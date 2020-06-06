 Skip to content
(The Appeal)   Minneapolis City Council to disband police department   (theappeal.org)
170
    More: News, Police, police killing of George Floyd, police department, police violence, public safety, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police, New York Times  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy fark, they're really gonna do it?

Good for them!
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whaaaaaaaaaat
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat


Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First mass-shooting to happen will result in the state police being sent in to take over the city
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/grumpy cat is appropriate for my bewbies as a TFer
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a very bold step.
It's going to be interesting to see how this experiment and the form it takes plays out in the long term.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I expect a rapid increase in violent crimes, the overwhelming majority of which will be committed by former police. Or on second thought, I expect the number of violent crimes to remain pretty steady except they won't be wearing uniforms and identifying badges.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Holy fark, they're really gonna do it?

Good for them!


I am going to hope for the best with this but be ready for the worst as this could easily slide into a mob-style "protection" racket. 

/for every person with a good & decent idea there are three other jerks figuring out how it can profit them
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said last night that he opposed disbanding the police department at a protest organized and led by Black Visions Collective against police violence in the city. That answer earned him a thundering chorus of boos and chants of "Shame!" and "Go home, Jacob, go home!" The New York Times called the scene a "humiliation on a scale almost unimaginable outside of cinema or nightmare."'

Wow.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Department formerly known as Police.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: First mass-shooting to happen will result in the state police being sent in to take over the city


After they buy the shooter fast food, of course.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they don't yank their police powers too (reinstateable after a pretty thorough review (& steroid drug test...)), all that's going to do is move all those 'good' officers out into the suburbs/other counties.  It's not a bad step/start mind you, but all it's really doing is spreading the filth/corruption around rather than getting rid of it entirely.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, who will anally rape the black people?

Fark user image
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat. I mean...wow.
What happens next? What takes the place of MPD?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: I expect a rapid increase in violent crimes, the overwhelming majority of which will be committed by former police. Or on second thought, I expect the number of violent crimes to remain pretty steady except they won't be wearing uniforms and identifying badges.


Yeah, I expect them to handle the loss of jobs and status about as well as the Iraqi army did.

Who am I kidding, they'll wind up employed by another PD, because consequences are for other people.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fiddlehead: Holy shiat. I mean...wow.
What happens next? What takes the place of MPD?


What a silly question. Law-abiding good citizens with shopping bags and SUVs who will protect the city from evil home and business owners. Bonus: They will also light up the city so everyone who is left will be able step through the debris.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: First mass-shooting to happen will result in the state police being sent in to take over the city


First mass shooting to happen will probably be a bunch of Minneapolis copses at losing their jobs taking it on the civilian subjects.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat, they're really doing it, awesome.

You About to lose your job ( Original Remix ) 😂 🎧
Youtube 6cDyvJu05bc
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upon further review, Minneapolis may use what happened to the Camden NJ PD in 2012 as a template. Camden's PD was disbanded, the county took over the PD, and many of the cops were rehired after new training, an emphasis on non-violent response and community engagement, and a smaller budget.

For those predicting doom and gloom, here's Camden's crime rates over the years:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have to see what is actually done. A few places have fired the entire police department and torn up the union contract. A new force is formed hiring many of the same officers with a new contract. Places that have systemic corruption and abuse have done something similar. Minnesota has to pass a law to label officers fired for cause as unable to regain police powers in any other location.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ridiculous.  I imagine if someone gets robbed or if their family member gets beaten, they're goint to want the police.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consider it a reminder that our police departments are essentially hired by the people that they're meant to serve and protect. If they're not sufficiently doing the latter, actions need to be taken.

It's about time.

I'll be very interested to see how these community-led programs will perform.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Have to see what is actually done. A few places have fired the entire police department and torn up the union contract. A new force is formed hiring many of the same officers with a new contract. Places that have systemic corruption and abuse have done something similar. Minnesota has to pass a law to label officers fired for cause as unable to regain police powers in any other location.


Camden New Jersey is a great example, they now have a lot less  police abuse, which is good.  Zero crime not so much.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live here, I lived 2 blocks from the murder for about a decade.  3 gas stations within walking distance have been looted & burned. My city council member lives on the next block. Ilhan Omar is my rep.

Good. farking good.  Hardly any of those goons live in the city they serve and protect. fark them all. Frey can eat a dick, this is a weak mayor system, he exists to cut ribbons & shovel dirt.   City council will do it, and we'll be better for it.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an idea...

