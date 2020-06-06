 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Black firefighter, on duty and in uniform, is accosted by cops with weapons drawn. Because of course they did   (boston.com) divider line
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Terry Tells the Nine-Nine About His Incident (Episode Highlight)
Youtube hBPJc4V7wmA
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We stand with Firefighter Paci and thank him for his unwavering dedication to a city that he protects everyday through his service."

I wouldn't be so sure about that "unwavering" part after this.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm a firefighter, I'm PFD, I'm one of you

Obviously not in their eyes.  You're barely human to them.  And they should be removed from the force as a result.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: I'm a firefighter, I'm PFD, I'm one of you

Obviously not in their eyes.  You're barely human to them.  And they should be removed from the force as a result.


Forced sterilization to remove them from the gene pool would also be recommended.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's like police departments across the nation are willingly providing all the proof activists need to defund them.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't be Providence, please don't be Providence...click. Dammit.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Megathuma: Don't be Providence, please don't be Providence...click. Dammit.


The other option was Cranston or Fall River, IMO.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: It's like police departments across the nation are willingly providing all the proof activists need to defund them.


It's like they just have a compulsion to be fascist assholes. They're addicted to it. They need to go to rehab.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Mitch Taylor's Bro: It's like police departments across the nation are willingly providing all the proof activists need to defund them.

It's like they just have a compulsion to be fascist assholes. They're addicted to it. They need to go to rehab.


To learn how to walk ... Upright?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
when the unidentified officers approached, demanding to know if he was armed.

He'd be dead if he told them he had an axe.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x469]


One of the reasons I turned my back to the Republican Party is because they go on and on about the abuses of public employee unions, but then give a free pass to the most corrupt and dangerous one of the bunch.

Hypocrisy example #726.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, apparently you can't be a firefighter while black now?

What's next? Going to draw down on a paramedic coming out of an ambulance?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Mitch Taylor's Bro: It's like police departments across the nation are willingly providing all the proof activists need to defund them.

It's like they just have a compulsion to be are fascist assholes. They're addicted to it. They need to go to rehab.


It's like the saying goes, "when someone shows you who they are, believe them."

That's why when we get the typical non-apology for deplorable behavior, it often comes with the "that's not who I am," talking point. My first thought is, "no, asshole, that's exactly who you are and when given the opportunity to do the right thing, you proved exactly who you were by not doing it."
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: What's next? Going to draw down on a paramedic coming out of an ambulance?


They already killed a paramedic in her own home because reasons.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [Link][preview.redd.it image 640x469]


They were arrested and arraigned.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.​c​om/cnn/2020/06/06/us/buffalo-police-of​ficers-plead-not-guilty-old-man/index.​html
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: cameroncrazy1984: Mitch Taylor's Bro: It's like police departments across the nation are willingly providing all the proof activists need to defund them.

It's like they just have a compulsion to be are fascist assholes. They're addicted to it. They need to go to rehab.

It's like the saying goes, "when someone shows you who they are, believe them."

That's why when we get the typical non-apology for deplorable behavior, it often comes with the "that's not who I am," talking point. My first thought is, "no, asshole, that's exactly who you are and when given the opportunity to do the right thing, you proved exactly who you were by not doing it."


Stressful situations also tend to lower one's guard.  So when people apologize for behavior that is uncharacteristic of them, they're really apologizing for not hiding it better.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm one of you"


Clearly not.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more the cops exist under a public microscope, the more evident the problems become
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fire ALL the cops if they can't farking behave. fark them and their families.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: "I'm one of you"


Clearly not.


And he never will be. The sooner everyone realizes it's always "us vs them", nothing will change.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: DarnoKonrad: "I'm one of you"


Clearly not.

And he never will be. Until everyone realizes it's always "us vs them", nothing will change.


FTFM
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Dahnkster: [Link][preview.redd.it image 640x469]

They were arrested and arraigned.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.c​om/cnn/2020/06/06/us/buffalo-police-of​ficers-plead-not-guilty-old-man/index.​html


...and then all their buddies quit to protest them being subject to the law for once because they got caught on video.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".


