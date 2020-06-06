 Skip to content
(LA Times)   What the Robert Ludlum is this unholy sh**? Woman thrown into an unmarked van, and bystanders warned "You follow us, and you will be shot. You understand me?"   (latimes.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?


I'm convinced they are ALL hiding in bunkers at this point.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The US reboot of Pinochet's secret police and disappearance of protestors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't anyone call Liam Neeson for help?


OhThat'sTerrifying.jpg
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she get released?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saddam Hussein's ghost seen snickering, "I win."
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look, this was fine to do last month, the month before... we've been doing this stuff for decades, really. Why all the sudden fuss? Disclosing our methods will endanger lives, etc, etc. Now can we get back to beating protesters like always?"
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some how I missed this one.

What the actual fark is this shiat?

https://mobile.twitter.com/jaycieelyn​n​n/status/1268778074251780096?s=20
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
San Diego police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi, a spokesman for the department, said Friday that the woman was arrested after undercover officers watched her swing a cardboard sign at a passing motorcycle officer.

Where's the cop's body camera video of that?
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the fark?

He also said the detectives in the van chose to arrest the woman then, rather than wait for uniformed officers to arrive, to avoid losing her in the crowd.

Arrest her, fine, but why did they drag her off in an unmarked van and refuse to identify themselves or answer any questions? They could have waited for uniformed police while she was detained. And where is this woman now?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is third-world, secret police bullshiat. "Follow us and you'll get shot." How farking dare him.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'all are bringing all the old hits from my college years back?

I Hate Cops
Youtube -VKrPozZ8jQ
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: This is third-world, secret police bullshiat. "Follow us and you'll get shot." How farking dare him.


Nice fascist little shiathole country you got going on there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, knowing the media and phones are everywhere, the cops are on their best behavior this week.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Just remember, knowing the media and phones are everywhere, the cops are on their best behavior this week.


I'd also add that knowing they are in camera has led to them removing all insignia and identifying marks

/they aren't stupid
//just evil
///maybe stupid as well
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into this incident, and for the officer who threatened to kill unarmed protesters to be placed on leave ..."

But not arrested for threatening to kill unarmed protesters
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Trump's America.
It's only gonna get worse.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the woman was arrested after undercover officers watched her swing a cardboard sign at a passing motorcycle officer.

Whatever happened to that cop who shot pepper spray at a passing motorcyclist? Not disappeared into a van, I bet.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oooooh. Are we at this point in our little re-creation of the Troubles? What's next? Snipers on rooftops? Armed shootouts between unmarked police and civilians? Assassination squads on both sides? Bombs outside theaters?

NutWrench: This is third-world, secret police bullshiat. "Follow us and you'll get shot." How farking dare him.


It's quite first world, too. I think that's rather the point of all this. Most of us know and some of us are being reminded: They can do whatever they want if they set their minds to it.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The cops' representative claims they wanted to deescalate the situation, so the cops pull some third-world nation garbage instead of... you know... actually deescalating the situation.

Yeah that makes sense.
 
ScarecrowRepair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?


All standing around helpless because guns are icky.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminiscent of CBP detaining immigrants. They'd show up in plainclothes without badges, claim authority, slap cuffs on someone, and haul them off.

That's kidnapping if we do it. And a couple of different felonies if we interfere, even if they don't prove ID.

Zero accountability.  Zero consequences. It's going to take sustained pressure or a sudden shock to address it.
 
Guildmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Snipers on rooftops


We are already seeing that.

https://www.dailylobo.com/article/202​0​/06/state-police-sniper-unit-monitorin​g-protest-angers-campus-community
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump is learning that he can't depend on the real Army to suppress the citizens, so he's building his own on the local level out of cops and armed red necks and racists.

His fundraising is even referring to his army.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is completely unacceptable. Without any identification, that woman could just as easily be taken somewhere and raped/assaulted/worse.
...which cops have done before.

F*ck the police. They keep doing shadier and shadier crap, and I would like to say they are losing my trust, but all the trust went out the window early last week.

Does anyone know who the woman is and if she is okay?
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this article I read the other day, only those were actual cops and not rednecks cosplaying as such. I'm going to go ahead and assume the same M.O.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bring in the National Guard to round up the police. Christ.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this sort of thing continues, I will have no other choice but to ask someone else to fix this for me.
 
Eravior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: What the fark?

He also said the detectives in the van chose to arrest the woman then, rather than wait for uniformed officers to arrive, to avoid losing her in the crowd.

Arrest her, fine, but why did they drag her off in an unmarked van and refuse to identify themselves or answer any questions? They could have waited for uniformed police while she was detained. And where is this woman now?



From police lieutenant Shawn Takeuchi:

"Takeuchi identified the woman Saturday morning as being 20 years old, but a name he provided for her did not match any recent arrest records."

Until proven otherwise, I'm going with raped and murdered.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Oooooh. Are we at this point in our little re-creation of the Troubles? What's next? Snipers on rooftops? Armed shootouts between unmarked police and civilians? Assassination squads on both sides? Bombs outside theaters?

NutWrench: This is third-world, secret police bullshiat. "Follow us and you'll get shot." How farking dare him.

It's quite first world, too. I think that's rather the point of all this. Most of us know and some of us are being reminded: They can do whatever they want if they set their minds to it.


