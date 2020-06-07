 Skip to content
(Slate)   So if you're a reporter and law enforcement slashed your rental car's tires in retaliation on video, can your rental company sue for damages?   (slate.com) divider line
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Antifa getaway vehicles disabled to keep the terrorists from escaping justice. You're welcome.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.


The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.

The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.


I should stab every pressure cooker I see, just in case?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as no LEO has ever slashed the tires of that particular car while owned by that particular rental company while rented to that particular person, they have full immunity (and as long as the judge doesn't specifically spell out the incident in their ruling, even a previous perfectly identical incident doesn't count).
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


They could get a tv show on the Discovery channel documenting their lives as a colony in Alaska crabbing for gold and accosting black & brown bears.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Just don't move to the next county over where the next police department will hire them without a second thought to replace that uppity good apple that's ruining all their fun.  Their profession is a lot like priests that way.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Their profession is a lot like priests that way


That's an apt comparison.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Dr Dreidel: potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.

The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.

I should stab every pressure cooker I see, just in case?


From tin can A to Instant Pot E-Z.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, those rioters and antifa folks sure are destructive.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police don't seem to understand that things have kind of changed over the last couple of weeks. Or maybe they haven't, we'll see.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 400x314]


Good thing they didn't break the Axl.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Prison.
Gen pop.
They can pick up trash on the side of the road.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


They become Trump.s personal army.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


The world needs ditch diggers, too.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Either they'll just get hired by another department (albeit probably a smaller one, at less pay) or they'll get work as private security.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Fired cops get hired back quietly by other departments.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: What are they going to do for a living?


They're already trained criminals. It should be a much easier transition than the average high school dropout has to take.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Probably go to Saint Paul or Edina.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


They usually get hired by one of the other 18,000 "law enforcement" agencies in the country.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: As long as no LEO has ever slashed the tires of that particular car while owned by that particular rental company while rented to that particular person, they have full immunity (and as long as the judge doesn't specifically spell out the incident in their ruling, even a previous perfectly identical incident doesn't count).


Qualified immunity needs to die.

It was invented out of whole cloth by the courts in the 1970s, and it prevents civil suits against the police as individuals unless they egregiously break the rules.

The problem is that there is no restraint on their behavior because they have no actual skin in the game.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?

They usually get hired by one of the other 18,000 "law enforcement" agencies in the country.


Hey, it was the official policy of the US, after invading and conquering iraq, to completely demob the Iraqi army, putting them *all* out of work.

If it's ok for Iraq, it *must* be ok for the US. Right?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


I know one cop that was let go from his department for constant complaints and lawsuits over use of excessive force, including one incident were he beat a handcuffed active duty service member he had arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He ended up leaving the country while charges were pending by going to Blackwater and going to Iraq. Never found out what happened later.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: phalamir: As long as no LEO has ever slashed the tires of that particular car while owned by that particular rental company while rented to that particular person, they have full immunity (and as long as the judge doesn't specifically spell out the incident in their ruling, even a previous perfectly identical incident doesn't count).

Qualified immunity needs to die.

It was invented out of whole cloth by the courts in the 1970s, and it prevents civil suits against the police as individuals unless they egregiously break the rules.

The problem is that there is no restraint on their behavior because they have no actual skin in the game.


Change the rules so any lawsuit payouts came from the department budget instead of the county, city, state, fed taxpayer and it wouldn't take long before command noticed. Better yet have them split the payout with the police union.
 
Tchvori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Prison Guards I'm pretty sure.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops and military have to be allowed to let off some steam.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police defend use of non-lethal rubber tires on protestors.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that means some baton time to your head you should still thank them for their service.
 
Diabolic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To make a positive statement, the police should retire.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going down that Twitter rabbit hole was trippy - a cop had a young woman in custody, took the opportunity to grope her breasts and she pulled away so the rest of them went berzerk, attacking her with batons and pepper balls. farked up shiat.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.

The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.


I'm studying it out! Stop yelling at me!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What absolutely infantile little shiats.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Dr Dreidel: potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.

The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.

I should stab every pressure cooker I see, just in case?


You aren't already?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


If they cause problems while unemployed, they should be arrested, jailed, and convicted as any normal citizen would (HA!).  They should also have any certifications/licenses revoked for law enforcement when they're removed from whatever law enforcement organization they currently work for.  If they want to work for a law enforcement agency again, they have to go through the whole process again.  There should also be a general, national registry of law enforcement officials who've had their licenses revoked for cause, kinda like the sex offenders registry.

