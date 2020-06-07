 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Just like you'd rather fark without your boss watching, zoo animals would rather fark without you watching   (reuters.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby's mom, of course, being the exception
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the river otters, they damn near had their paws pressed up against the window
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception


Stop watching us farkface.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always figured this was pretty obvious.  Mating is a moment of vulnerability.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.


It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.

It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis


Then stop trying to join farker.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.

It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis

Then stop trying to join farker.


I thought that hole was tighter than usual
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.

It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis

Then stop trying to join farker.

I thought that hole was tighter than usual


felt good.  I just want one on one.  When it subby's mom's turn it's her turn.  When it your turn it's your turn.  Not sharing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.

It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis

Then stop trying to join farker.

I thought that hole was tighter than usual

felt good.  I just want one on one.  When it subby's mom's turn it's her turn.  When it your turn it's your turn.  Not sharing.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whatever.

Still think it's funny to watch a dog's face while it's pooping. Just as an aside.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 550x413]


Let 'em watch.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Byno: johnny_vegas: Subby's mom, of course, being the exception

Stop watching us farkface.

It was like a train wreck, just with a small penis

Then stop trying to join farker.

I thought that hole was tighter than usual

felt good.  I just want one on one.  When it subby's mom's turn it's her turn.  When it your turn it's your turn.  Not sharing.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 325x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


blech!

You guys actually made me visualize this.

/brb
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Agreed... also itd be great if we could have wildlife documentaries that dont make us watch them fark.

"but but but, farking is an important part of nature!!"

So is shiatting & pissing, but the documentaries dont make us watch that, do they?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Always figured this was pretty obvious.  Mating is a moment of vulnerability.


That's what she said 😂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As always, humans are the problem.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: Agreed... also itd be great if we could have wildlife documentaries that dont make us watch them fark.

"but but but, farking is an important part of nature!!"

So is shiatting & pissing, but the documentaries dont make us watch that, do they?


before i forget

ace ventura-rhino birth
Youtube Nh2iyPmucFk
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe zoos should have seasonal wings that keep mating season in mind. Why is a drop out having to explain this. WTF
 
