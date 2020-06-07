 Skip to content
(CNN)   A 62-year-old Tennessee woman's dying wish was for her journalist friend to tell the world the story of her death. By assisted suicide. In Switzerland. Because it was illegal for her to get help dying in her own bed. This is that beautiful story   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2020 at 1:42 PM



Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Truly, we are a nation that has more compassion and understanding when it comes to giving our pets death with dignity than we do when it comes to the chronically ill.  Thanks Christian Church!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd be surprised how many of us Olds have pacts with trusted friends. Some people buy killer strength fentanyl on purpose.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: Truly, we are a nation that has more compassion and understanding when it comes to giving our pets death with dignity than we do when it comes to the chronically ill.  Thanks Christian Church!


Can confirm. My wife is a veterinarian... We have standards for evaluating the quality of life possible and deciding the most humane course of action.

For animals.

Not people though. Nah, people just suffer because.... religion says so.....

Really pathetic.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has the "journalist" been arrested yet?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aren't there a few states in the US where it's legal? I thought there were.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pets and Murderers are the only things that Americans believe should have the dignity of a swift, merciful death
 