\I can dream, right?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: dittybopper: phalamir: As long as no LEO has ever slashed the tires of that particular car while owned by that particular rental company while rented to that particular person, they have full immunity (and as long as the judge doesn't specifically spell out the incident in their ruling, even a previous perfectly identical incident doesn't count).

Qualified immunity needs to die.

It was invented out of whole cloth by the courts in the 1970s, and it prevents civil suits against the police as individuals unless they egregiously break the rules.

The problem is that there is no restraint on their behavior because they have no actual skin in the game.

Change the rules so any lawsuit payouts came from the department budget instead of the county, city, state, fed taxpayer and it wouldn't take long before command noticed. Better yet have them split the payout with the police union.


Change it so that it comes from the cops directly and personally, not department budget.  If the department takes a million dollar hit, they'll still get payroll and benefits and new cop cars and equipment and bullets and toilet paper, and Finance will just shuffle around the budgets a bit and give everybody else a budget cut to make up for the amount the police department is missing.  So taking it from the department means the museums and senior centers take a budget cut.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


It's been done before; In 2005, the president of the country of Georgia fired every single one of the country's 30,000 traffic police officers for rampant, systemic corruption.

The entire force was rebuild from the ground up, with different looking uniforms, cars, etc. to keep the fired officers members from doing some 'freelance' policing on the side. the replacement officers salaries were also raised tenfold, since one of the roots of the corruption problem had been officers trying to supplement their below-living-wage salaries.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_enf​o​rcement_in_Georgia_(country)

/Many of the fired officers will probable end up working as rent-a-cops / mall security / event security with a superiority complex, though.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now that the police are committing property crimes instead of just bashing people's heads in, conservatives may start to become concerned.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WithinReason: If that means some baton time to your head you should still thank them for their service.


That's considered "community outreach " in some locales.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

comic serif: OK, serious questions here. Suppose Minneapolis fires the entire police force for being bad cops. Where will these formerly-employed hoodlums go? What are they going to do for a living? I'm not saying they shouldn't be fired, I'm saying what other trouble will they cause people, and how can we protect ourselves from them? Does anybody know of cops that have been fired? What are they up to now?


Really? Now you're worried about employment opportunities for the cops?
/your concern has been noted.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those weren't tires, they were Antiflats
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Going down that Twitter rabbit hole was trippy - a cop had a young woman in custody, took the opportunity to grope her breasts and she pulled away so the rest of them went berzerk, attacking her with batons and pepper balls. farked up shiat.


You wonder how many cops are actually sex offenders and/or pedophiles who have never been prosecuted...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The rules are changing, a cop is trash but so is their family now.  A chicago organizer just got fired because their sibling is a suburban cop.
/zero tolerance for cops and their families.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not if they like corporate membership accounts.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
None of fark's little piggies have been around lately?

let me go find my shocked face.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: dittybopper: phalamir: As long as no LEO has ever slashed the tires of that particular car while owned by that particular rental company while rented to that particular person, they have full immunity (and as long as the judge doesn't specifically spell out the incident in their ruling, even a previous perfectly identical incident doesn't count).

Qualified immunity needs to die.

It was invented out of whole cloth by the courts in the 1970s, and it prevents civil suits against the police as individuals unless they egregiously break the rules.

The problem is that there is no restraint on their behavior because they have no actual skin in the game.

Change the rules so any lawsuit payouts came from the department budget instead of the county, city, state, fed taxpayer and it wouldn't take long before command noticed. Better yet have them split the payout with the police union.


No, from the officers personal funds.  Every cop in the department pays.  They stand up for each other right?  The thin blue line.   Let them pay together.  No public funds should pay for police misconduct.  If we as a country want to pretend that cops can and will police themselves, then they all need to have skin in the game.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: potierrh: "Those weren't tires, they were improvised explosive devices planted by antifa that the police disarmed," said the police union, maybe.

The Boston Bombings were carried out using pressure cooker devices. Car (sedan) tires are generally inflated to ~30psi.

You're smart people, I'm sure I don't need to spell it out any further for you.


Should we keep an eye out for your work?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: The rules are changing, a cop is trash but so is their family now.  A chicago organizer just got fired because their sibling is a suburban cop.
/zero tolerance for cops and their families.


Do you have a citation?  Or are you a liar?
 
