Pig in a blanket
18
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is my Pig in a blanket.   :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here she is forgetting how to use a pillow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Almost ironic
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why didn't they gas it or fire rubber bullets at it?  Professional courtesy?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Why didn't they gas it or fire rubber bullets at it?  Professional courtesy?


Most of the time!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wychwoodschool.orgView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look at the color of the pig's skin. Now back at me. Now back at the pig. 

Doesn't make me feel the least bit warm for humanity, but I'm glad the 4 legged pig is doing well.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That city must be whiter than Christmas.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adj_m: derpes_simplex: Why didn't they gas it or fire rubber bullets at it?  Professional courtesy?

Most of the time!

[Fark user image 550x398]


That's what I came here for.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Loaded headline
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Betty," the officer said, "has found a home at a local animal farm where they will take good care of her."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Why didn't they gas it or fire rubber bullets at it?  Professional courtesy?


They'd never do that against one of their own.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be another undercover cop story.
 
bareknucklejones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I totally clicked on the article expecting it to be a story about a cop.  Pleasantly surprised actually.

Jeeze I'm jaded.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 500x690]


Otterly surprising!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Misleading headline. I don't see any of those cops in a blanket.
 