Fuck the Fire Department, by Vincent E. L. (with lyrics and funk)
Youtube 7JkrJUAg8aI
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who are the cops? Let's identify them, discipline (fire) them and ensure that they are never cops again. Anywhere. Ever.

Where is that follow-up?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".


You can't even say that with a straight face. The idea is so absurd.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did he expect wearing a uniform and sitting in a car parked outside the fire station where he works?  At 9pm, too.  Who does he think he is being an essential worker in public after curfew?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JkrJUAg​8aI]


Goddamn, I'm impressed. Great find.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".


Fark Parks and Rec!
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Don't be Providence, please don't be Providence...click. Dammit.


"Where the old world shadows hang heavy in the air" according to some guy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".

Fark Parks and Rec!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Megathuma: Don't be Providence, please don't be Providence...click. Dammit.

The other option was Cranston or Fall River, IMO.


I assumed Boston, because of the link, and, well, Boston.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Re-contextualizing Tucker Carlson's monologue that fearmongered about protesters
Youtube QenIc7Z94rU


/Fox News reporting real news
//Serious cognitive dissonance on first watching this video
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just another side benefit of the War On Drugs.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Normally when a cop pulls out his gun without probable cause, he gets, at most, a two week paid suspension.  Which is one of the reasons why it keeps happening.  Hell, if I could get a two week vacation for clearly violating department rules, I'd be doing it every chance I could.

As I've said numerous times, the police unions have to go.  Nothing will get fixed if they continue to have a say in disciplinary matters.

And if any cops threaten a walk-off if one of their own is actually disciplined, they should be fired on the spot.  A whole lot of people lost their jobs because of the pandemic.  It shouldn't be hard to find replacements.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just when you can't hate pigs anymore, they just keep the corruption and strong arm tactics going.

Goddammit I hate cops.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU, to hear that the police have learned zero lessons over the last week or so.
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".

Fark Parks and Rec!


F*ck him up, Rec!
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to disband the cops.
 
Jgok [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Robinfro: fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JkrJUAg​8aI]

Goddamn, I'm impressed. Great find.


It's like Rule 34, but for music...
 
spleef420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm one of you"

Are you farking shiatting me?!?

Dude...you're a farking FIREFIGHTER! It's a toss-up on the respect-o-meter between you guys and paramedics for top honors. Most cops don't even register on the farking scale. While you run INTO a burning building to save lives the cops are trying to arrest and curbstomp the farking fire and shoot a couple of puppies.

Never, EVER cheapen what you do by equating yourself with the farking police.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time to disband the cops.


The white supremacist problem is just that deep.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time to disband the cops.


I think they did
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Robinfro: fusillade762: There's a reason no one ever wrote a song called "F*ck Tha Fire Department".

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7JkrJUAg​8aI]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: lindalouwho: Dahnkster: [Link][preview.redd.it image 640x469]

They were arrested and arraigned.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.c​om/cnn/2020/06/06/us/buffalo-police-of​ficers-plead-not-guilty-old-man/index.​html

...and then all their buddies quit to protest them being subject to the law for once because they got caught on video.


And then they were cheered and applauded when they were released.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why cops hate firemen
Firemen may work a 24 shift where they don't anything except "polish the chrome"
Firefighters want a raise, they can get s referendum on the ballot
Firemen are more popular that cops for some reason
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x469]

One of the reasons I turned my back to the Republican Party is because they go on and on about the abuses of public employee unions, but then give a free pass to the most corrupt and dangerous one of the bunch.

Hypocrisy example #726.


Democrats in Democrat City complain about the actions of people hired by Democrats: Republican party to blame.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ultimately, the cops want respect.

They're just choosing every way they can find to prevent it.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I'm shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU, to hear that the police have learned zero lessons over the last week or so.


Well, after reading the various stories about how the departments specifically hire the dumber applicants, I can tell you that it's simply impossible to teach stuff in less than a week.

From my experience working with special needs people, you might see some progress in a few years, but only under ideal circumstances and only when there's no stress.

IOW, it ain't happening with the current crop.  Clean house and try again with better hires.
 
