knows. Hope the guy who found it, if it existed and was found, covered his tracks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd like to think the real treasure was all the friends we made along the way as we looked for it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back east.

Gene Masseth?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Videos or it didn't happen.
 