I hate to tell you this, but.

"Ohl's report revealed the presence of "six counter-snipers" who "occupy overwatch positions at HQ, Short North area, and Broad and Front areas."

https://columbusfreepress.com/article​/​columbus-swat-commander-lobbies-use-de​adly-force-against-demonstrators
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminds of the time undercover cops in Davis CA thought "hey let's aggressively drive our unmarked van into a crowd of drunk people."  And then are surprised when drunks in the crowd try to kick their butt. 
Audit blasts Davis PD for response to Picnic Day brawl
Youtube W2Yw6kbmkgs
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
UPDATE FROM THE OP:

Woman in video is fine, apparently. 

https://twitter.com/jaycieelynnn/stat​u​s/1268814084494864384?s=20
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still doesn't explain what the fark that was about.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tracianne: eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?

I'm convinced they are ALL hiding in bunkers at this point.


And feasting on the tendies that momma brings.
 
awruk!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You do realize that this is shiat straight from the best years of Soviet Union or Eastern Europe of '60s or '70s?

Because it is.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?


In solidarity with those who believe that only the police and military should have guns, the collective order of righteous ammosexuals decided at their annual meeting to support the common sense gun control crowd by letting them solve their problems in a socially acceptable manner. Everyone is quite free to take up their own arms in compliance with their belief system.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?


It's San Diego, where Democrats do their best to prevent anyone outside the law enforcement  - hired by Democrats - from having weapons.

But you keep right on farking that chicken.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Still doesn't explain what the fark that was about.


Pulling in a CI when they thought she'd TOTES bust the Antifa leadership?
 
PangolinPatientZero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Oooooh. Are we at this point in our little re-creation of the Troubles? What's next? Snipers on rooftops? Armed shootouts between unmarked police and civilians? Assassination squads on both sides? Bombs outside theaters?

NutWrench: This is third-world, secret police bullshiat. "Follow us and you'll get shot." How farking dare him.

It's quite first world, too. I think that's rather the point of all this. Most of us know and some of us are being reminded: They can do whatever they want if they set their minds to it.


we already have snipers on rooftops in DC and NYC
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Welcome to Trump's America.
It's only gonna get worse.


You follow me and I'm gonna paint you orange!\

/You are a complete dork. Obama did this, not Trump.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: UPDATE FROM THE OP:

Woman in video is fine, apparently. 

https://twitter.com/jaycieelynnn/statu​s/1268814084494864384?s=20


and I'm Jarold Kushner, Senior Advisor to Presidential for Life Darnel Tromp.
 
PangolinPatientZero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?

It's San Diego, where Democrats do their best to prevent anyone outside the law enforcement  - hired by Democrats - from having weapons.

But you keep right on farking that chicken.


you keep saying that and i keep mentioning that the cops generally dont have D on the voter registration forms... do you want the politicians to be able to not hire people due to their political affiliation? cuz that is what that sounds like.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Reminds of the time undercover cops in Davis CA thought "hey let's aggressively drive our unmarked van into a crowd of drunk people."  And then are surprised when drunks in the crowd try to kick their butt. [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W2Yw6kbm​kgs]


Eh, there's a long and proud tradition of brawling with the cops on Picnic Day, or there was, until all the blue collar jobs went away and the Karens took over. They should just rename it "Karen, Ca." since it has the the highest concentration of undiluted Karen-ism of anywhere on the planet.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: edmo: Just remember, knowing the media and phones are everywhere, the cops are on their best behavior this week.

I'd also add that knowing they are in camera has led to them removing all insignia and identifying marks

/they aren't stupid
//just evil
///maybe stupid as well


I live around the corner from one of the SDPD regional substations.

I can confirm they've pulled the license plates off their pig wagons.  So if you want to ID the car look for the four digit number on the quarter panel instead.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elegy: Some how I missed this one.

What the actual fark is this shiat?

https://mobile.twitter.com/jaycieelynn​n/status/1268778074251780096?s=20


Arrested for making eye contact?
https://twitter.com/PrettyBadLefty/st​a​tus/1269381405055877120?s=20
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the pigs wonder why anyone would want them to be killed.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think it can be stressed enough that this is how the cops behave when they know they are being filmed.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: eurotrader: Unmarked vehicle used by unidentified armed men abduct a woman off the street and threaten to kill anyone that follows them. Where was a good guy with a gun to save a woman from being abducted and sold into sexual slavery?

It's San Diego, where Democrats do their best to prevent anyone outside the law enforcement  - hired by Democrats - from having weapons.

But you keep right on farking that chicken.


You mean San Diego, with its Republican mayor?  With its "shall issue" sheriff that sued Sacramento over that?

The San Diego with all the Navy bases and SEAL teams and Marines?

Liberal as all hell, suuuure.  Even our Democrats are owned by property developers.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: NeuroticRocker: UPDATE FROM THE OP:

Woman in video is fine, apparently. 

https://twitter.com/jaycieelynnn/statu​s/1268814084494864384?s=20

and I'm Jarold Kushner, Senior Advisor to Presidential for Life Darnel Tromp.


I went through that thread. There's nothing there showing that it wasn't just some random person saying she's fine. I'd like to say "Phew. That's a relief." But I'm going with mrparks for now.
 
