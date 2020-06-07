 Skip to content
(AP News) NY Times Op-Ed editor James Bennet resigns. I guess he finally read the room (apnews.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
*Brett looks in nervously*
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
GOOD
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
No matter how many nice quotes are used, the term, "resigned effective immediately", sticks out
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
The VERY FAILING New York Times!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  

Uranus Megahertz: No matter how many nice quotes are used, the term, "resigned effective immediately", sticks out


"To spend more time with his family, who also hates him."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
Letter from AG Sulzberger: Bennet has resigned; JIm Dao stepping off masthead and away from opinion; Katie Kingsbury acting editorial page editor thru election. Letter to staff from AG Sulzberger https://t.co/7nFOvXzxx0
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
RIP Jonbennet Ramsey

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
The news has penetrated the bunker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
"I didn't actually read it" is a nice way to weasel out of "of course, I published it, because I knew we'd get a LOT of hits full out Outrage, and I really like my job, and damn I was hoping I was going to retire here."

You place your bets, you takes your chances. And you rolled snake eyes, dipsh*t...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
"Tehran" Tom is also very upset that everyone is calling him an authoritarian jackhole over the piece.  Poor guy just can't win.

/get a brain moran
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  

Gubbo: The news has penetrated the bunker

[Fark user image image 425x253]


I had to look it up to see if that was real. I know there's a "convert Trump tweets to statements" program, but didn't know if it could be faked.

Jesus Christ.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.


I don't believe that, it's preposterous.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not all opinions deserve equal consideration.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.


Isn't "reading the piece prior to publication," like, the ABSOLUTE minimum requirement to call oneself an editor?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.

Isn't "reading the piece prior to publication," like, the ABSOLUTE minimum requirement to call oneself an editor?


You'd think so. But....
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.


Because it isn't The Grey Lady, it is The White-Sheet Lady.  He saw it was Tom "Warcrimes" Cotton, and knew it was exactly what the NYT wanted in its editorial page.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Stop attempting to appease fascists.  They will never be satisfied.
 
Alunan
22 minutes ago  
Dean Baquet needs to go, he is the real problem at the NYTimes. Ruining a great newspaper.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
20 minutes ago  
It was a bold Cotton strategy, now we see how it paid off for him
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.

Isn't "reading the piece prior to publication," like, the ABSOLUTE minimum requirement to call oneself an editor?


You can't just gundeck a piece like that unless you're really shiatty at your job. How many other opeds did they just sign and pass on for publication?
 
TheBlackrose
19 minutes ago  
Between "I didn't read it" and the other revelation that the NYT approached Tom Cotton for a piece, Bye Felicia.

Take Bari Weiss, Haberman, and a few others that slip my mind at the moment with you.
 
MrBiggest
17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 750x731]
Not all opinions deserve equal consideration.


But when you choose to censor the ones you do not like, then you have expressed an opinion yourself.

It's not a good one. It's not one that is in any way consistent with American values.

The grey lady has turned black, and has a foot in the grave.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

MrBiggest: fusillade762: [Fark user image image 750x731]
Not all opinions deserve equal consideration.

But when you choose to censor the ones you do not like, then you have expressed an opinion yourself.

It's not a good one. It's not one that is in any way consistent with American values.

The grey lady has turned black, and has a foot in the grave.


Man who only reads Daily Mail is deeply concerned about bias in the NYT.  Good faith!
 
Trik
15 minutes ago  
NY Times  should be stripped of any journalistic shields they have if they're only going to present one side of any argument or view. The news is supposed to be impartial.
They just proved they aren't by forcing him to resign.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
14 minutes ago  
Well, I already canceled my NYTimes subscription and it's all too little too late.  I prefer not to fund a newspaper that is outright promoting fascism in the name of "all opinions matter."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  
False equivalency. What's next, they have to publish a rebuttal from the Flat-Earthers whenever they run a story on GPS navigation? Or make sure they quote someone who believes in the miasma theory of disease whenever there's a pandemic story?

Some opinions are just plain wrong and giving them a platform isn't free speech; it's propagating nonsense. And yes, I'm talking about opinions shared by people like the current occupant of the White House bunker.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: The New York Times' editorial page editor resigned Sunday after the newspaper disowned an opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated using federal troops to quell unrest, and it was later revealed he hadn't read the piece prior to publication

How does the editor of the New York Times not read the content prior to publication?

Is that even possible?

Maybe he was Farking instead.

Isn't "reading the piece prior to publication," like, the ABSOLUTE minimum requirement to call oneself an editor?


Op-Ed Editor: Do you know how many opinions we receive every day? Do you expect me to read every one?

Editor in Chief: Yes.

Op-Ed Editor: Oh... I'll pack my things, then.
 
Sean VasDeferens
11 minutes ago  
Democracy Dies In Darkness, Journalists Are Burning Down The Light Bulb Factory.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "I didn't actually read it" is a nice way to weasel out of "of course, I published it, because I knew we'd get a LOT of hits full out Outrage, and I really like my job, and damn I was hoping I was going to retire here."

You place your bets, you takes your chances. And you rolled snake eyes, dipsh*t...


Yep that was some Whitehouse Level Double Down Derp.  You know he read the thing.

I remember there was a time if a fascist wanted to publish his Anti American screed, well it would not have been published except on a mimeograph and stapled together and handed out at the local Klan meeting.

fark the first amendment argument on that claptrap bullshiat article.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

Trik: NY Times  should be stripped of any journalistic shields they have if they're only going to present one side of any argument or view. The news is supposed to be impartial.
They just proved they aren't by forcing him to resign.


An Op Ed is not guaranteed to run. And an Op Ed can take criticism.

But a Fascist manifesto...

Oh before you open your farking cock holster about impartiality.

static.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
shadow9d9
1 minute ago  

Trik: NY Times  should be stripped of any journalistic shields they have if they're only going to present one side of any argument or view. The news is supposed to be impartial.
They just proved they aren't by forcing him to resign.


Opinuon pieces aren't news.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 minute ago  

theflatline: Oh before you open your farking cock holster about impartiality.


bbbut Alan Colmes
 
