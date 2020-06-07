 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tropical Storm Cristobal says, "Hey, remember me? Storms like us used to be headline news...what happened? Whar the panic, whar?"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2020 at 11:53 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.


It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin. The flooding is going to be intense by the weekend.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.

It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin. The flooding is going to be intense by the weekend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the biggest Sharpie can't put it in Alabama, so who cares?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin


That is not a good thing.  Not now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.


Yeah, I was a little concerned that it would do like Michael did (Cat 1, no Cat 2, HOLY FARK Cat 4/5!), but the Gulf may not be warm enough for that right now.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between pandemic, protests, rioting, and a president having a mental breakdown in real time, a tropical storm is lucky to get any press at all. Even if the end result is massive flooding, that'll be barely a blip on the 2020 timeline.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.

It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin. The flooding is going to be intense by the weekend.

[Fark user image image 822x546]


In my living memory that has only managed to happen once and it wasn't any different than any other storm.
 
zez
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.

It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin. The flooding is going to be intense by the weekend.

[Fark user image image 822x546]

In my living memory that has only managed to happen once and it wasn't any different than any other storm.


The Mississippi and Missouri Rivers are already above flood stage where they meet
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Concern comes from before we had the ability to engineer weather using Sharpie(tm) technology
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've already had some bands pass over NOLA and there is some report of some coastal flooding, to be expected of course, but it's not so bad so far.  We've been warned to expect street flooding, which everyone just assumes here.  It's nothing to be overly worried about.  If it was hitting NYC, however, I expect the media histrionics would be monumental.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I live in wisconsin. Usually dont have to worry about tropical depressions.

Going to be a wet and wild Wednesday here. Definatly going to see some flooding and possible landslides
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.


Actually, they can be very destructive by rainfall, rather than wind. Rare, but two cases that leap to mind are TS Allison and TS Erika.

That doesn't look like it'll happen here, given the forward motion of the storm, but there could still be some problems with flash flooding if it dumps a lot of rain somewhere that doesn't handle large rainfall amounts easily.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.

It has a projected path that keeps it on top of the Mississippi River from landfall all the way to Wisconsin. The flooding is going to be intense by the weekend.

[Fark user image 822x546]


A tropical depression over WI? That's not not normal and depressing as climate change keeps getting more real.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Even the biggest Sharpie can't put it in Alabama, so who cares?


Well, this one actually is churning into Alabama. So I guess that demonstrates that even a blind pig can find an acorn now and then. You just have to give it time...lots and lots of time.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because usually tropical storms usually just cause heavy rain and some wind once they get inland?

If there's nothing else going on, they are good fodder to get some more news clicks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Marcus Aurelius: Even the biggest Sharpie can't put it in Alabama, so who cares?

Well, this one actually is churning into Alabama. So I guess that demonstrates that even a blind pig can find an acorn now and then. You just have to give it time...lots and lots of time.


Someone should chart weather patterns from last year until now and show how this is really just a continuation of Dorian.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: It's a tropical storm, it'll be unpleasant, but nothing on a hurricane level.


Maybe you should ask someone from Houston about Allison then.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tropical Storm trying to hit Winnipeg. It looks drawn in with Sharpie. Going for a big improbable loop, just like Trump.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.