Lets take a problem, not solve it, and replace it with a harder to control problem.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the Louisiana Congressman that said 'all of Christendom' is at war with 'Islamic horror', and said that every single radicalized Muslim should be hunted down and killed.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm, honestly surprised.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Have to see what is actually done. A few places have fired the entire police department and torn up the union contract. A new force is formed hiring many of the same officers with a new contract. Places that have systemic corruption and abuse have done something similar. Minnesota has to pass a law to label officers fired for cause as unable to regain police powers in any other location.


Camden NJ did it and use of force complaints dropped 95%

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-06-04/how-camden-new-jersey-ref​ormed-its-police-department

They saved a ton of money, too
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Holy shiat. I mean...wow.
What happens next? What takes the place of MPD?


Hopefully?

Social workers, mental health professionals, mentor systems... real crime prevention.

Some police would continue to exist but their roles shift dramatically.

/today I learned that wage theft steals more than more commonly thought of types of "theft" but as long as restitution is made, it's never really prosecuted.   However, small amounts of hundreds are never pursued by AGs at all
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Ridiculous.  I imagine if someone gets robbed or if their family member gets beaten, they're goint to want the police.


If there's no police, then who's going to show up to my house seven hours after it's been robbed and shrug cluelessly?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 623x214]

This is the Louisiana Congressman that said 'all of Christendom' is at war with 'Islamic horror', and said that every single radicalized Muslim should be hunted down and killed.


Folks in Minneapolis are literally already doing that
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My inner cynic is saying "Just wait, the former PD members are going to undermine the effort in every way possible because they're bastards."
 
TonySoprano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice.  Although I thought they'd already done this to themselves In the 80s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.


Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.

Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees


This might be a worthwhile conversation to have right now. What if a social worker always rode along with police calls, and that was seen as normal. Obvious even.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
F*ck The Police - with lirycs (whatever the f those are). NSFW (obviously)

N.W.A. fuck the police with lyrics
Youtube qu6r7Yd_iG8
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Naido: weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.

Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees

This might be a worthwhile conversation to have right now. What if a social worker always rode along with police calls, and that was seen as normal. Obvious even.


What if every drug related call was handled by a Heath care team? What if drugs were legalized and addiction was seen as a health care issue?

The system protects the money and power. It has to be forced to help the rest of us.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Naido: weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.

Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees

This might be a worthwhile conversation to have right now. What if a social worker always rode along with police calls, and that was seen as normal. Obvious even.


Then the first thing we should do, just as a matter of pragmatic politics, is see if there is a way to do that which would be cost neutral, or nearly so.  Fwiw I love the idea
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is Trump's Obama's Katrina
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Holy shiat. I mean...wow.
What happens next? What takes the place of MPD?


The common sense and general civility innate in modern humans.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


Mood.
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: revrendjim: Naido: weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.

Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees

This might be a worthwhile conversation to have right now. What if a social worker always rode along with police calls, and that was seen as normal. Obvious even.

Then the first thing we should do, just as a matter of pragmatic politics, is see if there is a way to do that which would be cost neutral, or nearly so.  Fwiw I love the idea


We have an absurdly overfunded military - we can find money when it suits us. We make the budget suit our needs, not the other way around.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The riots should be 50% more fun to watch
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blender61: That is a very bold step.
It's going to be interesting to see how this experiment and the form it takes plays out in the long term.


Not well.

I am a full supporter of BLM.

Removing a police department and replacing it with sloganeering is the fastest way to see your tax base evaporate.  People and businesses WILL leave.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wademh: I expect a rapid increase in violent crimes, the overwhelming majority of which will be committed by former police. Or on second thought, I expect the number of violent crimes to remain pretty steady except they won't be wearing uniforms and identifying badges.


Oh FFS there are still county sheriffs and state troopers you dense imbeciles.

mikaloyd: fiddlehead: Holy shiat. I mean...wow.
What happens next? What takes the place of MPD?

The common sense and general civility innate in modern humans.


See above.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Naido: weddingsinger: Butterflew: Whaaaaaaaaaat

Most jobs done by the police can be done better by someone else, like a social worker.

Yes, but it's going to require a lot of people changing the way they think about things.  Do you know who has even more trouble getting funding than the police do?  Social workers.  Along with most other government employees

This might be a worthwhile conversation to have right now. What if a social worker always rode along with police calls, and that was seen as normal. Obvious even.


or require cops to have an MSW
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Ridiculous.  I imagine if someone gets robbed or if their family member gets beaten, they're goint to want the police.


Well, unless that someone has skin darker than copier paper...

You been asleep a few years or something?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
